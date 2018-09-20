NCAA roundup: Welcome to league play with wild outcomes as five ranked teams lose

Yep, this is how it’s going to be this season.

No. 7 Minnesota didn’t just beat visiting No. 4 Penn State, it swept the Nittany Lions.

No. 5 Texas went to Kansas State — led by a large margin in almost statistical category — and had to win 19-17 in the fifth.

No. 14 USC beat No. 17 UCLA — and, no, this isn’t a misprint on that second-set score — 25-21, 25-8, 29-27.

No. 19 Baylor lost at home to Texas Tech.

Colorado beat visiting No. 23 Utah in five.

Alabama, ranked No. 25, got swept at Missouri.

And that was just the first day of power-five conference play.

Wednesday’s recaps and highlights follow, but first a look at Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s schedule …

