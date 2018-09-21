Another get-your-attention night of NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

Talk about efficiency: BYU’s two outside hitters combined for 24 kills with no errors in 33 swings and the No. 1 Cougars hit .507 as they swept Pacific to open West Coast Conference play Thursday night.

Talk about a tough league: If Thursday is any indication, the WCC is going to be open for business this season.

Saint Mary’s upset No. 24 San Diego, Pepperdine dealt Portland its first loss, Gonzaga beat LMU. And San Francisco, which won three matches overall last season — including 0-18 in the league in each of the past two seasons — beat Santa Clara.

In the Pac-12, No. 12 Oregon beat Oregon State in four, while No. 13 Washington had to go five to beat visiting No. 22 Washington State.

Cal Baptist got a monumental victory.

And it all starts over Friday with another loaded slate.

We’ve got that schedule, the recaps, notes and more. Become a Premium member today to read the most comprehensive NCAA daily roundup anywhere: