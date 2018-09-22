Two more NCAA Division I women’s volleyball teams are no longer undefeated.

Eighth-ranked Illinois is still unbeaten after dealing No. 16 Purdue its first loss.

Michigan took its first defeat as the No. 18 Wolverines lost at No. 3 Nebraska.

But No. 9 Pittsburgh won and remains unbeaten.

Cal Poly stormed past Cal State Fullerton and the No. 15 Mustangs are 12-1.

There were milestones Friday, as Western Kentucky coach Travis Hudson got his 600th career victory and Northern Illinois coach Ray Gooden got his 300th.

Big stat of the night: Georgia’s T’ara Ceasar and Rachel Ritchie had 24 kills apiece in a five-set win over LSU.

Big lines of the night: Campbell freshman Sarah Colla had 35 kills in 73 swings, hit .301 and had 10 digs and five blocks as the Fighting Camesl won at Charleston Southern. North Texas’s Valerie Valerian had 29 kills in 84 attacks in a five-set win.

The recaps and notes follow, but first Saturday’s schedule …

