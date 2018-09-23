NCAA roundup: No upsets, 39 kills for Baylor’s Pressley, the recaps and notes

Finally, a day with no big upsets.

But there were some great performances, including Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley, who had 39 kills in 77 attack and hit .390 Saturday as the No. 16 Bears beat Iowa State.

Among the top teams that won Saturday were No. 1 BYU, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 15 Cal Poly, No. 16 Purdue and No. 24 San Diego.

Texas Tech has won seven in a row and The Citadel is off to its best start in 14 years. It’s early, but a handful of leagues have separation already with 2-0 teams getting away from the rest of the respective packs.

The recaps and notes follow, but first Saturday’s schedule …

