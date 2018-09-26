NCAA roundup: BYU sweeps Pepperdine, big wins for Austin Peay, SFA, Montana

Some big numbers for top-ranked BYU.

Coach Heather Olmstead got career win No. 100.

Roni Perry-Jones had 16 kills and hit .583. In her last two matches, she had made all of three errors in 38 attacks.

What’s more, the Cougars are 12-0 overall, 3-0 in the West Coast Conference, after sweeping Pepperdine.

First a look at Wednesday’s schedule and a reminder that any NCAA Division I women’s volleyball match that is being streamed or broadcast can be found in the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

The featured match of the night is in the Big Ten, where No. 5 Wisconsin goes to No. 6 Minnesota. Both are 2-0 in the league and tied at the top with No. 3 Nebraska and No. 7 Illinois.

Also in the B1G, No. 16 Purdue is at Maryland and Ohio State, coming off its upset of Penn State, is home for Indiana.

The Pac-12 has just one match, but, it, too, is a big one as No. 18 UCLA goes to No. 2 Stanford.

There’s a big one in the Big 12 as No. 4 Texas plays host to No. 21 Baylor in a battle of the league’s two ranked teams. Also in the Big 12, Kansas State goes to West Virginia, Kansas is at Oklahoma and Texas Tech plays host to Iowa State.

There is one match in the ACC when NC State travels to North Carolina.

The SEC slate shows No. 11 Florida at LSU and Auburn at Mississippi State.

In the Metro Atlantic, the two unbeatens face off when Fairfield goes to Marist. Surprising Georgetown plays host to Seton Hall in the Big East. There’s a big rivalry match in the Summit when North Dakota State goes to North Dakota. And in the Mountain West, surging UNLV, which has won eight in a row, plays at New Mexico.

BYU sweeps Pepperdine: The 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 victory in Malibu saw the Cougars pretty much dominate in every facet of the match.

Jones-Perry had two errors in 24 attacks to go with two aces, 10 digs and two blocks. Middles Kennedy Eschenberg and Heather Gneiting were unstoppable. Eschenberg had seven kills with no errors in 15 swings to hit .467 and had an assist, a dig and three blocks. Gneiting had nine kills in 10 swings with one error to hit .800 and had a dig and six blocks. Setter Lyndie Haddock-Eppich had 39 assists, seven digs and three blocks.

“We came out ready to go and kept working hard the whole match,” BYU’s Olmstead said. “Our middles did a great job of being available. We served tough and that helped us defensively.”

Pepperdine (8-5, 2-1) drew a crowd of 1,211 as Hannah Frohling and Shannon Scully had nine kills each. While BYU hit .356, the Waves hit .170.

There were three other matches in the WCC.

San Diego (5-7, 2-1) won at Loyola Marymount (11-3, 1-2) 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20 as Addie Picha had eight kills, hit .571, and had a career-high 12 blocks, three solo. Lauren Fuller led with 12 kills, two digs, an ace and two blocks, and Roxie Wiblin and Katie Lukes each had 10 kills and hit .286. Wiblin had four blocks. LMU’s Emma Johnson had 13 kills and four blocks and Meredith Teague had 11 kills, hit .500, and had three aces, 13 digs and a block.

Pacific (6-8, 1-1) beat Santa Clara (5-9, 0-2) 25-20, 25-18, 25-20 as Kaitlyn Lines had 18 kills, hit .486 after making just one error in 35 swings, and had an ace, five digs and a block.

And Saint Mary’s improved to 10-3, 2-1 with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 25-18 victory over San Francisco (8-5, 1-1) behind Lindsey Knudsen, who had 21 kills, hit .383, had six aces, 17 digs and a block. Lindsey Calvin had 10 kills and Alex O’Sullivan nine while hitting .438. McKenna Marshall led USF with 10 kills, five digs and two blocks.

Austin Peay, EIU get OVC wins: Austin Peay is now 13-2, 3-0 in the Ohio Valley, after winning at Murray State (6-9, 0-3) 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15. Cecily Gable led with 15 kills, hit .314, and had five digs and three solo blocks. Brooke Moore had 14 kills, 14 digs and two blocks, and Logan Carger had 13 kills, hit .353, and had two digs and four blocks, one solo. Dacia Brown had 18 kills and hit .325 for Murray, which also got 16 kills from Rachel Giustino.

Eastern Illinois (6-11) won at Chicago State of the WQC (7-11) 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 15-11. Laurel Bailey had 15 kills, 13 digs and three blocks for EIU. Lauryn Dela Cruz led Chicago State with 19 kills, 26 digs and a block.

SFA keeps rolling in the SLC: There were five matches in the Southland on Tuesday, most notably Stephen F. Austin, ranked No. 22 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, sweeping visiting Northwestern State.

SFA (15-2, 2-0) won its 12th match in row with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over the visiting Demons (5-7, 1-1). Peyton Redmond led with 12 kills, five digs, an ace and two blocks, one solo. Makenzee Hanna had 10 kills and hit .500 to go with four digs and a block and Haley Coleman had nine kills, five digs, two aces and three blocks.

“I think we did some pretty good things tonight,” SFA coach Debbie Humphreys said. “They’re a really solid blocking team and they made a commitment to slowing our middles down. They were able to do that, but our middles stayed engaged, did a great job blocking and got our pins open. Then they stepped up and did a nice job. That’s how it’s going to have to be – we have weapons so that no matter how people decide to play us we’ll still have somebody to go score points.”

Northwestern’s Reagan Rogers had nine kills, 11 digs and a block.

Central Arkanas (11-4, 1-1) swept visiting Southeastern Louisiana (1-12, 0-2) 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 as Kellen Dunn had nine kills … New Orleans (8-9, 2-1) beat visiting Nicholls State (2-14, 0-3) 25-23, 29-31, 21-25, 25-23, 15-6. Blessing Dunn led UNO with 17 kills,16 digs, three aces and four blocks, one solo, while Brienna Hill had 17 kills, two digs and three blocks for the Colonels … Lamar (4-10, 1-2) beat Incarnate Word (3-10, 1-2) in four behind 18 kills by Abigale Nash, who had 13 digs and two blocks, one solo … and McNeese (2-15) swept Prairie View of the SWAC (3-13).

Around the nation: In the Big Sky, Montana (6-9, 3-0) held off visiting Montana State (6-6, 1-2) 16-25, 25-18, 22-25, 27-25, 15-11. The Grizzlies are 3-0 in the league for the first time since 2006 and won four matches in a row at home for the first time in five seasons. Mykaela Hammer had 15 kills, an assist, an ace, 19 digs and four blocks, one solo for Montana. Maddy Marshall had 14 kills, two aces, two blocks and 15 digs and Olivia Bradley had 14 kills, hit .524 and had a dig and a block. Cassie Laramee had 11 kills, thee digs and a solo block.

Natalie Passeck led Montana State with 14 kills and four digs and Evi Wilson had 12 kills and four blocks. …

In a match between two schools with great nicknames, the Fort Wayne Mastodons beat the Western Illinois Leathernecks 23-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 11-5, 2-0 in the Summit League. Elizabeth Fuerst — who hit .538 — and Nicole Rightnowar had 15 kills each for Fort Wayne. Katie Crowe added 13 kills, hit .346 and had 12 digs and five blocks. WIU is 1-14, 0-2 …

Villanova outlasted St. John’s to improved to 9-6 overall, 2-1 in the Big East with a 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12 victory. Amanda Pedersen-Henry led with 17 kills, two digs and a block. Clare Delaplane had 15 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and two aces and Allie Olsonoski had 10 kills, hit .333, and had seven digs and three blocks. St. John’s (13-6, 2-2) got 12 kills from Efrosini Alexakou, who had 19 digs, an ace and a block …

Radford (11-1, 3-0) scored a Big South sweep over Winthrop (6-9, 21-) 25-15, 25-22, 25-15 as Kylie Tuxford had 11 kills and Valerie Gonzales and Mallory McKnight 10 each. Gonzalez had nine digs, two assists and two aces, while McKnight hit .563, had a dig and two blocks. Setter Haley Kleespies had five kills in seven attacks and hit .571, had 34 assists, an ace and nine digs. Winthrop hit .111 …

There were two ASUN matches as North Florida (6-13, 1-2) swept Jacksonville (1-15, 0-4) and NJIT (2-14) beat Fairleigh Dickinson of the Northeast (2-13) …

Louisiana-Monroe of the Sun Belt (7-8) beat Louisiana Tech of Conference USA (6-11) in five. Mikaela Worley and Catherine Griffith had 17 kills each. Griffith hit .389, had an ace, three digs and seven blocks, one solo. Worley had six digs and five blocks. Jordyn Carswell had 15 kills, 19 digs and four blocks for LaTech …

Bryant of the Northeast (12-7, 2-0) beat Hartford of the America East (7-6) as Caroline Kennedy had 10 kills and hit .439 to go with two digs and four blocks …

CSU Bakersfield of the WAC (9-6) swept Cal State Fullerton of the Big West (6-10) as Desiree Sukhov had 11 kills, 10 digs and two aces …

East Carolina of the American Athletic (8-4) beat NC Central of the MEAC (2-9) in four. Toya Osuegbu had 17 kills, hit .387 and had a dig and three blocks …

And Loyola Maryland of the Patriot League (6-9) beat Howard of the MEAC (7-9) 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-11 as Abby Hamilton and Ann Ernst had 18 kills each. Hamilton had 16 digs, an ace and a block and Ernst had an ace, two blocks and 23 digs. Courtney Dalton had 15 kills for Howard to go with a dig and five blocks, two solo.

