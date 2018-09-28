NCAA roundup: BYU rolls on, Friday slate includes almost every ranked team

Top-ranked BYU crushed visiting Gonzaga on Thursday night, improved to 14-0 overall and 4-0 in the West Coast Conference.

It was the showcase match on a relatively quiet night in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, where Hampton’s Megann Delgado lit it up for 33 kills while hitting .450.

But Friday night things heat up with some big matches and almost all the ranked teams in action.

There are four matches in the Big Ten. Third-ranked Nebraska is at Northwestern a night before heading to No. 7 — and still unbeaten — Illinois. Illinois is home for Iowa. Ninth-ranked Penn State — 0-2 to start the B1G for the first time since 2000 — goes to Michigan State. And 17 Michigan is home for Rutgers.

The other unbeaten, No. 8 Pittsburgh, the only ranked team in the ACC, plays host to Miami, two of six teams that are 2-0 to start league play. Surprising Boston College is at Duke, Syracuse goes to Wake Forest, Louisville is at Georgia Tech, and Florida State is at Virginia. Also, Notre Dame plays at Clemson and Virginia Tech is home for North Carolina.

The Pac-12 has a full slate. Second-ranked Stanford is off, but No. 12 Oregon plays host to Arizona, No. 13 Washington is home for No. 23 Colorado, No. 18 UCLA goes to Cal, No. 22 Washington State plays host to No. 25 Utah and Arizona State is at Cal.

There are two matches in the Big 12 as No. 21 Baylor plays host to Oklahoma and Iowa Sate goes to Texas Tech.

The SEC slate shows No. 19 Kentucky home for Arkansas. Missouri goes to Tennessee, Georgia is at Ole Miss and South Carolina is at Alabama.

Tenth-ranked Creighton has a Big East match at Butler. The league’s other ranked team, No. 20 Marquette, is home for Georgetown, which leads the league at 3-0, a half game ahead of 2-0 Creighton.

And the other ranked team in action is No. 15 Cal Poly, which plays host to CSUN.

As always, any NCAA Division I women’s volleyball match that is being streamed or broadcast can be found in the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

BYU toys with Bulldogs: The Cougars won 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 as Gonzaga (4-10, 1-2 WCC) hit .054. BYU, which hit .376, got 10 kills from Roni Jones-Perry, who hit .381, had four aces, a block and six digs. Setter Lyndie Haddock-Eppich was next in kills with seven, she had no errors in eight swings to hit .875, had 31 assists, an ace, five digs and two blcoks. Heather Gneiting had five kills, an ace, a dig and three blocks, and McKenna Miller had five kills and four blocks.

Sarah Penner had 10 kills, seven digs and a block for Gonzaga.

Also in the WCC, San Diego swept Portland, Loyola Marymount did the same to Santa Clara and Pepperdine won in four at San Francisco.

USD (6-7, 3-1) was led by Lauren Fuller, who had 15 kills with one error in 22 attacks to hit .636. She added an assist, four digs and a block. Megan Jacobsen and Katie Lukes had eight kills each. Portland (12-3, 0-3), which went through the pre-conference season unbeaten, got seven kills from Liz Reich.

LMU (12-3, 2-2) won despite hitting .154 at Santa Clara (5-10, 0-3), which hit .123. Emma Johnson had 10 kills and four blocks for the Lions and Savannah Slattery had 11 kills, six digs and two blocks. Michelle Shaffer had seven kills, eight digs and two blocks for Santa Clara. Teammate Kamrin had seven kills, four digs and a block.

And Pepperdine (9-5, 3-1) got a big night from Rachel Ahrens, who had 20 kills, hit .531, and had three digs, three blocks and an ace. Her team hit .328, which included 11 kills each by Hannah Frohling, Shannon Scully and Tarah Wylie, who had one error in 19 swings and hit .526. Frohling had an ace, two digs and five blocks, Scuttly had an assist, 16 digs and two blocks, and Wylie had a dig and three blocks.

Delgado goes off: There was some history made in Hampton, Va. Hampton, a first-year member, won its first Big South match when it beat UNC Asheville in four. Hampton (6-7, 1-2) as Megann Delgado had 33 kills with six errors in 60 attacks. She hit .450, had an assist, three aces, a block and 14 digs. She is a junior from Delgado, Calif., who played her first season at Cal State Fullerton.

UNCA (5-7. 0-2) got 11 kills from Cara Guthrie.

Busy night in Mountain West: That included Colorado State (11-4, 3-0) winning in four at San Diego State (1-14, 0-3) as Breanna Runnels had 17 kills, hit .378, and added two aces, eight digs and two blocks. Kirstie Hillyer had 12 kills with one error in 18 swings to hit .611 and added a dig and eight blocks, two solo. Paulina Jensen-Hougaard had eight kills and eight blocks. SDSU hit .097. Ashlynn Dunbar and Erin Gillchrist had 12 kills each for the Aztecs.

Fresno State (10-5, 2-0) beat visiting Wyoming (10-5, 2-1) in four as Taylor Slover and Aubrey Folk had 14 kills each, Haile Watson added 13 and Jessica Gilbert 10. Slover had an ace, 19 digs and two blocks, while Watson hit .385 and had three digs and six blocks, one solo. Emily Lewis had 14 kills for Wyoming and Halie McCardle 12, 14 digs and two blocks.

Boise State (10-4, 2-1) swept Nevada (7-7, 0-3) as Sabryn Roberts had 12 kills, seven digs and four blocks. Nevada hit .044.

And Utah State (3-11, 1-2) won in five at San Jose State (5-7, 0-3) behind 10 kills each by Izzie Hinton-Belnap and Gabbi Shumway.

Around the country: Western Kentucky (12-5, 3-0) got out of Southern Miss (7-9, 1-2) with a 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11 Conference USA win despite hitting .205. Rachel Anderson had 17 kills, hit .424, and had three aces, six digs and three blocks, one solo. Kayland Jackson had 11 kills, a dig and four blocks, and Lauren Matthews had 10 digs, two digs and four blocks, one solo. Kylie Grandie had 18 kills for USM, adding two aces, nine digs and a block. Chandler had 13 kills and Catherine Repsher had 12 and added two digs and three blocks, one solo …

Northern Illinois had a rough pre-conference, but is now 5-13, 3-0 in the Mid-American Conference, after beating visiting Western Michigan (10-7, 0-3) in four. Jori Radtke led with 18 kills and had two aces, a block and 10 digs. Meg Wolowicz had 16 kills, hit .316, and had an ace and three blocks, one solo, and Jasmine Kemp had 10 kills with no errors in 22 swings to hit .455 and had an ace and four blocks. Rachel Bontrager, Sammi Labolle and Meredith Phillips each had 12 kills kills for WMU … Bowling Green is also 3-0 in the league, 9-7 overall, after beating Miami (10-5, 2-2) in four. Isabel Kovacic led with 14 kills and five digs and Katelyn Meyer had 12 kills, two digs and five blocks, one solo. Margaret Payne had 15 kills, hit .500, and had three blocks for Miami …

The Southland had a full schedule of five matches. Stephen F. Austin (16-2, 3-0) rallied from a 19-14 deficit to win the fourth set and the match over Houston Baptist (8-8, 1-2) 25-21, 25-13, 20-25, 27-25. Haley Coleman led with 19 kills, 16 digs, an ace and two blocks. Peyton Redmond had 12 kills, 15 digs, an ace and a solo block. Mikayla Vivens had 15 kills for HBU …

Incarnate Word (4-10, 1-2) swept Sam Houston State (10-5, 2-1) as Bethany Clapp had 18 kills, six digs and three blocks. Taylor Cunningham had 15 kills, 10 digs, an ace and five blocks for SHSU … New Orleans (9-91, 3-1) beat Northwestern State (5-8, 1-2) in five. Kaitlyn Grice led with 13 kills, hitting .357. She had six blocks. Reagan Rogers had 17 kills, 16 digs, two aces and three blocks for the Demons … Central Arkansas (12-4, 2-1) beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi (3-13, 2-1) in four as Savannah Allen had 15 kills and hit .500 … And Nicholls State (3-14, 1-3) swept Southeastern Louisiana (1-13, 0-3).

And there were four matches in the WAC where Missouri-Kansas City (12-5) is now atop the league at 3-0 after sweeping Chicago State (7-12, 1-2) … Cal Baptist (11-4, 2-1) went five to win at Utah Valley (8-8, 0-3). Megan Sester led CBU with 17 kills, hitting .349. She had four digs and a block. Summer Avery, who had eight blocks and 10 digs, and Tesa Oaks, who had 11 digs and a block to go with four aces, had 12 kills each. Kalli Downs led Utah Valley with 17 kills while hitting .517 … UTRGV (11-6, 2-1) beat visiting Grand Canyon (7-7, 0-2) in four as Ragni Steen Knudsen had 19 kills, two aces and 12 digs … New Mexico State (11-5, 1-2) beat visiting Seattle (8-7, 1-1) in four for its 17th home win in a row. Tatyana Battle had 18 kills, 16 digs, three aces and four blocks, two solo.