NCAA roundup: Big Arizona upset, UCLA escapes, Pitt stays unbeaten, all the B1G

Conference play is always unpredictable. Just ask No, 12 Oregon, which got upset at home in five Friday night by Pac-12 foe Arizona as “spectacular” Kendra Dahlke had 26 kills.

No. 18 UCLA had to go five to get out of Cal, while No. 2 Stanford swept visiting No. 13 USC. And Arizona State knocked off Oregon State to go 2-1 in the league for the first time since 2015.

Four ranked Big Ten teams played Friday and all four won by sweeps.

And No. 8 Pittsburgh won again to remain unbeaten.

First a look at Saturday’s schedule, that starts with a showcase match in the Big Ten with No. 3 Nebraska playing at No. 7 and unbeaten Illinois. Also in the B1G, No. 5 Wisconsin plays at No. 16 Purdue, No. 6 Minnesota is at Indiana, Ohio State is at Maryland and Rutgers is at Michigan State.

There are two matches in the Big 12 where No. 4 Texas plays at West Virginia and TCU goes to Kansas State.

The Pac-12, SEC and ACC have Saturday off.

Top-ranked and unbeaten BYU plays host to Portland in the West Coast Conference.

The Big East’s two ranked teams are in action as No. 10 Creighton goes to Xavier a night after escaping Butler in five and No. 20 Marquette plays host to Villanova after sweeping Georgetown.

No. 15 Cal Poly has a home Big West match against Long Beach State a night after sweeping CSUN.

Pac-12: Arizona is 13-2 overall and in the thick of things at 2-1 in the league after upsetting Oregon (9-4, 2-1) 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14.

“That was a hard-fought win on the road,” Arizona coach Dave Rubio said. “The match could have gone either way and it was nice to be able to execute when it counted.”

In the fifth set, Arizona led 12-9 before Oregon rallied. It was tied at 14 when Kendra Dahlke got her 26th kill of the night and then Arizona won it on a block by Shardonee Hayes and Julia Patterson.

Dahlke, an emerging star this season, hit .253 after taking 75 swings. She added two assists, an ace, 13 digs and two blocks.

“Kendra was pretty spectacular tonight,” Rubio said. “During the match you don’t really get a sense of the statistical performances, so I didn’t realize she put up the kind of numbers she did until afterward.”

Candice Denny had 13 kills, hit .344, and had four digs and a block. Paige Whipple had 11 kills, an assist, 15 digs and a block. Hayes had five kills with no errors in eight attacks and five blocks, one solo. Patterson had 58 assists, three kills in seven errorless attacks and two blocks.

“Julia is the straw that stirs the drink,” Rubio said. “I thought Julia was terrific tonight.”

Oregon’s Lindsey Vander Weide led a balanced attack with 17 kills, an assist, an ace, 19 digs and a solo block. Ronika Stone had 16 kills, hit .394 and had a dig and five blocks, one solo. Willow Johnson added 15 kills, hit .367, and had two assists and three blocks. August Raskie had four kills, 61 assists, 22 digs and two blocks.

“We outscored them for the match and we lose, so I think that’s always hard to swallow,” Oregon coach Matt Ulmer said. “But I like our fight, I like everything we did, we just didn’t execute better than they did.”

Stanford (12-1, 4-0) just keeps on rolling. The Cardinal dismantled visiting USC (10-4, 2-1) 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 as it hit .396 and had 13 blocks.

Kathryn Plummer had 18 kills, hit .379, and had nine digs. Meghan McClure had 14 kills, hit .619, had an assist, two digs and four blocks. Audriana Fitzmorris had eight kills and seven blocks, Tami Alade had five kills and six blocks, and Holly Campbell had four kills and seven blocks.

USC, which hit .158, had nine kills apiece from Emily Baptista, Brooke Botkin and Khalia Lanier.

UCLA (7-4, 2-2) rallied to win at Cal (8-6, 0-3) 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-13 as Mac May had 20 kills and Alexis Light 19. May had an assist, two aces, a career-high 14 digs and a block, while Light hit .405 and had three digs and a block. Madeleine Gates added 11 kills, hit .375, and had a dig and two blocks, one solo.

Mimi Mirkovic had 18 kills for Cal to go with two assists, two aces, 12 digs and a block. Preslie Anderson added 13 kills while hitting .458 to go with an assist, an ace, five digs and three blocks. Carmen Anneveilink and Bailee Huizenga had 12 kills each.

“Mima’s and Preslie’s fast, aggressive starts brought the team along and it was evident in how dominant we were in the first two sets,” Cal coach Jennifer Dorr said. “We implemented what we practiced early on and the fact that we’re taking sets off ranked teams, something we weren’t able to do last year, is a victory for our confidence.”

No. 22 Washington State (10-3, 1-2) also won in five, holding off visiting No. 25 Utah (8-6, 0-3) 25-9, 25-22, 17-25, 17-25, 18-16.

Taylor Mims led with 18 kills, an ace, eight digs and three blocks. Three Cougars had 11 kills each, Jocelyn Urias, Ella Lajos and McKenna Woodford. Lajos, who had the match-winning kill, had six blocks and Urias five.

Utah’s Megan Yett had 18 kills, 18 digs and a solo block. Kenzie Koerber had 15 kills, hit .394, and had an assist, a dig and seven blocks. Dani Drews has 11 kills and 18 digs and Lauga Gauta had 12 kills and four blocks.

Washington (11-2, 3-0) stayed a half game back of Stanford with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16 win over visiting No. 23 Colorado (9-5, 1-2).

Samantha Dreschel led Washington with 18 kills, three aces, two digs and two blocks. Kara Bajema had 16 kills, three aces, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Marin Grote had 11 kills, hit .381, and had two aces and five blocks.

Alexa Smith led Colorado with 10 kills, an assist, an ace, 10 digs and a block. Naghede Abu and Anyse Smith had seven kills each. Smith had six blocks and Abu four. Danielle Price had three kills and 10 blocks.

Arizona State won back-to-back Pac-12 matches and improved to 11-4, 2-1 with a surprising 25-22, 25-16, 26-19 sweep at Oregon State (10-5, 0-3). Ivana Jeremic had 11 kills, 14 digs, an ace, two assists and two blocks for ASU. Claire Kovensky had 10 kills, seven digs and a block. Oregon State, which hit .149, got nine kills each from Lindsey Schell, who hit .353 and had three blocks, and Amy Underdown, who had 11 digs and three blocks, one solo.

Big Ten: All four ranked teams in action won in sweeps.

Nebraska (12-1, 3-0) blasted Northwestern (10-5, 0-3) 25-19, 25-12, 25-23 as Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills with no errors and hit 1.000. She also had three blocks. Jazz Sweet led with 12 kills, hit .346 and had five blocks. Mikaela Foecke and Lexi Sun had eight kills each. Northwestern’s Ella Grbac had eight kills and Abryanna Cannon and Alana Walker had six kills each.

Illinois (14-0, 3–0) beate visiting Iowa (9-4, 1-1) 25-20, 25-16, 25-20. Illinois, which hit .321, got 12 kills from Jacqueline Quade, who hit .400, had an assist, an ace and 12 digs. Ali Bastianelli added 11 kills, hit .412, and had an ace and four blocks. Ashlyn Fleming and Megan Cooney had nine kills each. Iowa hit .105. Cali Hoye led with nine kills and eight digs, but hit negative.

Ninth-ranked Penn State (10-3, 2-1) won at Michigan State (12-4, 0-3) 25-11, 25-16, 26-24. Kaitlyn Hord and Taylor Leath had nine kills each. Hord had no errors in 11 swings and hit .818 and had a block. Leath had three aces, three digs and three blocks, one solo. Jonni Parker had eight kills, two digs and four blocks, one solo. Michigan State hit .082. Alyssa Chronowski led with 10 kills, five digs and a block.

No. 17 Michigan (13-1, 2-1) beat Rutgers (6-10, 0-3) 25-11, 25-16, 26-24. Carly Skjodt led the Wolverines with 15 kills, hitting .316, to go with two assists, eight digs and four blocks, two solo. Sydney Wetterstrom had 11 kills, 10 digs and a block and Paige Jones had seven kills and 12 digs. Sahbria McLetchie and Tali Marmen had six kills each for Rutgers.

Big 12: No. 21 Baylor beat Oklahoma, while Texas Tech — off to a great start and now holding a half-game lead over Texas and Kansas — defeated Iowa State.

Baylor (10-5, 2-2) beat the Sooners (9-7, 1-3) 25-23, 25-15, 16-25, 25-17 as Yossiana Pressley led with 18 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Gia Milano added 14 kills and hit .429. Alyssa Enneking led OU with 20 kills and 16 digs.

Texas Tech (14-3, 3-0) beat visiting Iowa State (8-8, 1-2) 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18. Emily Hill led with 18 kills while hitting .333, and had an assist, 13 digs and two blocks. Chandler Atwood had 13 kills and hit .303 and had a dig and block, while Katy Keenan had 10 kills, hit .364, and had a dig and four blocks.

ACC: Pittsburgh swept Miami on a night when Louisville, Syracuse and Florida State kept pace and all four are 3-0. Boston College was unbeaten but got knocked off by Duke.

Pittsburgh (14-0, 3-0) is off to its best start in program history after beating Miami 25-15, 25-8, 25-13. Kayla Lund led the Panthers with 10 kills and hit .471. She had two aces, four digs and a block. Miami (6-4, 2-1) hit minus .023.

Louisville (10-4, 3-0) swept Georgia Tech (11-5, 3-0) as the Cardinals hit .356. Megan Sloan had 12 kills, hit .370 and had three digs. Emily Scott had 11 kills with no errors in 16 swings to hit .688 and had six blocks. Melanie McHenry had eight kills, three aces, a block and eight digs, and Amanda Green had eight kills, two digs, two assists and five blocks.

Florida State (7-6, 3-0) swept Virginia (4-9, 0-3) as Payton Caffrey led with 14 kills. Taryn Knuth had 10 with no errors in 15 attacks to hit .667 and had a dig and three blocks, one solo.

Syracuse (7-4, 3-0) won in four at Wake Forest (5-10, 0-3). Polina Shemanova led with 21 kills, hitting .348. She had nine digs and four blocks. Santita Ebangwese had 13 kills, hit .667, and added an ace, five digs and nine blocks, one solo.

Click here for all the ACC scores.

http://www.theacc.com/calendar.aspx?path=wvball

SEC: Upstart Tennessee beat Missouri in five, No. 19 Kentucky swept Arkansas, South Carolina swept Alabama and Georgia did the same to Ole Miss.

Tennessee is getting everyone’s attention. The Vols (11-4, 2-1) beat Missouri (12-3, 2-1) 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-9 as Erica Treiber had 19 kills, hit .600, and had an ace, two digs and two blocks. Lily Felts had 15 kills, 13 digs, an ace and a solo block. Missouri’s Kyle Deberg had 15 kills, seven digs and four blocks, one solo, and Dariana Hollingsworth and Leketor Member-Meneh had 14 kills each.

Kentucky (8-4, 2-0) beat the visiting Razorbacks (25-14, 26-24, 25-17) behind 15 kills each by Leah Edmond and Brooke Morgan. Arkansas (6-7, 0-3) got 10 kills from Kelly O’Brien.

Click here for the SEC scores.

http://www.secsports.com/scores/volleyball/_/date/20180928

Creighton, Marquette win: Creighton (11-4, 3-0 Big East) got out of Butler (4-11, 1-2) with a 25-19, 24-26, 28-30, 25-18, 15-11 victory as Taryn Kloth delivered with 26 kills, an assist, two aces, 17 digs and two blocks. Megan Ballenger added 13 kills and Jaali Winters had 11.

Marquette (11-4, 2-1) swept Georgetown (10-6, 3-1), which hit .124. Allie Barber led Marquette with 13 kills while hitting .333.

Cal Poly sweeps CSUN: The Mustangs (14-1, 4-0 Big West) won 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 as — who else? — Torrey Van Winden led with 18 kills while hitting .457. She added an ace, eight digs and two blocks. Adlee Van Winden had 10 kills, three aces, 12 digs and a block. CSUN (5-10, 1-2) hit .062.