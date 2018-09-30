NCAA roundup: Nebraska hands Illini first loss, BYU and Cal Poly roll on, big win for Tulsa

Illinois is unbeaten no more.

Nebraska took care of that Saturday as the red-hot Huskers went to Champaign and came away with a 25-14, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19 Big Ten victory. It left the Illini 14-1 overall, 3-1 in the B1G, while Nebraska is 13-1, 4-0 after winning its 13th match in a row.

Top-ranked BYU (15-0, 5-0), which swept Portland on Saturday, and No. 8 Pittsburgh (14-0), which plays host to Florida State in a key ACC match Sunday, are now the only undefeated teams.

Tulsa scored an historic American Athletic Conference victory, beating Wichita State by — and check this score line — 39-41, 25-20 18-25, 25-15, 19-17.

Top-ranked BYU and No. 15 Cal Poly won in sweeps and Emily Allen had 29 kills and 29 digs for UC Davis in a five-set Big West win over UC Santa Barbara.

Saturday’s recaps and highlights follow, but first a look at Sunday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

There’s a full slate in the Pac-12 where a couple of ranked teams will try to get on track. That includes No. 12 Oregon, which plays host to Arizona State, and No. 13 USC, which goes to Cal.

No. 13 Washington plays host to No. 25 Utah, No. 22 Washington State is home for No. 23 Colorado and Arizona, coming off its big win at Oregon, goes to Oregon State.

There are two matches in the Big Ten. Ninth-ranked Penn State goes to No. 17 Michigan and Iowa is at Northwestern.

There are seven ACC matches Sunday, including unbeaten and No. 8 Pittsburgh playing host to Florida State. Both teams are 3-0. Syracuse, also 3-0, goes to Duke and Louisville, the fourth league unbeaten, is at Clemson. Also, Boston College plays at Wake Forest, Notre Dame is at Georgia Tech, Miami is at Virginia and NC State goes to Virginia Tech.

It’s also a busy day in the SEC. No. 11 Florida is at Alabama and No. 19 Kentucky is home for Missouri. Also, Arkansas is at Tennessee, Texas A&M is at LSU, South Carolina goes to Georgia and Auburn plays at Ole Miss.

The Big 12 has Sunday off.

NCAA.com has the complete Sunday scoreboard.

As always, any NCAA Division I women’s volleyball match that is being streamed or broadcast can be found in the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Big Ten: Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke had 13 kills, hit .321, and had an ace, 11 digs and a block. Lexi Sun and Calli Schwarzenbach had nine kills each and Jazz Sweet and Lauren Stivrins had eight apiece. Sun hit .062, but had an an assist, an ace, eight digs and four blocks, one solo. Schwarzenbach had eight blocks. Sweet had four digs and five blocks and Stivrins had three aces and four blocks, one solo.

Jacqueline Quade led Illinois with 22 kills. She had an assist and eight digs. Beth Prince had 12 kills and a dig.

Maryland (11-5, 2-2) dealt Ohio State (10-6, 1-3) its second straight defeat since the Buckeyes upset Penn State. Maryland’s Erika Pritchard led the Terps with 14 kills despite hitting .071 in the 25-22, 25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 17-15 victory. She had an ace, seven digs and four blocks. Liz Twilley had 11 kills, an assist, two digs and a block and Emma Schriner had eight kills, three digs and four blocks, one solo. Maryland had 14 aces.

“I’m really excited for our team and the players for finding a way to win that fifth set,” Maryland coach Adam Hughes said. “It was a gritty win. This group never quits and I’ve known that since day one. I’m incredibly proud of them.”

Ohio State’s Vanja Bucolic had 19 kills, two digs and a block and Madison Smeathers had 13 kills, a dig and a block.

Wisconsin (10-2, 3-1) swept Purdue 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 as Dana Rettke had 15 kills, hitting .323. She had two aces, two digs and two blocks. Madison Duello had 12 kills, hit .300, two digs and a block in the road victory. Purdue (13-2, 3-2) got 11 kills from Sherridan Atkinson, who had three digs and two blocks. Grace Cleveland had nine kills, two digs and six blocks, two solo.

Michigan State (13-4, 1-3) beat visiting Rutgers (6-11, 0-4). Alyssa Chronowski had 20 kills and three blocks. Rebecka Poljan had 10 kills, hit .444, and had two digs and seven blocks, two solo.

Rutgers, which won its first set of the B1G season, got 10 kills apiece from Tali Marmen and Nastya Kudryshova.

No. 6 Minnesota (10-2, 4-0) swept Indiana (11-4, 2-2) 25-21, 25-19, 25-14. Morgan Taylor and Adrianna Rollins led the Gophers with 12 kills each. Taylor had no errors in 13 swings and hit .923 and had two blocks. Rollins hit .310 and had eight digs and a block. Stephanie Samedy had 11 kills, hit .304 and had two assists, six digs and three blocks. Alexis Hart had 10 kills.

Indiana got eight kills apiece from Breana Edwards, Deyshia Lofton and Kendall Beerman, who hit .333 and had two solo blocks.

BYU pounds Portland: The Cougars (15-0, 4-0 West Coast Conference) routed visiting Portland 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 Portland (12-4, 0-4) as Roni Jones-Perry had 13 kills, hit .370 and added four digs and a block. Her team hit .337, which included eight kills by Madelyn Robinson, who had one error in 14 swings and hit .500. She had three digs. Heather Gneiting added seven kills with one error in nine swings to hit .667. She had three digs, an assist, an ace and three blocks. Portland, which hit .076, got 11 kills from Reghan Pukis.

Also in the WCC, LMU swept San Francisco, Pepperdine did the same to Santa Clara and San Diego swept Gonzaga.

LMU (13-3, 3-2) got 14 kills from Savannah Slattery. USF is 8-7, 1-3.

Pepperdine (10-5, 4-1) got 13 kills each from Hannah Frohling, who hit .400 and had three aces, and Rachel Ahrens, who hit .423 and added an ace, seven digs and four blocks. Shannon Scully had 12 kills, an ace and nine digs. Santa Clara is 5-11, 0-4.

Megan Jacobsen and Katie Lukes had 10 kills each for USD (7-7, 4-1). Gonzaga (4-11, 1-3) hit .086.

Big 12: Fourth-ranked Texas (8-3, 3-0) went to West Virginia and swept the Mountaineers 25-18, 25-15, 25-19. Micaya White led the Longhorns with 14 kills, hitting .435, and added three digs and a block. Brionne Butler had 10 kills, hit .533, and had two aces, six digs and five blocks, one solo. Logan Eggleston had nine kills, an ace, a dig and three blocks, and Ashley Shook had two kills, two aces four digs and three blocks to go with her 35 assists.

WVU (8-8, 1-3) got 11 kills from Kristin Lux, who had an ace, three digs and two blocks.

TCU (10-4, 2-1) won at Kansas State (10-5, 0-4) 25-22, 18-25, 25-12, 25-22. élan McCall led with 21 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Anna Walsh had 16 kills, three digs and five blocks, one solo. Katie Clark had nine kills, three digs and two blocks.

K-State’s Gloria Mutiri had 12 kills, six digs and two blocks and Peyton Williams had 11 kills, hit .429, and had three digs.

Cal Poly cruises: The No. 15 Mustangs made short work of visiting Long Beach State 25-18, 25-16, 25-18. Cal Poly (15-1, 5-0 Big West) was led again by Torrey Van Winden, who had 13 kills, hit .429, and added an ace, an assist 14 digs and three blocks. Adlee Van Winden had 10 kills, an ace and two digs as the Mustangs won their 14th in a row.

Long Beach (10-7, 2-2) got nine kills from Hailey Harward, who had eight digs, an ace, and two blocks. Tyler Spriggs had eight kills, six digs and three blocks.

Also in the Big West, Hawai’i (8-5, 4-0) swept UC Riverside (5-10, 0-3). Norene Iosia had eight kills and McKenna Granato and Kamlei Krug seven each. Riverside hit minus .022.

And UC Davis (9-7, 1-3) came back from 0-2 — and also 19-11 in the third set — to beat UC Santa Barbara (11-6, 3-2) 19-25, 23-25, 29-27, 25-19, 15-9. Emily Davis had 29 kills, hit .397, and had an ace, 29 digs and a block. Lauren Matias had 16 kills and hit .378. Lindsey Ruddins had 26 kills, 11 digs and three blocks for UCSB. Charlie Robinson added 22 kills, hit .526 and had five blocks.

Tulsa downs Wichita State: It was the first time Tulsa (11-4, 3-0 American Athletic) beat the Shockers (7-2, 2-1) in 20 years and was the first time the program won an AAC match. Emily Thorson and Rachel Moore led the Golden Hurricane with 19 kills each in the 39-41, 25-20 18-25, 25-15, 19-17 victory. Thorson had an ace, eight digs and four blocks, one solo, and Moore had an ace, 23 digs and two blocks.

The first set was the longest in Wichita State history.

Wichita State had won 22 consecutive AAC matches and 29 conference matches in row, which includes its time in the Missouri Valley before joining the AAC last year. Megan Taflinger led with 24 kills, 17 digs, a solo block and two aces. Tabitha Brown had 15 kills, 22 digs and two blocks, one solo. Abby Pugh and Brooke Smith had 13 kills each.

Horizon: Cleveland State (10-6, 4-0) beat Wright State (9-7, 1-3) in four as Sara Skeens had 12 kills and Trinniti Hall had 11. Hall hit .476, an ace, three digs and five blocks, two solo … Northern Kentucky (11-4, 3-1) beat Oakland (5-10, 1-3) as Haley Libs had 19 kills, hit .429, and had 12 digs … Green Bay (7-8, 2-1) beat Milwaukee (2-15, 1-3) and IUPUI (5-13, 2-2) swept Youngstown State (7-10, 1-3).

Fresno State tops Colorado State: The Bulldogs (11-5, 3-0 Mountain West) lead the league after beating visiting Colorado State (11-5, 3-1) 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24. It’s the best MWC start for Fresno ever and best in league play since going 3-0 in 2001 in the Western Athletic Conference. What’s more it was the first time Fresno beat CSU since 2012, ending a nine-match losing streak to the Rams. Taylor Slover and Aubrey Folk had 12 kills each for Fresno. Slover added an assist, two aces, 12 digs and three blocks, two solo. Folk had five blocks.

Also in the Mountain West, San Jose State swept Boise, Nevada beat Utah State in five, and San Diego State beat Wyoming in five. Ashlyn Dunbar had 23 kills while hitting .383, 22 digs, two blocks and five aces for SDSU.

Missouri Valley: Northern Iowa (10-6, 4-0) scored a key four-set win over previous league leader Valparaiso (17-3, 4-1) as Piper Thomas had 19 kills, hit .472 — better than .400 for the fourth match in a row — and had six blocks. Valpo had won 11 in a row … Bradley (14-2, 4-0) kept pace by sweeping Evansville (6-12, 0-5) as Erica Haslag had 12 kills and two blocks …

Illinois State (12-4, 4-0) made sure of a three-way logjam at the top as the Redbirds beat Indiana State (7-10, 0-5) in four. Ali Line had 12 kills, an ace and four blocks … Also in the Valley, Drake (13-5, 2-2) beat Loyola (11-6, 3-2) in four.

Ohio Valley: Austin Peay (14-2) and Tennessee State are tied atop the league at 4-0. Austin Peay swept Morehead State (12-5, 3-1) behind 16 kills from Brooke Moore, who had an ace, five digs and a block. TSU (6-8) beat Tennessee Tech in four as freshman libero Gina Rivera Ortiz had 30 digs and Khalia Jordan had 17 kills … Also in the OVC, Murray State swept Eastern Kentucky, UT Martin beat Eastern Illinois in four, SIUE beat Southeast Missouri in four and Jacksonville beat Belmont in four.

Around the nation: Lipscomb improved to 9-7, 4-0 in the ASUN with a sweep of Stetson. Carlyle Nusbaum led with 16 kills and hit .481. She had 12 digs and an ace …

James Madison beat Towson in four to get to 12-3 and its best start ever at 4-0 in the Colonial, as Bryn Recker and Kelly Vahos had 11 kills each …

Princeton (10-4, 3-0 Ivy League) beat Yale (8-4, 2-1) behind 21 kills by Maggie O’Connell, who hit .441 and had three digs and two blocks. The Tigers are tied atop the Ivy with Cornell (8-5, 3-0), which swept Dartmouth (5-8, 1-2). Carla Sganderlia led Cornell with 15 kills, three digs and four blocks. Also in the Ivy, Brown came back from 0-2 to beat Penn in five as Gabrielle Moriconi had 16 kills and four blocks, and Columbia beat Harvard in four …

Julia Flynn had 21 kills as Bryant swept St. Francis Brooklyn in the Northeast Conference. Flynn hit .474, had two aces and four digs …

Ohio swept Akron and stands alone atop the MAC East Division at 8-8, 3-0. Lizzie Stephens led a balanced attack with 10 kills, as assist, three aces, six digs and a block … Also in the MAC, Ball State swept Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan did the same to Toledo, and Western Michigan beat Bowling Green in four …

Fairfield (7-8, 6-0) kept its lead in the MAAC with a five-set win over Quinnipiac as Luci Albertson had 13 kills, an ace, four digs and six blocks, two solo …

American’s Patriot League match with Loyola Maryland was postponed because of a power outage. But American will play Navy as scheduled Sunday …

Stephen F. Austin (17-2, 4-0 Southland) won its 14th in a row with a sweep of Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Danae Daron had 12 kills, hit .667, and had two aces, a dig and six blocks …

North Dakota (12-8, 4-1 Summit) swept South Dakota State as Jordan Vail had 10 kills and four blocks …

Texas State is 13-5 and 4-0 in the Sun Belt after sweeping Arkansas State. Cheyenne Huskey had 15 kills, hit .500, and had 10 digs and two blocks …

And Kansas City is a half game up in the Western Athletic Conference standings at 13-5, 4-0 after beating Cal Baptist (11-5, 2-2). Alicia Harrington had 18 kills, hit .447, and had seven blocks and an ace. Melanie Brooks added 11 kills and hit .455. CSU Bakersfield (10-6, 3-0) kept pace with a five-set win over Utah Valley (8-9, 0-4). Desiree Sukhov led with 17 kills, two aces, and 11 digs, and Briannah Mariner added 13 kills, three digs and four blocks.

Kazna Tarawhiti had 26 kills, five digs and seven blocks for Utah Valley.