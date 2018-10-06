NCAA roundup: BYU, Pitt stay unbeaten, plenty of close calls, The Citadel wins again

By Lee Feinswog -
Anna Newsome-McKenna Miller-USD-San Diego-BYU-Cougars-NCAA volleyball roundup 10/6/2018
USD's Anna Newsome jousts with BYU's McKenna Miller/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

There were no upsets, but some close calls Friday night in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball — Rutgers almost broke through before losing in five to Ohio State — as teams like No. 11 Florida, Michigan State, Arkansas and Colorado all won in five.
Top-ranked BYU and No. 7 Pittsburgh both won and remain the only unbeaten teams in the country.
And break up The Citadel: The Bulldogs swept Chattanooga to improve to 8-8 overall and 3-2 in the Southern Conference for only the second time in history. The Citadel was 8-26 overall last season, 2-14 in the SoCon.
