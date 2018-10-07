NCAA roundup: Tough day for road teams as Iowa, Kansas, TCU, Canisius get big wins

You might have heard this before, but it can be tough to win NCAA Division I women’s volleyball conference matches on the road.

Just ask No. 6 Wisconsin, which lost at unranked Iowa on Saturday as Cali Hoye had 30 kills.

Or No. 23 Baylor, which lost at Kansas.

Or previously red-hot Texas Tech, which fell at TCU.

Fairfield, which had won 58 Metro Atlantic matches in row, lost at Canisius.There were plenty of near surprises and great performances as well, like Torrey Van Winden getting 29 kills for No. 15 Cal Poly in a victory over visiting Hawai’i.

Carly Skjodt also had 29 kills for Michigan as her team held off Indiana in five sets.

The recaps and notes follow, but first a look at Sunday’s schedule …

