NCAA roundup: Cal, Ole Miss, Clemson get league wins, big upset for Oregon

By Lee Feinswog -
NCAA volleyball roundup 10/8/2018-Stephanie Williams-Pittsburgh
Stephanie Williams of Pittsburgh stretches out for a dig/Matt Hawley, Pitt Athletics

Cal, Ole Miss and Clemson won conference matches for the first time this season in Sunday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.
No. 20 Oregon swept No. 12 USC.
Pittsburgh won again and stands 17-0 overall, 6-0 in the ACC after beating Boston College.
Emily Stroup had a program-record 30 kills as Ole Miss scored a five-set win over LSU. And Emma Longley had 29 kills in an Appalachian State victory.
