Cal, Ole Miss and Clemson won conference matches for the first time this season in Sunday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

No. 20 Oregon swept No. 12 USC.

Pittsburgh won again and stands 17-0 overall, 6-0 in the ACC after beating Boston College.

Emily Stroup had a program-record 30 kills as Ole Miss scored a five-set win over LSU. And Emma Longley had 29 kills in an Appalachian State victory.

To read about all those matches and more and get all of VolleyballMag.com’s extensive daily NCAA coverage, become a Premium subscriber today: