Unbeaten Pittsburgh, ranked No. 6, played a rare mid-season match outside the ACC and swept visiting North Dakota on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh (18-0) and No. 1 BYU (16-0) are the only undefeated teams in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. BYU, featured here this week, is off until Thursday when the Cougars play a West Coast Conference match at San Francisco.

The recaps of all nine matches played Tuesday follow, but first a look at Wednesday’s schedule that includes 10 of the 25 ranked teams in the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.

In the Big Ten, fifth-ranked Nebraska (14-2, 5-1) is home for Indiana (11-6, 2-4), No. 9 Penn State (13-3, 4-2) goes to No. 17 Purdue (14-3, 3-3) and Iowa (11-6, 3-3) plays at Rutgers (6-13, 0-6).

There is one match in the ACC and it features No. 22 Louisville (13-4, 6-0) at home for Notre Dame (10-6, 4-2) as the Cardinals try to get a half game up in the league standings on idle Pittsburgh.

The only Pac-12 match has No. 25 Arizona State (13-5, 4-2) at No. 20 UCLA (8-5, 3-3).

No. 4 Texas (10-3, 5-0) at Kansas (11-4, 4-0) in a battle for first place highlights the Big 12 schedule. TCU (11-5, 3-2) goes to No. 24 Baylor (10-6, 2-3), Iowa State (8-10, 1-4) is at Kansas State (10-6, 0-5) and Texas Tech (15-4, 4-1) goes to Oklahoma (10-7, 2-3).

The SEC slate features No. 16 Kentucky (10-4, 4-0) home for Tennessee (10-1, 5-1) and Georgia (12-5, 3-3) at LSU (5-11, 0-5), while Alabama (14-5) plays against the SWAC’s Alabama State (10-15).

No. 19 Marquette (14-4, 5-1 Big East), tries to stay a game back of idle No. 10 Creighton (14-4, 6-0) when the Golden Eagles play at Butler (6-13, 3-4).

In the Southern Conference, Samford (10-10, 5-1) tries to get a half game up on idle ETSU (16-5, 5-1) when it goes to Chattanooga (7-12, 3-3).

For all the Division I scores, go to NCAA.com.

And all the matches that are being broadcast in one form or another are in the VolleyballMag.com TV and streaming listings.

Pittsburgh sweeps UND: The Panthers won 25-15, 25-21, 25-10 as Nika Markovic had 11 kills with no errors in 19 swings to hit .667. She had two digs and a block.

The Panthers, who hit .364, got eight kills from Layne Van Buskirk, who hit .500 and had three blocks. Stephanie Williams had seven kills, two aces, five digs and a block.

North Dakota of the Summit League (12-11) hit .105. Lydia Rutten and Jordan Vail led with eight kills each. Vail had no errors in 11 attacks and hit .727 and had three blocks.

FGCU tops Stetson: Florida Gulf Coast (13-6, 5-1 ASUN) pulled to a half game behind idle Kennesaw State (15-4, 6-0) with a 25-15, 29-27, 25-21 over Stetson (12-7, 4-3).

Daniele Serrano and Cortney Vanliew had 11 kills each. Serrano hit .381 and had a dig and six blocks, one solo. Sharonda Pickering added eight kills, a dig and three blocks.

Anna Bezhan had 11 kills, eight digs and three blocks, two solo, for the Hatters, who hit .093.

High Point beats ETSU: High Point of the Big South (10-8) won at ETSU of the Southern Conference (16-5) as Molly Livingston had 17 kills, hit .405, and had two assists, two aces, a dig and five blocks. Jordan Heffner had 12 kills and five blocks, one solo, and Madison Smith had 14 kills, a dig and three blocks. Setter Mackenzi Thornburg had 27 assists and 15 digs.

Leah Clayton led ETSU with 14 kills, 14 digs and three blocks. Mariah McPartland had 13 kills, hit .400, and had two aces and five blocks, one solo.

American, Navy get Patriot victories: American (12-9, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in league play with a five-set win at Lehigh (16-3, 5-2). Aleksandra Kazala led with 21 kills, 19 digs and three blocks, one solo. Helena Elbaek had 13 kills and Olivia Wassner and Loren McKenzie had 10 each. Lehigh’s Julia Pressly and Hannah Wright had 15 kills each. Wright had seven digs and five blocks, one solo.

Navy (14-6, 6-1) kept pace with a sweep of Lafayette (5-14, 0-7) as Maddi Sgattoni and Kelsey Kingsland had 11 kills each. Sgattoni hit .360 and had two aces and 15 digs and Kingsland hit .474 and had a dig and three blocks, one solo. Navy hit .369. Leanna Deegan had seven kills for Lafayette.

Oral Roberts tops Jackrabbits: ORU (6-12, 3-3 Summit League) beat visiting South Dakota State (3-16, 0-6) in four as CeCe Madison had 16 kills, two assists, 18 digs and three blocks, one solo. Morgan Blomquist added 13 kills and three digs and Taylan Nero had 11 kills, six digs and four blocks. Makenzie Hennen had 13 kills, 14 digs, an assist and two blocks for SDSU.

San Jose State beats Nevada: The four-set win left San Jose State 7-9 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain West, while Nevada fell to 8-10, 1-6. Latahevai Lousi had 16 kills to lead San Jose, and had a block and a dig. Fernanda Vido had 11 kills, 15 digs and a block and Thaliana Grajeda had 19 kills, hit .500 after making one error in 18 swings, and had five blocks, two solo. Kayla Afoa led Nevada with 12 kills, an ace, six digs and three blocks, two solo.

ACU, SHSU get Southland wins: Abilene Christian (7-10, 4-1) beat Houston Baptist (9-11, 2-4) in five as Lauren Walker led a balanced attack with 17 kills, an ace, a dig and five blocks. Jacey Smith had 16 kills, 14 digs and two blocks and Katelyn Mueller had 15 kills, 16 digs and two aces. Mikayla Vivens had 24 kills and 24 digs for HBU.

Sam Houston (12-5, 4-1) beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi (4-15, 3-3) in five as Taylor Cunningham had 22 kills, 17 digs and three blocks. TAMUCC hit .086. Rachel Young led with 13 kills.

Also, New Orleans (10-12) lost to Southern (3-13) of the SWAC in five. Kaitlyn Grice and Kyra Hunter led UNO with 15 kills each. Volleyball Baton Rouge assistant coach Paige Hall led Southern with 14 kills, hitting .333, and had two digs and four blocks, one solo.

FAU beats B-C: Florida Atlantic of Conference USA (14-4) swept Bethune-Cookman of the MEAC (8-11) as Sigourney Kame had nine kills, hit .471, and had four digs, and Cailea Gibbs and Massiel Matos had eight kills each. B-C hit .058.