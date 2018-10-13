NCAA roundup: Pittsburgh wins again, plenty of close calls on a busy night

Pittsburgh rolls on.

The No. 6 Panthers swept visiting North Carolina on Friday to improve to 19-0, 7-0 in the ACC.

The only other unbeaten team in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, top-ranked BYU, has a West Coast Conference match Saturday at Santa Clara.

There were no upsets Friday but plenty of close calls, like No. 11 Florida escaping South Carolina in five and No. 13 Michigan winning in five at Ohio State as coach Mark Rosen got his 400th career victory.

The spotlight match of the night was a sweep as No. 3 Minnesota blasted visiting No. 7 Illinois.

