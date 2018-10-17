NCAA roundup: Denver wins battle of Summit unbeatens, SFA rolls on

Denver stands alone atop the Summit League after beating Omaha in five sets in a battle of the league’s last two unbeaten teams.

Recaps and notes from all of Tuesday’s action follows, but first a look at Wednesday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

Fifth-ranked Penn State plays in the only Big Ten match when Rutgers visits.

Kansas, new to the top-25 at No. 22, plays at Kansas State in the only Big 12 match of the night.

In the Pac-12, No. 14 USC goes to No. 19 Washington. USC is 6-2 in the league, two games back of Stanford, and Washington is in a three-way tie at 5-3 with Oregon and UCLA.

Alabama plays host to Mississippi State in one of two SEC matches. South Carolina goes to Arkansas in the other.

There is one match in the ACC, where Duke goes to Wake Forest. Both are 3-5 in the league, five games off the lead.

There’s a big one in the ASUN when Kennesaw State goes to Lipscomb. KSU is 7-0, idle FGCU is 7-1 and Lipscomb stands 6-1.

In the Metro Atlantic, league-leader Iona plays host to St. Peters.

Among the intriguing non-conference matchups, including Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference goes to Dayton of the Atlantic 10.

A list of all of Tuesday matches can be found at NCAA.com.

As always, VolleyballMag.com has the TV and streaming listings for every NCAA Division I match that is being shown.

Denver wins at Omaha: The Pioneers (19-1, 8-0) won 22-25, 25-15, 25-10, 23-25, 15-8 as Becca Latham and Lydia Bartalo had 17 kills each. Latham hit .394 and had a dig and five blocks, and Bartalo had two aces, nine digs and a block. Katarina Markovic had seven kills, two aces, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo. Setter Ellie Anderson had 29 assists, three aces and eights and the other setter, Andrea Eddy, had 22 assists, two aces and five digs.

Omaha (12-8, 7-1) hit just .084. Sadie Limback led with 12 kills, nine digs and a block. Isabella Sade had 10 kills, an assist, an ace, a dig and four blocks, two solo. Setter Sydney Case had a kill, 34 assists and 18 digs.

Denver’s only loss this season — in five — was in the third match of the year at Utah. The Pioneers are home Friday for North Dakota State and then North Dakota on Sunday.

”I am very impressed with the way this team has battled over the past couple of weeks,” Denver coach Tom Hogan said. “Whether it’s injuries, viruses or intense midterms, the players have given everything they have to our practices and matches.

“We have a tough weekend ahead of us with two very good teams, and we will turn our focus forward as we return to Denver.”

SFA victory tops SLC slate: Stephen F. Austin improved to 21-2, 8-0 in the Southland, with its four-set win at Central Arkansas (16-5, 6-2). Hanna Mckenzee led with 11 kills, three digs and five blocks, and Haley Coleman had 10 kills and 14 digs. Haley Tippett led Central Arkansas with 22 kills, an ace and 16 digs … Abilene Christian (10-10, 7-1) pulled a game ahead of UCA and stayed a game back of SFA with its four-set win over visiting Texas A&M Corpus Christi (4-17, 3-5). Jacey Smith led ACU with 14 kills, seven digs, a block and two aces, and Katelyn Mueller had 13 kills, an ace and 18 digs. Julia Carter led TAMUCC with 16 kills … Sam Houston State (15-5, 7-1) also kept pace as it swept Houston Baptist (10-12, 3-5) as Caroline Sheaff had 15 kills … Incarnate Word (5-15, 3-7) beat McNeese State (6-17, 4-4) in four. Bethany Clapp had 20 kills, two aces, 10 digs and three blocks for Incarnate Word.

Around the nation: Idaho (13-8. 7-2) took a half-game lead over idle Weber State atop the Big Sky standings with a sweep of Eastern Washington (8-12, 0-8). DeVonne Ryter led with 12 kills and had one error in 25 swings to hit .440. She added two aces, a dig and three blocks …

Long Beach State (12-9, 4-4) swept visiting Cal State Fullerton (6-15, 0-8) in the Big West as Allison Martinez had 11 kills kills and hit .474 and Megan Kruidhof had 10 kills. Fullerton hit .022 …

Austin Peay (18-3) of the Ohio Valley Conference beat visiting Western Kentucky of Conference USA (14-8) for the first time since 1997. Cecily Gable had 13 kills in the 24-26, 25-23, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10 victory. Rachel Anderson led WKU with 17 kills and six blocks, one solo … Another C-USA team, Southern Miss, won at Alabama State in four as Chandler Marshall had 14 kills, an ace, six digs and two blocks. Peyton Clark had 13 kills for Alabama State, hitting .571, and had three digs and four blocks, one solo …

In the Atlantic Sun, Jacksonville (3-18, 2-7) held off visiting Stetson (12-9, 4-5) in five as Mallory Mattingly had 21 kills, four aces, 12 digs and a block. Sara Dyslin added 17 kills, an ace, four digs and three blocks, two solo …

USC Upstate (8-15, 4-5) won a five-setter over Presbyterian (7-12, 4-4) in the Big South behind 18 kills by Gloria Ikenegbu, who hit .455 and had an ace, two digs and seven blocks, one solo … Another Big South team, Campbell, won a four-set match over Hampton of the MEAC as Sara Colla led with 14 kills, six aces five digs and two blocks …

La Salle of the Atlantic 10 won in four at Delaware State of the MEAC. Devin Corah had 16 kills for La Salle, hitting .355 with three blocks … FGCU of the ASUN swept Bethune-Cookman of the MEAC. Courtney Vanliew led FGCU with 16 kills and 12 digs …

UNCW (11-6, 4-3) swept William & Mary (5-12, 1-7) in a Colonial match as Maddy Kline led with 15 kills, an assist, an ace, six digs and three blocks …

Boise State (12-8, 4-5) won a five-set Mountain West match at Utah State (3-17, 1-8). Sabryn Roberts had 17 kills, hit .419, and had two assists, 13 digs and four blocks, and Jessica Donahue had 16 kills, hit .464 and had seven blocks, one solo. Whitney Solosabal and Gabbi Shumway had 16 kills each for USU.