NCAA roundup: Big win for Kennesaw, K-State upsets KU, USC beats UW

Kennesaw State remains alone atop the ASUN after winning at Lipscomb in five.

Kansas State upset No. 22 Kansas for its first Big 12 win of the season and first victory over the Jayhawks since 2014.

No. 14 USC won at No. 19 Washington in the Pac-12.

The recaps and notes follow, but first a look at Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

Top-ranked and unbeaten BYU is home for a West Coast Conference match with Loyola Marymount.

Tenth-ranked Creighton is home for Xavier in the Big East.

There is one match in the Big 12 when West Virginia goes to TCU.

The ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC are off.

NCAA.com has the complete Thursday schedule.

And to watch any NCAA Division I women’s volleyball match that is being streamed or broadcast, find the links at the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Kennesaw State downs Lipscomb: The Owls (17-4, 8-0) had 21 blocks as they won at Lipscomb (11-9, 6-2) 29-31, 25-14, 27-25, 22-25, 15-9 to maintain solo possession of first place in the ASUN, a game up on idle FGCU (7-1).

Lauren Chastang led Kennesaw with 21 kills, hitting .347, and had 19 digs and two blocks. Sydni Shelton added 14 kills, hit .429, and had six digs and seven blocks. Quin Sutphin had 11 kills and 12 blocks and Liesi Engelbrecht had six kills and nine blocks. The Owls hit .227.

“No matter how you spin this one, winning at Lipscomb is always something to be excited about,” Kennesaw coach Keith Schunzel said. “At times tonight we played really clean, high-level volleyball and other times we really struggled to find our rhythm. It was neat to watch us play an aggressive lights out fifth set with 12 kills and no errors, and that says a lot about our team.”

The Owls won the Atlantic Sun last year and then lost to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Carlyle Nusbaum led Lipscomb with 19 kills but hit .091 on a night when her team hit .121. She had 15 digs, an assist and three blocks, one solo. Samantha Rubal had 14 kills, two digs and six blocks, one solo. Megan Kuper and Ca’Layci Coffey had 11 kills each.

“In the end they made more plays,” Lipscomb coach Brandon Rosenthal said. “That is a hard thing to accept as a coach. It could have very easily gone either way.

“I thought our fight was there. Our battle was there. But working hard is not necessarily enough. I thought Kennesaw did a nice job of extending rallies and they won some key points. That is what you should expect in a match like this.”

USC beats Washington: The Trojans are 15-5, 7-2 in the Pac-12 and alone in second place after winning at Washington 24-26, 25-22, 28-26, 25-18. Idle Stanford is alone at the top at 8-0, while the Huskies (13-6, 5-4) fell four games back in the loss column.

Khalia Lanier had 22 kills for USC, hitting .309, and had an assist, an ace, 13 digs and two blocks, one solo. Brooke Botkin had 21 kills, an assist, an ace, 11 digs and six blocks, one solo. Emily Baptista had eight kills and setter Raquel Lázaro had three kills in three swings, 48 assists, eight digs and six blocks.

Kara Bajema had 23 kills for Washington to go with 11 digs and a block. Samantha Dreschel ahd 17 kills, two digs and two blocks. UW hit .150.

“You’re four points away from a totally different feeling and outcome, but I didn’t think we played to any sort of standard that we’re capable of, particularly on the offensive side of the ball,” UW coach Keegan Cook said.

“Our offense is out of whack, we’re too left side heavy, and against all the best Pac-12 teams it’s just not going to work. So nice job by our two lefts to hang in there and fight, and we need more from other people.”

Kansas State knocks off KU: The Wildcats (11-7, 1-6) won 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 27-25, beating Kansas (13-5, 6-1) for the first time in seven tries.

“That was big time,” K-State coach Suzie Fritz said. “We’ve been pretty focused on just trying to get over the hump and focused on winning, but it much more than that.

“I thought they played together. I thought they played for each other and executed extremely well – everybody showing up at the same time and doing their job. It really felt like a team effort.”

Kylee Zumach and Gloria Mutiri led the Wildcats with 13 kills apiece. Zumach had 16 digs, two assists, two aces and a solo block.

“That’s five years in the making,” Zumach said. “We haven’t had a conference win, they haven’t had a loss. We’ve been working so hard and talking about what we need to do, so putting that all together and everyone doing their part and being a positive contributor — I started crying, I didn’t know what else to do.”

Elle Sandbothe and Brooke Heyne had 12 kills each and Peyton Williams 10.

Jada Burse had 17 kills to lead Kansas. Ashley Smith had 12, five digs and two blocks, and Zoe Hill had 10 kills, hitting .375, to with eight blocks, three solo.

“Obviously, K-State played well, but we had some opportunities in the third set and we did not take advantage of them,” KU coach Ray Bechard said. “The fourth set we had some more unforced errors. K-State served tough and created opportunities that way. That is not characteristic of our team. We are going to go back and take a look at it and make some adjustments.”

Now the Jayhawks have to regroup.

“We have been pretty joyful for the last month. Now when you stub your toe, you see if the group wants to stay together and support each other – we will. Obviously, no one is going to go through this league undefeated because everyone has at least one loss now. If you hang your head just a little bit, the next team is going to be ready for you. Iowa State is red hot and we certainly have to be ready when they come in to town Saturday.”

Around the nation: Duke (10-8, 4-5) won an ACC match at Wake Forest (8-13 3-6), coming back for a 17-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 15-5 victory. Payton Schwantz led with 14 kills and nine digs, Andie Shelton had 12 kills and hit .417 to go with 20 assists, five blocks and nine digs, and Ade Owokoniran had 11 kills, a dig and a block.

Caitlyn Della led Wake Forest with 13 kills, hitting .450, and had two digs and four blocks. Myca Mitchell, Carolina Kuhn and Carolina Rassenfoss had 12 kills each. Kuhn had seven digs and five blocks. Setter Madeline Holt had thee kills, 42 assists and 19 digs …

Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference (17-4) beat Dayton (16-6) of the Atlantic 10 25-22, 25-17, 26-28, 22-25, 15-12 as Jordan Thompson did it again, this time leading the Bearcats with 30 kills. Thompson also had six aces, 10 digs and four blocks, two solo. Maria Mallon had 11 kills five digs and two blocks, one solo. Lauren Bruns led Dayton with 22 kills, three digs and three blocks and Kendyll Brown had 15 kills and six blocks …

There were two Metro Atlantic matches as league-leader Iona (12-5, 10-1) swept St. Peters (6-19, 3-8) and Quinnipiac (4-17, 3-8) did the same to Siena (1-21, 0-10). Claire Archibald had 15 kills and hit .353 for Iona and had nine digs, while Kat Miller had 18 kills and hit .500 for Quinnipiac …

Northeastern (11-10, 4-4) swept Hofstra (16-6, 6-2) in a Colonial Athletic Association match as Natalie Shollin had 13 kills, hitting .480 …

American of the Patriot League (14-9) swept the MEAC’s Morgan State (12-10). Helena Elbaek and Shannon Webb had 11 kills each …

Manhattan of the Metro Atlantic (4-19) beat NJIT of the ASUN (4-19) in five. Erin Hoener had 16 kills with one error in 29 attacks to hit .517 for Manhatta and had two digs and six blocks, four solo.