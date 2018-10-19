NCAA: Hot teams — BYU, Stony Brook, SFA, Creighton, CBU — roll on, busy Friday ahead

Break up Stony Brook! The Seawolves won their ninth straight, sweeping Hartford to get to 8-0 in the Big East.

No. 1 and unbeaten BYU won again, sweeping Loyola Marymount.

Cal Baptist maintained its lead in the WAC and Southland-leader Stephen F. Austin beat New Orleans for its 19th win in a row.

Things stayed tight in the Mountain West and No. 10 Creighton had to rally from being down 0-2 to win again in the Big East.

The recaps and notes follow, but first a look at Friday’s very busy NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

There are six Big Ten matches, highlighted by No. 5 Nebraska at No. 9 Wisconsin. One other match pits two ranked teams as No. 13 Michigan goes to No. 7 Illinois.

Third-ranked Minnesota, the only team unbeaten in league play and holding a two-game lead in the loss column over idle No. 4 Penn State and a two-game lead over Michigan and Nebraska, is home for Iowa.

Also, No. 17 Purdue is home for Maryland, Ohio State goes to Indiana, and Michigan State plays at Northwestern.

Second-ranked Stanford is at Oregon State in one of six Pac-12 matches. No. 14 USC goes to No. 23 Washington State, No. 20 UCLA is at No. 19 Washington, Cal goes to No. 16 Oregon, Colorado is at No. 25 Arizona, and Utah plays at Arizona State in a match between two teams that have been ranked this season.

Both ranked SEC teams play Friday, as No. 15 Kentucky goes to LSU and No. 11 Florida is at Ole Miss. Also, Auburn goes to Missouri and Tennessee is at Texas A&M.

Both ranked ACC teams play Friday, including unbeaten and No. 6 Pittsburgh, which is home for Notre Dame. No. 21 Louisville, tied with Pitt at 8-0 atop the league, goes to Virginia. Florida State, a game back at 7-1, is home for Georgia Tech. Also, Wake Forest is at Virginia Tech, Clemson plays at Miami, North Carolina goes to Syracuse and NC State is at Boston College.

The Big 12 has the night off, but Saturday’s full slate includes No. 8 Texas home for Texas Tech.

No 12 Cal Poly, rolling along at 17-1 overall and 7-0 in the Big West, is at CSUN on Friday and at Long Beach State on Saturday.

No. 18 Marquette is home for DePaul in a Big East match.

There is no shortage of important conference matches as the we reach the mid-point of the NCAA season.

NCAA.com has the complete Friday schedule.

And to watch any NCAA Division I women’s volleyball match that is being streamed or broadcast, find the links at the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

BYU sweeps LMU, USD sweeps Pepperdine: The Cougars (19-0, 9-0 West Coast Conference beat visiting LMU (15-5, 5-4) 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 for their 15th sweep of the season.

Roni Jones-Perry led with 12 kills, two aces, four digs and three blocks. McKenna Miller had nine kills, three digs and a block, and setter Lyndie Haddock-Eppich had four kills in five errorless swings, 24 assists, an ace, 12 digs and a block. Sara Kovac had 16 kills, eight digs, an assist and a block for LMU. Teammate Savannah Slattery added 12 kills, three digs and two blocks …

USD (10-9, 7-2) knocked Pepperdine (13-3, 6-3) out of second place with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 sweep that saw Megan Jacobsen get 11 kills in 16 errorless swings. She hit .688 and had two blocks. Cami May added 10 kills. Rachel Ahrens had 11 kills for the Waves …

Also in the WCC, Saint Mary’s (14-5, 6-3) beat San Francisco (8-12, 1-8) in four and Santa Clara (6-15, 1-8) did the same to Pacific (7-13, 2-7) to get its first WCC win. Sarah Chase had 15 kills and hit .400 for Saint Mary’s to go with four assists, two aces, 18 digs and six blocks, two solo.

Creighton gets past Xavier: The Bluejays (17-4, 9-0 Big East) had to go the distance to beat visiting Xavier (6-15, 4-6) 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-13.

Creighton, which won its 32nd consecutive Big East home match, never trailed in the final three sets. Jaali Winters led with 17 kills, seven digs and a block and Megan Ballenger had 15 kills, five digs and four blocks. Morgan Finn led Xavier with 15 kills and six blocks.

Also in the Big East, Butler (7-15, 4-6) swept Providence (7-13, 1-8).

Stony Brook rolls on: The Seawolves (13-8, 7-0 America East) swept visiting Hartford (9-10, 2-5) 25-16, 25-17, 25-12 for their ninth win in a row. McKyla Brooks led with nine kills, hitting .467, and had two digs and three blocks, one solo. Stony Brook hit .324.

Cal Baptist holds WAC lead: Cal Baptist (16-5, 7-2) beat Chicago State (8-16, 2-6) in four as Tesa Oaks had 19 kills, hit .311, and had 13 digs and a block … Second-place New Mexico State (16-5, 6-2) kept pace with a four-set win over Utah Valley (11-10, 3-5) as Tatyana Battle led a balanced attack with 18 kills and 21 digs. Savannah Davison added 17 kills, 16 digs and a block. Kazna Tarawhiti of Utah Valley had 24 kills, 15 digs and a block …

Also in the WAC, UMKC (15-8, 6-3) swept Grand Canyon (9-11, 2-6) and UT Rio Grande Valley (15-8, 6-3) did the same to CSU Bakersfield (11-10, 4-4). Ragni Steen-Knudsen led UTRGV with 16 kills, nine digs, an ace and a block.

SFA gets past UNO: The Ladyjacks won again, but so did Sam Houston and Abilene Christian, who remain one game back in the Southland standings.

SFA (22-2, 9-0) beat New Orleans (10-15, 4-6) 25-20, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17 behind nine kills each by Ann Hollas, Xariah Williams and Corin Evans, and eight from Danae Daron. Hollas had 14 digs, an ace, and two blocks to go with 24 assists … Sam Houston (16-5, 8-1) beat Southeastern Louisiana (2-19, 1-8) in four. Taylor Cunningham had 17 kills, hit .395, and had an assist, two aces, five digs and five blocks … Abilene Christian (11-10, 8-1) beat Northwestern State (8-11, 4-5). Jacey Smith led with 16 kills, an ace, five digs and three blocks, and Katelyn Mueller had 15 kills, 13 digs and two blocks … Also in the SLC, Central Arkansas (17-5, 7-2) stayed two games back with a sweep of Nicholls State (3-20, 1-9) as Kellen Dunn had 15 kills and hit .583 … McNeese State (7-17, 5-4) beat Houston Baptist (10-13, 3-6) in four. Keegan Nelms had 14 kills and 12 digs. Mikayla Vivens had 15 kills, nine digs, four blocks, two assists and three aces for HBU … And Texas A&M Corpus Christi (5-17, 4-5) beat Lamar (6-14, 3-6) in five. Kylie Filipiak had 13 kills, hit .480 and and three digs and three blocks for the Islanders.

Fresno State, CSU stay 1-2 in MWC: Fresno State (15-6, 7-1) held its half-game lead with a four-set win at Nevada (8-12, 1-8) for its best start in the Mountain West since joining the league in 2003. Taylor Slover led with 16 kills, hitting .382, with eight digs and two aces, and Haile Watson had eight blocks and seven kills. Kayla Afoa led Nevada with 19 kills, hitting .421 …

Colorado State (15-6, 7-2) swept New Mexico (11-10, 5-4) as Breana Runnels had 18 kills. She hit .371 and had five digs and an ace … UNLV (15-6, 6-3) beat Wyoming (14-7, 6-3) in four. Mariena Hayden had 16 kills, 15 digs, two assists, two aces and a block … San Jose State (9-9, 4-5) beat San Diego State (6-16, 4-5) in five. Fernanda Vido had 20 kills nine digs and two blocks and Latahevai Louis had 14 kills, a dig and four blocks, one solo. Deja Harris led SDSU with 16 kills, an ace, two digs and eight blocks, one solo, and Ashlynn Dunbar had 14 kills, 17 digs, an ace, two assists and a block … and Utah State (4-17, 2-8) beat Air Force (13-9, 3-5) in four.

Sacramento State gets Big Sky win: The Hornets (12-11, 7-2) pulled into a tie for first in the Big Sky with idle Idaho by sweeping Montana State (8-12, 3-6). Mikaela Nocetti led with 12 kills, two aces, three digs and a block … Also in the Big Sky, Southern Utah (3-18, 2-7) won at Idaho State (12-10, 6-3) to create a logjam for second place as Janet Kalaniuvalu had 25 kills, four aces, an assist, nine digs and a block. Abby Garrity had 21 kills for ISU, which fell a game off the lead … Northern Arizona (14-8, 6-3) swept Weber State (11-7, 6-3) and Portland State (3-18, 2-7) swept Montana (8-13, 5-4). Harris Heaven had 15 kills for NAU, hitting .379, to go with three digs and two blocks.

TCU beats West Virginia: The Horned Frogs (12-7, 4-4 Big 12) came back to beat visiting West Virginia (9-11, 1-6) 18-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-23, 15-7.

Anna Walsh had 24 kills to lead TCU. She had an ace, four digs and nine blocks, one solo. Tori Dilfer had a kill and 55 assists to go with 13 digs and four blocks, one solo. Allye Beth Deaton had 15 kills, 18 digs, four blocks and an ace, and Katie Clark had 13 kills as TCU again played without its leading attack, injured élan McCall.

”I like the outcome of this game but I really wasn’t pleased with the way we started and I don’t think anyone on the team was so we need to get better at that next match,” TCU coach Jill Kramer said. “

We stuck with it and we got back into a rhythm. We were pretty great from the service line and I though Anna had a really good match tonight. We had a couple people come in and do a really good job for us. It was definitely a team effort.”

Natania Levak led West Virginia with 15 kills, six blocks, an ace and three digs, and Katelyn Evans had 14 kills, nine digs and two blocks.