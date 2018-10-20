NCAA roundup: B1G happenings, Pac-12 upsets, Pittsburgh, Denver roll on

The Big Ten alone was something else Friday.

Ninth-ranked Wisconsin beat visiting No. 5 Nebraska in five, while No. 7 Illinois had to go five to beat No 13 Michigan.

And in rare matches where neither team is ranked, the results were surprising as Indiana swept Ohio State for the first time since 1999 and Northwestern swept Michigan State for its first B1G win of the season and first over the Spartans in three years.

Both ranked teams in the ACC won, unbeaten and No. 6 Pittsburgh and No. 21 Louisville — although the Cardinals had to go five to top Virginia — setting up their battle for the top on Sunday.

And, of course, there was Pac-12 madness as No. 23 Washington State upset visiting No. 14 USC in five, No. 20 UCLA won in Seattle for the first time since 2003 when it won in four at No. 19 Washington, and Oregon State took a set off No. 2 Stanford.

Pittsburgh is now 21-0 after another ACC victory.

Denver’s lead in the Summit is now two games after the Pioneers won their 18th in a row.

And her team lost, but UC Santa Barbara’s Lindsey Ruddins had 31 kills against Long Beach State.

The recaps and notes follow, but first a look at Saturday’s key matches.

Top-ranked an unbeaten BYU is home for Pepperdine in a West Coast Conference match.

There’s no rest for the weary in the Big Ten as Nebraska has to turn around and go to No. 3 Minnesota. Also in the B1G, No. 4 Penn State goes to Rutgers, Illinois plays host to Michigan State and Michigan goes to Northwestern.

There are four matches in the Big 12, including No. 8 Texas home for Texas Tech. No. 22 Kansas plays host to Iowa State, Kansas State is at No. 24 Baylor, and West Virginia goes to Oklahoma.

Tenth-ranked Creighton has a Big East match against Butler and No. 12 Cal Poly has a big Big West match at Long Beach State.

The ACC, Pac-12, and SEC have Saturday off.

NCAA.com has the complete Saturday schedule.

And to watch any NCAA Division I women’s volleyball match that is being streamed or broadcast, find the links at the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Big Ten: Wisconsin’s 25-20, 19-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-8 win over Nebraska was all that and more as the Badgers improved to 13-4 overall and 6-3 in the B1G. They won despite hitting .114 as Nebraska hit .087.

Madison Duello led with 15 kills but hit .071. She had an ace, three digs and four blocks. Dana Rettke had 12 kills, hit .346, and had four digs and 10 blocks. Molly Haggerty had 10 kills, hit .067, and had two assists, two aces, 13 digs and four blocks. Setter Sydney Hilley had two kills, 45 assists, an ace, a career-high 19 digs and two blocks.

Wisconsin had 94 digs, a school record in a five-set match in the 25-point rally-scoring era.

“That was an unbelievable performance by two teams. The defense was ridiculous on both sides,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I thought we played very, very disciplined in the backcourt. That is something we have worked really hard on.

“These guys have worked hard the last couple of weeks and that was something we were struggling with. I thought we were really good defensively. The mental toughness it takes to be in a match like that, when it is so hard to score, not trying to force things too much, and taking what is given and keep grinding. We were able to do that. It was a good win for us.”

Nebraska (13-4, also 6-3) got 15 kills from Mikaela Foecke, who had two assists, an ace, 14 digs and three blocks. Lexi Sun had 10 kills but hit .000. She had two aces, 13 digs and a block. Lauren Stivrins had six kills and seven blocks. Setter Nicklin Hames had three kills in nine errorless swings to go with 17 digs and four blocks …

Minnesota (15-2, 9-0) swept visiting Iowa (12-8, 4-5) (25-23, 25-18, 25-2) as the Gophers hit .304. Alexis Hart had 13 kills, hit .312, and had an assist, eight digs and two blocks. Stephanie Samedy had 12 kills, hit .313, and had an assist, 11 digs and two blocks. Taylor Morgan added 11 kills, hitting .385, and setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson had four kills in eight errorless attacks, 42 assists, two aces, 10 digs and two blocks.

Reghan Coyle and Taylor Louis had 14 kills each for Iowa …

Ali Bastianelli had a career-high 19 kills as Illinois beat Michigan 25-22, 24-26, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13, leaving both teams 17-3 overall and 6-3 in the B1G.

Bastianelli, who hit .417, had two digs and seven blocks, leaving her as the all-time B1G leader with 618 block assists. Jacqueline Quade had 18 kills, an assist, eight digs and three blocks, Beth Prince had 14 kills and Ashlyn Fleming 13 while hitting .476. She added three blocks, one solo. Setter Jordyn Poulter had four kills in seven errorless swings, 63 assists, two aces, 17 digs and four blocks.

Carly Skjodt had 25 kills for Michigan to go with two assists, an ace, a season-high 17 digs and three blocks. Paige Jones and Katarina Glavinic had nine kills each. Glavinic had three digs and three blocks …

No. 17 Purdue (16-4, 5-4) beat visiting Maryland (12-9, 3-6) 25-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13. Sherridan Atkinson led the Boilermakers with 16 kills, hit .333, and had an ace, three digs and three blocks. Caitlyn Newton had 15 kills and hit .444 and Blake Mohler had 11 kills in 18 errorless swings to hit .611 and added three digs and four blocks. Erika Pritchard and Liz Twilley had 17 kills each for Maryland, which hit .140 …

Northwestern (11-10, 1-8) beat Michigan State (15-6, 3-6) 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 as

It was also the 300th career win for coach Shane Davis, including his time as the men’s coach at nearby Loyola, where he won two men’s NCAA championships.

Nia Robinson led Northwestern with 12 kills, hitting .333. She had four digs and a solo block. Ella Grbac had nine kills and five solo blocks. Michigan State, which had 28 kills and 25 attack errors, hit .032. Maddie Haggerty led with eight kills …

And Indiana (13-7, 4-5) beat visiting Ohio State (12-9, 3-6) 25-15, 25-19, 25-22. Indiana, which led 9-8 in the first set and went on a 12-3 run, never looked back as the Hoosiers beat Ohio State for the second time. It was the first season sweep of the Buckeyes for Indiana since 2008.

Deyshia Lofton led Indiana with nine kills in 15 errorless swings to hit .600. She had three blocks, one solo. Elizabeth Asdell, who hit .538, and Lexi Johnson had eight kills each. Vanja Bukilic led Ohio State with 11 kills, hitting .450, and Lauren Witte had 10 kills and hit .421.

Pac-12: Washington State (14-5, 5-4) had to go the distance to beat visiting USC (15-6, 7-3) 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 18-16. USC led 16-15, but a service error an ace by WSU’s Alexis Dirige and a kill by Jocelyn Urias ended it.

Washington State, playing without leading attacker Taylor Mims, got 23 kills from McKenna Woodford. Penny Tusa added 14 and Urias 13.

USC’s Khalia Lanier had 19 kills, two aces and 13 digs. Brooke Botkin had 17 kills, 12 digs and two solo blocks …

Mac May had 27 kills and UCLA (11-5, 6-3) won at Washington (13-7, 5-5) 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, winning in Seattle for the first time since 2003. May, who hit .404, had 13 digs. Alexis Light added 11 kills and Jenny Mosser had 10. Washington’s Kara Bajema had 14 kills, 15 digs and two blocks, and Samantha Dreschel had 13 kills, four digs and three blocks …

Stanford (17-1, 9-0) won at Oregon State (10-11, 0-9) 24-26, 25-10, 25-18, 25-23 as Kathryn Plummer had 19 kills, 11 digs, two aces and three blocks. Courtney Bowen had a career-high 14 kills, hit .500, and had a career-high nine blocks. Audriana Fitzmorris had 10 kills and eight blocks. Amy Underdown led Oregon State with 15 kills, 10 digs and a block. Maddie Goings added 12 kills and Haylie Bennett had 10, six digs and four blocks …

No. 16 Oregon (13-6, 6-3) swept visiting Cal (10-10, 2-7) ) 25-12, 25-22, 25-22 as Ronika Stone and Lindsey Vander Weide had 12 kills each and Willow Johnson and Brooke Van Sickle had 10 apiece. Oregon hit .368. Cal’s Mima Markovic and Preslie Anderson had eight kills each …

No. 25 Arizona (15-6, 4-5) swept visiting Colorado (11-9, 3-6) 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 as Kendra Dahlke had 13 kills. Alexa Smith had 13 kills for Colorado …

And Utah (12-8, 4-5) swept Arizona State (13-8, 4-5) 27-25, 25-23, 25-18 behind 11 kills each by Dani Drews and Megan Yett. Alyse Ford led ASU with 14 kills.

ACC: Pittsburgh (21-0, 9-0) and Louisville (16-4, 9-0) both won, setting up their Sunday match in the Iron City.

Pittsburgh had its second-largest crowd ever, 2,011, as it swept Notre Dame (11-8, 5-4). Nika Markovic led with 16 kills, eight digs and two blocks and Layne Van Buskirk had 14 kills, nit .500 and had four blocks and a dig. Kayla Lund had 10 kills, an ace, 10 digs and a solo block. Sydney Bent and Jemma Yeadon had nine kills each for Notre Dame …

Louisville had to go five to beat Virginia (6-13, 2-7) but put an exclamation point on the fifth set in an 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 15-2 victory. Melanie McHenry led the Cardinals with 14 kills, 17 digs, three solo blocks, an ace and an assist. Emily Scott had 12 kills, hit .370, and had six blocks, one solo. Sarah Billiard had 14 kills for Virginia …

Florida State (12-7, 8-1) stayed a game off the lead with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over visiting Georgia Tech (13-9, 2-7). Payton Caffrey led FSU with 19 kills, nine digs, a block and two aces. Christina Ambrose added 13 kills and hit .407 and had two blocks. Mariana Brambilla led Georgia with 19 kills, 21 digs, a block and an ace …

Clemson (11-11, 2-7) stunned Miami (10-6, 6-3), sweeping the Hurricanes on their home court, as Brooke Bailey had 18 kills. Kolby Bird had 17 for Miami … Syracuse (11-6, 7-2) swept visiting North Carolina (5-13, 1-8) behind 16 kills by Polina Shemanova … NC State (10-9, 4-5) won in four at Boston College (12-9, 2-7) as Teni Sopitan had 21 kills, hitting .364 … And Virginia Tech (12-8, 3-5) won a wild one over visiting Wake Forest (8-13, 3-6) 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 28-20, 15-9. Jaila Tolbert led with 16 kills, while Myca Mitchell had 17 for Wake Forest.

SEC: Both ranked teams won, as No. 11 Florida won in four at Ole Miss and No. 15 Kentucky swept at LSU.

Florida (18-3, 9-0) won 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 as Holly Carlton had 17 kills and hit .424 to go with two digs and six blocks. Florida had a school-record 23 blocks, 111 — two solo — by Rachel Kramer, who had 10 kills. Thayer Hall had 13 kills and three blocks and Taelor Kellum had nine kills and 12 blocks, one solo. Mia Sokolowski added five kills and eight blocks. Ole Miss (11-11, 1-7) got 20 kills from Emily Stroup, who had 15 digs …

Kentucky (13-4, 7-0) won 25-14, 25-25-16, 25-21 as Leah Edmond and Brooke Morgan had 10 kills apiece. UK hit .327, which included three kills in six errorless swings by setter Madison Lilley, who had 30 assists, an ace, 16 digs and two blocks. Taylor Bannister led LSU (7-12, 2-6) with nine kills but hit .000 as her team hit .090 …

Tennessee (15-5, 6-2) won in five at Texas A&M (12-8, 5-3) as Tessa Grubbs led with 19 kills, four digs and three blocks, two solo. Erica Treiber and Addisyn Rowe had 12 kills each. A&M’s Hollann Hans had 22 kills, an assist, two aces, 21 digs and two blocks, one solo …

And Missouri (17-4, 7-2) won at Auburn (8-11, 1-8) as Kylie Debert and Leketor Member-Meheh had 14 kills apiece in the four-set victory.

Around the nation: No. 12 Cal Poly (18-1, 8-0 Big West) swept CSUN (6-14, 2-6) as Torrey Van Winden had 20 kills with one error in 33 swings to hit .576. She added an ace, four digs and two blocks …

Also in the Big West, Hawai’i (12-6, 8-1) swept UC Riverside (6-13, 1-7) and Long Beach State (13-9, 5-4) rallied from 0-2 to get past UC Santa Barbara (12-9, 4-5) in five. McKenna Granato led Hawai’i with 12 kills, 10 digs, two aces and a block. Tyler Spriggs had 20 kills and hit .314 for Long Beach, adding 12 digs and three blocks, one solo. Lindsey Ruddins had the line of the night for UCSB, with 31 kills, nine digs, a solo block and three aces …

No. 18 Marquette (18-4, 9-1 Big East) blasted DePaul (5-16, 3-7) 25-7, 25-16, 25-14 for its eighth consecutive sweep as Hope Werch and Elizabeth Orf had 10 kills each. Werch had no errors in 13 swings and hit .739, while Orf hit .444. Jenna Rosenthal had six kills, hit .500 and had an ace, two digs and eight blocks …

Denver now leads the Summit by two games. A match after breaking a tie with Omaha, the Pioneers (20-1, 9-0) won their 18th in a row by sweep North Dakota State (5-15, 3-6). Becca Latham led with 11 kills. Omaha (12-9, 7-2) lost at Purdue Fort Wayne (13-10, 4-5) in five. Nicole Righnowar had 26 kills for the Mastodons to go with 10 digs and five blocks … South Dakota (13-8, 7-2) pulled into a tie for second with a sweep of South Dakota State (4-18, 1-8) as Hayley Dotseth led with 15 kills, hitting .375 …

UCF and Cincinnati both won to go 8-0 in the American Athletic and they play Sunday. Cincinnati beat USF as Jordan Thompson had 12 kills and hit .524, while UCF beat ECU as McKenna Miller had 14 kills, 13 digs and three blocks, two solo …

VCU (13-7, 8-0) beat Rhode Island in four to maintain a half-game lead in the Atlantic 10 over Dayton (17-6, 8-1), which swept Saint Louis …

Kennesaw State (18-4, 9-0) kept rolling in the ASUN with a four-set win over North Alabama as Quin Sutphin had 14 kills and seven blocks, three solo …

Idaho (14-8, 8-2) pulled out to a half-game lead atop the Big Sky standings with a four-set win over Northern Colorado (9-9, 5-4). Kaela Straw had 16 kills, hit .371 and had five digs and four blocks …

James Madison improved to 17-3, 9-0 in the Colonial, with a sweep of Northeastern …

Green Bay (13-8, 8-1) maintained its game lead over UIC and Cleveland State in the Horizon League with a sweep of IUPUI, its best start since 2003. Taylor Wolf had 10 kills …

Things tightened in the MAC as Miami (16-5, 8-1) beat Ball State (16-6, 7-2) in five. Courtney Simons had 16 kills and hit .565 for Miami. Teammate Gaby Harper had 15 kills and Margaret Payne had 14. Ellie Dunn led Ball State, which had won six in a row and still leads the West, with 20 kills, 18 digs and five blocks … Bowling Green (14-8, 8-1) kept pace in the East with Miami with a four-set win over Toledo as Katelyn Meyer had 15 kills … Kayla Gwozdz had 18 kills for Akron in a five-set win over Central Michigan …

Lilsel Nells had 23 kills, an assist, two aces, 10 digs and three blocks, but her Sacred Heart team lost in five to St. Francis Brooklyn in the Northeast Conference …

Austin Peay (19-3, 8-1 Ohio Valley) beat Jacksonville in four to take a one-game lead over Morehead State (16-6, 7-2) which lost SIUE (5-16, 4-5) in four …

In the Sun Belt, Texas State (19-5, 10-0) kept rolling with a four-set win at South Alabama (10-12, 4-5). Amy Pflughaupt led the Bobcats with 18 kills, hitting .395, Janell Fitzgerald had 13 kills, four digs and three blocks, and Volleyball Baton Rouge product Madison Daigle had eight kills, hit .400, and had two digs and nine blocks, one solo …

And another Volleyball Baton Rouge product, Louisiana-Lafayette libero Sydney Davis, set the school’s all-time kills in a victory over Georgia Southern. Davis had 24 digs, leaving her with 1,872 for her career.