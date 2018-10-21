NCAA: Van Windens lead Cal Poly, two Big-12 upsets, Minnesota beats Nebraska

The incomparable Van Winden sisters combined for 38 kills, 27 digs, an ace and five blocks as No. 12 Cal Poly beat Long Beach State on Saturday for not only the Mustangs’ 18th win in a row, but the best start in school history at 19-1.

Of course there were upsets — in this case two in the Big 12 — as Iowa State not only beat No. 22 Kansas, but swept the Jayhawks on their home floor, and Kansas State did it again, this time beating No. 24 Baylor.

Top-ranked and unbeaten BYU swept Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference.

And No. 3 Minnesota dropped No. 5 Nebraska four games off the lead in the Big Ten by beating the visiting Huskers in four.

The recaps and notes follow, but first a look at Sunday’s schedule that includes some big matchups with teams unbeaten in their respective leagues.

The showcase match of Sunday is in the ACC as the league’s top two teams face off in Pittsburgh. No. 6 Pittsburgh (21-0, 9-0) — the only other unbeaten team left along with BYU — plays host to Louisville (16-4, 9-0) in a battle between the teams that tied for last year’s ACC title.

Third-place Florida State (16-4, 8-1) is just a game back and is home for Clemson. Also in the ACC, Georgia Tech is at Miami, Duke goes to Virginia Tech, North Carolina is at Boston College, NC State plays at Syracuse and Notre Dame goes to Virginia.

There are three matches in the Big Ten, as No. 9 Wisconsin is home for Iowa, No. 17 Purdue is home for Ohio State and Maryland goes to Indiana.

The Pac-12 schedule is loaded, as second-ranked Stanford goes to No. 16 Oregon, No. 20 UCLA is at No. 23 Washington State, No. 25 Arizona plays host to Utah, Cal goes to Oregon State, and Colorado is at Arizona State.

Everyone in the SEC plays Sunday including Missouri at No. 11 Florida as the third-place Tigers, two games back, hope to close the gap. No. 15 Kentucky goes to Texas A&M, Alabama is at Arkansas, Tennessee is at LSU, Georgia goes to South Carolina and Mississippi State is at Ole Miss.

The Big 12 is off until Wednesday.

No. 18 Marquette of the Big East has a non-conference match against red-hot Northern Iowa of the Missouri Valley.

The top two teams in the American Athletic Conference, both 8-0, square off when UCF goes to Cincinnati.

In Conference USA, Rice, the only team unbeaten in league play, plays host to Louisiana Tech, while UTSA, one game back in the loss column, is at Marshall.

Stony Brook, atop the America East and riding a nine-match winning streak, plays an non-conference match at Iona of the Metro Atlantic.

The two top teams in the Sun Belt East play as Appalachian State goes to Coastal Carolina.

NCAA.com has the complete Sunday schedule.

And to watch any NCAA Division I women’s volleyball match that is being streamed or broadcast, find the links at the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Cal Poly tops Long Beach: The Mustangs (19-1, 9-0) won at Long Beach (13-10, 5-5) 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16 to surpass the Cal Poly team that started 18-1 in 1985. What’s more, it was Cal Poly’s 25th Big West win in a row.

Adlee Van Winden had 20 kills with two errors in 46 attacks to hit .391 and added an ace, 13 digs and two blocks. Torrey Van Winden had 18 kills, 14 digs and three blocks, one solo. Jessica McRoskey had nine kills, three digs and four blocks, one solo as Cal Poly hit .314. Madelyn Mercer added five kills and seven blocks, one solo.

Tyler Spriggs led Long Beach with 12 kills, Emma Kirst had 11 and Yizhi Xue and Kashauna Williams had 10 each.

Also in the Big West, Hawai’i (13-6, 9-1) kept pace with a sweep at Cal State Fullerton (6-16, 0-9). The Hawai’i-Cal Poly rematch is October 26 in Honolulu … UC Santa Barbara (13-9, 5-5) beat CSUN (6-15, 2-7) in five behind 24 kills in 62 swings by Lindsey Ruddins, who hit .323 and had 13 digs and two blocks. CSUN’s Aeryn Owens had 28 kills and 15 digs … And UC Davis (12-9, 4-5) beat UC Irvine (12-8, 6-2) in five as Emily Allen had 15 kills, hit .424, and had two aces, 19 digs and three blocks.

Big Ten: Nebraska (15-5, 6-4) lost its third match in a row — all to B1G teams in the top 10 — as Minnesota (16-2, 10-) strengthened its hold on first with a 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 win. Adanna Rollins led with 20 kills, hit .404, and had 14 digs and two blocks. Stephanie Samedy had 13 kills, 10 digs and three blocks, and Alexis Hart and Regan Pittman had nine kills each. Samantha Seliger-Swenson had 47 assists, two aces, a block and 13 digs.

Mikaela Foecke led Nebraska with 17 kills, two aces, 10 digs and a solo block. Jazz Sweet had 13 kills and Lauren Stivrins had 12 kills. Nicklin Hames had four kills, 54 assists and 12 digs.

No. 7 Illinois (18-3, 7-3) swept visiting Michigan State (15-8, 3-7) 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 as Jaqueline Quade led with 14 kills, hitting .355, to go with three aces and three digs … No. 4 Penn State (17-3, 8-2) swept Rutgers (6-17, 0-10) as Nia Reed led with 11 kills and two solo blocks and Jonni Parker and Taylor Leath had 10 kills each … And No. 13 Michigan (18-3, 7-3) swept Northwestern (11-11, 1-9) behind 12 kills by Paige Jones, who had three aces, two digs and two blocks.

Big 12: Kansas State (12-7, 2-6) was winless in the league and then it knocked off Kansas on Thursday and came back and beat Baylor (12-7, 4-4) on Saturday. Brooke Heyne led with 15 kills, hitting .467 with one error in 30 swings, and had six digs and a block. Kylee Zumach had 11 kills, eight digs and four blocks and Peyton Williams had 11 kills with no errors in 20 swings to hit .550, and had three digs and four blocks. Gloria Mutiri had 10 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Yossiana Pressley led Baylor with 22 kills, three assists, nine digs and two blocks …

Iowa State (11-10, 4-4) beat Kansas (13-6, 6-2) 25-16, 25-23, 25-16 as Jess Schaben led with 11 kills, hitting .357. She had seven digs and three blocks, two solo. Kansas hit .075 — its lowest in seven years — after losing setter Camryn Ennis to an ankle injury in the first set … Oklahoma (12-8, 4-4) beat visiting West Virginia (9-12, 1-7). Alyssa Enneking led with 17 kills, hitting .484. Her team hit .410 as Paige Anderson added 12 kills, hit .550 and had three blocks …

No. 8 Texas (12-4, 7-1) swept visiting Texas Tech (15-7, 4-4) 25-13, 25-18, 25-21 to move back into sole possession of first place. Micaya White led the Longhorns with 17 kills in 26 errorless swings to hit .654 and had an ace, 12 digs and a block. Yaazie Bedart-Ghani had 16 kills, hit .520, and had two digs and three blocks. Katy Keenan led Texas Tech with 12 kills and hit .500.

BYU, Creighton win: No. 1 BYU (20-0, 10-0 WCC) blasted visiting Pepperdine (13-7, 7-3) 26-24, 25-13, 25-8. Roni Jones-Perry led with 12 kills, hitting .455, and added 14 digs and two aces. McKenna Miller had 10 kills, Heather Gneiting had five kills and seven blocks and setter Lyndie Haddock-Eppich had three kills in four errorless swings, 11 digs and seven blocks. Pepperdine hit .035 … Three of the other four WCC matches were sweeps as San Diego beat Loyola Marymount, Saint Mary’s beat Santa Clara and Portland beat Gonzaga. Pacific beat San Francisco in four …

No. 10 Creighton (18-4, 10- Big East) routed Butler (7-16, 4-7) 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 as Jaali Winters led with 13 kills. She had one error in 22 swings to hit .545. Butler hit .013 … also in the Big East, Villanova swept Seton Hall, Xavier beat Providence in four and St. John’s got past Georgetown in five.

Mountain West: Fresno State and Colorado State both won in four to stay 1-2 atop the league.

Fresno (16-6, 8-1) beat San Jose State (9-10, 4-6) as Taylor Slover had 16 kills, eight digs, two aces and four blocks and Aubrey Folk had 14 kills, three digs and three blocks. Haile Watson added 12 kills, hit .478, and had seven blocks, one solo … Colorado State (16-6, 8-2) won at UNLV (15-7, 6-4) as Breana Runnels led with 19 kills while hitting .375. She had five digs and three blocks.

MAC-tion: West leader Ball State knocked off East co-leader Bowling Green and Miami took advantage, taking over the top spot in the East.

Miami (17-5, 9-1) won its seventh in a row by beating Toledo (8-13, 3-7) in four as Taylor Daignault had 13 kills … Ball State (17-6, 8-2) swept Bowling Green (14-9, 8-2). Ellie Dunn had 15 kills, 14 digs and four blocks for Ball State … Also in the MAC, NIU (8-17, 6-4) won at Ohio (9-14, 4-6) in five as Meg Wolowicz had 24 kills, 16 digs and two blocks and Ohio’s Jaimie Kosiorek had 24 kills, 16 digs, an ace and a solo block.

Around the nation: Sacramento State (13-11, 8-2) pulled into a first-place Big Sky tie with idle Idaho by sweeping Montana (8-14, 5-5) as Mikaela Nocetti had 18 kills, hit .415 after making one error in 41 swings, and added an ace and eight digs …

High Point (15-8, 10-1 Big South) won its ninth in a row, sweeping Campbell (7-13, 5-5) as Madison Smith had 11 kills and hit .600 …

Horizon leader Green Bay (14-8, 9-1) is off to its best conference start ever after beating Northern Kentucky (13-8, 5-5) in four. Ashley Sledge led with 14 kills, hitting .433, and had a dig and six blocks. Jessica Wolf had 13 kills … UIC (15-8, 8-2) stayed a game back by sweeping IUPUI (5-19, 2-8) as Paola Santiago had 14 kills, hit .444 and had nine digs … Jessica Reidl had 23 kills for Oakland (7-13, 3-6) in a five-set win over Youngstown State (7-16, 1-9). She hit 400 and had five digs ….

Nikki DeSerpa of Marist had 21 kills, 19 digs and two aces in a five-set Metro Atlantic loss to Niagara … Illinois State (17-5, 9-1) stayed a half-game back of idle Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley with a sweep of Southern Illinois (4-18, 0-9) … Austin Peay (20-3, 9-1 Ohio Valley) had to go five to beat Tennessee Tech (9-15, 3-7) …

Stephen F. Austin (23-2, 10-0 Southland) won its 20th match in a row as the Ladyjacks hit .353 in a sweep of Nicholls State (3-21, 1-10). Hayley Coleman had 10 kills with no errors in 18 swings to hit .556 and had three digs and three blocks …

Another Texas school, Texas State (20-5, 11-0 Sun Belt) won its 15th in a row as the Bobcats swept Troy (10-13, 4-6). Janell Fitzgerald had 12 kills, hit .478, and had two blocks …

In the WAC, league-leader Cal Baptist (17-5, 8-2) beat Seattle (8-13, 1-7) in four as Tesa Oaks had 15 kills, two aces, two blocks and 12 digs … New Mexico State (17-8, 7-2) stayed a half-game back by sweeping CSU Bakersfield (11-4-5) as Tatyana Battle had 10 kills, an assist, two blocks and 10 digs.