NCAA: Pitt tops Louisville, UCF beats Cincy, SEC tightens up as Mizzou upsets Florida

Unbeaten and No. 6 Pittsburgh beat No. 21 Louisville to break the tie Sunday and take over sole possession of first place in the ACC. And Florida State won again and is now tied for second with Louisville.

UCF beat Cincinnati in five to break their tie and take over first in the American Athletic Conference.

Things suddenly got interesting in the SEC.

No. 11 Florida got knocked off at home by Missouri in five.

No. 15 Kentucky took over first place when won at Texas A&M in five.

And Tennessee kept pace by winning at LSU.

The standings:

Kentucky (14-4, 8-0)

Florida (18-4, 9-1)

Missouri (18-4, 8-2)

Tennessee (16-5, 7-2)

All three Big Ten matches Sunday ended in sweeps, while in the Pac-12 there were no upsets but No. 16 Oregon took a set off visiting No. 2 Stanford.

There is one match on the NCAA scoreboard Monday as New Mexico goes to UNLV in the Mountain West Conference.

Pittsburgh beats Louisville: The Panthers (22-0, 10-0 ACC) trailed 16-6 in the fourth, but came back and won the match 25-22, 26-24, 26-28, 25-20 to extend the best start in school history. A program-record 2,152 was in attendance as Louisville dropped to 16-5, 9-1.

Stephanie Williams led Pittsburgh with 17 kills. She hit .333 and had an assist, an ace, 10 digs and five blocks. Kayla Lund had 14 kills, an assist, an ace, 15 digs and a block, and Layne Van Buskirk added 10 kills and 12 blocks, three solo. The Panthers won despite hitting .188.

Louisville, which hit .193, got 16 kills from Amanda Green, who had an ace, six digs and four blocks, one solo. Melanie McHenry added 15 kills, an ace, 14 dig and three blocks.

It’s the only meeting between the teams this season …

Florida State (13-7, 9-1) won its sixth match in a row by beating Clemson (11-2, 2-8) 24-26, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23. FSU, which hit .364, got 11 kills from Ashley Murray and 10 from Christina Ambrose. Murray had one error in 20 swings and hit .500 and had three blocks, one solo. Ambrose hit .318, had two aces, five digs and a block. Taryn Knuth added nine kills while hitting .444 and had seven blocks. Brooke Bailey led Clemson with 17 kills …

Syracuse (12-6, 8-2) stayed in third with a four-set win over NC State (10-10, 4-6) as Polina Shemanova had 21 kills, 15 digs and two blocks, one solo. Jade Parchment had 20 kills and hit .400 and had 11 digs for NC State … Miami (17-6, 7-3) beat Georgia Tech (13-10, 2-8) in four as Elizaveta Lukianova had 14 kills and hit .355 to go with two digs and two blocks … Duke (11-8, 5-5) beat Virginia Tech (13-9, 4-6) in five. Andie Shelton had 17 kills and hit .385 to go with eight digs and four blocks for Duke, while VT’s Jalia Tolbert had 19 kills, two digs and four blocks … Notre Dame (12-8, 6-4) won in four at Virginia (6-14, 2-8) as Jemma Yeadon had 18 kills, hit .317, and had a dig and three blocks, one solo … And Boston College (13-9, 3-7) swept North Carolina (5-14, 1-9). Jewel Strawberry led BC with 14 kills, hitting .323.

UCF takes over AAC top spot: Central Florida won the American Athletic showdown 23-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-27, 15-6, leaving the Knights 18-3 overall, 9-0 in the conference. Cincinnati fell to 18-3, 8-1.

McKenna Melville, a member of the VolleyballMag.com midseason all-freshman team, led UCF with 23 kills, hitting .322. She had an assist, three aces, 15 digs and two blocks. Nerissa Moravec, who had no errors in 15 swings and hit .733, and Anne-Marie Watson had 11 kills each and Kristina Fisher had 10. Moravec added nine blocks, one solo, and three digs, and Watson had 12 blocks. So did Kathryn Wesolich.

Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson led with 27 kills, two assists, two aces, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo. Maria Mallon and Erica Kostelac had 11 kills each …

Also in the AAC, Houston beat Wichita State in five, Tulane swept Temple, South Florida beat East Carolina in four, SMU swept Tulsa and Memphis beat UConn in five. Alexis Cheatum had 23 kills, hit .302 and had five digs and two blocks for Houston, while Tabitha Brown had 22 kills for Wichita State and Megan Taflinger had 21. Caylee Parker had 21 kills in a losing cause for UConn.

SEC scramble: Missouri’s Kylie Deberg led the Tigers, who won their sixth in a row, with 21 kills, three aces, nine digs and three blocks. Dariana Hollingsworth had 11 kills, an assist, an ace, 13 digs and two blocks. Leketor Member-Meneh had 10 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Missouri, 5-4 in its last nine meetings with Florida, won despite hitting .137.

Florida, which hit .221, got 10 kills each from Rachael Kramer and Thayer Hall and nine each from Paige Hammons, Holly Carlton and Mia Sokolowski. Taelor Kellum had seven kills and a career-high 13 blocks, Hall had seven blocks, one solo, Kramer had nine blocks and Carlton had blocks. Florida totaled a program-best 23.5 blocks.

Kentucky won at Texas A&M (12-9, 5-4) 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 15-5 as Leah Edmond led with 23 kills, seven digs and a solo block. Caitlyn Cooper added 10 kills, five blocks and two digs and Brooke Morgan had 10 kills, hit .500, and had four digs and three blocks. Setter Madison Lilley had two kills in four errorless swings, 51 assists, 19 digs and five blocks, one solo. A&M’s Hollann Hans had 21 kills, an ace, 12 digs and two blocks. Makena Patterson added 10 kills, hitting .391, and two digs and six blocks …

Tennessee squandered an 11-2 first-set lead but came back to win at LSU (7-13, 2-7) 23-25, 125-19, 30-28, 25-15. Tessa Grubbs led with 20 kills and Erica Treiber added 19 kills, six digs and two blocks. Tennessee hit .178 and LSU .120. Taylor Bannister led the Tigers with 15 kills, two digs and six blocks, three solo … Also in the SEC, South Carolina beat Georgia in four, Ole Miss beat Mississippi State in four and Alabama beat Arkansas in four.

Wisconsin, Purdue, Maryland win: No. 9 Wisconsin (14-4, 7-3 Big Ten) beat Iowa (12-9, 4-6) 25-18, 25-13, 25-21 as Dana Rettke had 17 kills with no errors in 23 attacks to hit .739. She added a dig and three blocks. Wisconsin, which hit .405, got 11 kills from Grace Loberg and 10 from Madison Duello. Reghan Coyle had 10 kills for Iowa …

No, 17 Purdue (17-4, 6-4) swept Ohio State (12-10, 3-7) 25-17, 25-22, 25-13 as Sherridan Atkinson led with 10 kills with no errors in 21 swings to hit .476. She added four digs, two aces, and three blocks. Blake Mohler, who had five blocks, and Grace Cleveland, who had six blocks, two solo, had eight kills each. Ohio State hit .082 …

And Maryland (13-9, 4-6) swept at Indiana (13-8, 4-6) 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 as Erika Pritchard led with 20 kills. She hit .354 and had seven digs and an ace.

Pac-12: Stanford (18-1, 1-0) won its 16th in a row with a 16-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 win at Oregon (13-7, 6-4). Kathryn Plummer led with 19 kills, hitting .333, and had four digs, a block and three aces. Holly Campbell, Tami Alade and Audriana Fitzmorris had nine kills each. Lindsey Vander Weide led Oregon with 13 kills, nine digs, two assists and a block. Brooke Van Sickle had 12 kills, eight digs and a solo block, and Willow Johnson had 11 kills and four blocks …

No. 20 UCLA (11-6, 4-6) won at No. 23 Washington State (15-5, 6-4) despite hitting .143. Mac May led with 13 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 10 digs. Jocelyn Urias had 14 kills in 20 errorless swings to hit .700 for WSU. She had two aces, a dig and three blocks …

No. 25 Arizona (16-6, 5-5) beat visiting Utah (12-9, 4-6) 26-24, 25-13, 18-25, 25-20. Kendra Dahlke led with 21 kills and added an ace, eight digs and three blocks. Katie Smooth had 11 kills, hit .417, and had an ace, four digs and four blocks, one solo. Dani Drews led Utah with 16 kills, an ace, seven digs and a block …

Colorado (12-9, 4-6) beat Arizona State (13-9, 4-6) 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 behind 13 kills by Justine Spann and 12 from Alexa Smith. Spann had five assists, an ace and 13 digs. Alyse Ford had a career-high 29 kills for ASU to go with an ace, 15 digs and a solo block … And Cal (11-10, 3-7) won at Oregon State (10-12, 0-10) 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 as the Bears hit .384. Mima Mirkovic led with 11 kills, hitting .409.

Around the nation: No. 18 Marquette of the Big East (19-4) beat Northern Iowa (16-7) of the Missouri Valley in four. Allie Barber led with 19 kills, hitting .357. Karlie Taylor had 20 kills for UNI …

American improved to 16-9 overall and 10-0 in the Patriot League with a sweep of visiting Bucknell as Aleksandra Kazala led with 13 kills. She hit .500 and had seven digs and two blocks. Shannon Webb added 12 kills, an assist, eight digs and two blocks …

VCU (14-7, 9-0 Atlantic 10) swept Fordham as Gina Tuzzolo had 11 kills, three digs and four blocks … Skylar Iott of George Washington had 28 kills in a loss to Duquesne. She added an assist, an ace, a block and 11 digs …

Appalachian State (15-7, 7-3), the Sun Belt East leader, beat second-place Coastal Carolina (6-11, 5-4) for the second time in three days. Emma Longley led with 18 kills. Kyla Manning had 10 kills for Coastal …

Cleveland State (14-8, 8-2) kept pace in the Horizon League and stayed a game behind Green Bay and tied with UIC by beating Oakland in four. Trinniti Hall led with 24 kills, hitting .457 to go with five digs and seven blocks, one solo …

Jurnee Tipton had 24 kills in Howard’s five-set MEAC win over Bethune-Cookman …

Kennesaw State (19-4, 10-0) and FGCU (17-6, 9-1) both won in the ASUN. Kennesaw State swept NJIT, which hit minus .082 as Sydni Shelton had 10 kills. FGCU swept Jacksonville behind 10 kills from Cortney VanLiew …

Mercer won a Southern Conference five-set match at Western Carolina in which both Annie Karle and Paige Alsten had 20 kills and Roberta Todd added 19 …

Conference USA leader Rice swept Louisiana Tech to improve to 9-0, a game up on UTSA, which swept Marshall …

Stony Brook won its 10th in a row, a non-conference sweep of Iona of the Metro Atlantic …

And Summit leader Denver (20-1, 9-0) was scheduled to play North Dakota on Sunday but UND’s flight from Tulsa was canceled and the match was postponed.