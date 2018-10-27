NCAA roundup: Hawai’i upsets Cal Poly, Cal stuns UCLA, Pitt wins again

There’s a new leader in the Big West after Hawai’i beat visiting No. 11 Cal Poly in five, ending the Mustangs’ 18-match winning streak.

Unranked Cal didn’t just upset No. 20 UCLA for its first win over the Bruins in five years, it swept them on their home court. And there was another upset in the Pac-12, as unranked Utah swept No. 21 Washington for the first time ever.

Seventh-ranked Wisconsin came back to win in five at No. 13 Michigan despite 27 kills by Carly Skjodt, and No. 25 UCF got a big scare from Houston, but won in five.

Speaking of big numbers, Jaali Winters had 25 kills for No. 10 Creighton in its Big East win over No. 18 Marquette.

And No. 25 UCF held off Houston in five as McKenna Melville had 27 kills.

No. 5 Pitt stayed unbeaten with an ACC win at Wake Forest.

Recaps and notes follow, but first a look at Saturday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

Top-ranked and unbeaten BYU plays a West Coast Conference match at Gonzaga.

The Big Ten has five matches, four involving at least one ranked team. Minnesota goes to Michigan, Wisconsin is at Michigan State, Penn State plays host to Purdue, Illinois is at No. 9 Nebraska, and Indiana goes to Rutgers.

In the Big 12, No. 8 Texas plays host to Oklahoma, Kansas goes to Baylor and TCU is at Texas Tech.

The ACC, Pac-12 and SEC have Saturday off.

Both ranked Big East teams are in action as Creighton goes to St. John’s and Marquette is at Villanova.

Among the matches of note include a big Mountain West battle as first-place Fresno State goes to second-place Colorado State.

NCAA.com has the complete Saturday schedule.

And to watch any NCAA Division I women’s volleyball match that is being broadcast or streamed, get the link at the daily VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Hawai’i tops Cal Poly: The Rainbow Wahine (14-6, 10-1 Big West) won 14-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10 when a season-high 7,466 tickets issued at the Stan Sheriff Center. It was Hawai’i’ first win over a ranked opponent since beating Penn State in the 2015 NCAA Tournament and broke a three-match losing streak to Cal Poly (19-2, 9-1), which had won 26 conference matches in a row.

McKenna Granato led Hawai’i with 17 kills, an assist, five digs and a block. Angel Gaskin had 12 kills, two digs and three blocks and Natasha Burns had 11 kills, hit .381, and had six blocks, three solo.

Torrey Van Winden led Cal Poly with 21 kills, three assists, an ace, 10 digs and seven blocks. Madilyn Mercer had nine kills, hit .350, and had 11 blocks.

Pac-12: California (12-10, 4-7 Pac-12) beat UCLA 25-22, 25-15, 25-22.

“I’m so proud of the Bears for their resilience and attention to doing their jobs through stressful times tonight,” Cal coach Jennifer Dorr, said. “Serving and passing was the difference. Our primary passers stepped up their games as wells as strong serving performances by a handful of players.”

Mima Mirkovic led the Bears with 17 kills, hitting .318, and added 12 digs and a block. Maddie Haynes had nine kills, hit .381, and had an ace, five digs and a block.

UCLA (11-7, 6-5) got 12 kills from Mac May …

Second-ranked Stanford (19-1, 11-0) won at No. 15 USC 25-19, 25-19, 29-27 as Audriana Fitzmorris had 14 kills, hitting .414, and three blocks. Kathryn Plummer had 12 kills, an ace, seven digs and two blocks. Setter Jenna Gray had three kills in four errorless swings, 39 assists, three aces, five digs and three blocks. The Cardinal hit .373.

USC (15-7, 7-4) got 10 kills from Brooke Botkin and nine each from Jasmine Gross and Khalia Lanier …

Utah (13-10, 5-7) swept Washington (13-8, 5-6) 25-23, 26-24, 25-22. Dani Drews led with 15 kills, two aces, eight digs and two blocks, and Lauga Gauta had 13 kills. UW’s Kara Bajema and Lauren Sanders had 10 kills each …

No. 16 Oregon (14-7, 7-4) won at Arizona State (13-10, 4-7) 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 as Ronika Stone had 15 kills, hitting 500 … No. 19 Washington State (17-5, 8-4) beat Colorado (12-10, 4-7) 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22 behind 22 kills by McKenna Woodford and 19 by Penny Tusa. Alexa Smith led Colorado with 20 kills, 16 digs, two aces and a block … Arizona (17-6, 6-5) beat Oregon State (10-13, 0-11) 25-15 25-16, 25-17 as Paige Whipple had 18 kills and hit .351 and Katie Smoot had 17 kills and hit .417.

Big Ten: Wisconsin (15-4, 8-3) won at Michigan (18-4, 7-4) 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11.

Dana Rettke had 21 kills with one error in 35 swings to hit .571 and had a dig and nine blocks, two solo. Tionna Williams and Grace Loberg had 11 kills each and Madison Duello had 10 kills, six digs and four blocks. Tiffany Clark tied the school record with 33 digs.

Skjodt had her 27 kills in 71 swings, hitting .268, an added an assist, three aces, 16 digs and a block. Paige Jones added 18 kills, five digs and two blocks …

No. 4 Penn State (18-3, 9-2) swept Indiana (13-9, 4-7) 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 as Jonni Parker had 16 kills, eight digs and two blocks … No. 3 Minnesota (17-2, 11-0) swept Michigan State (15-9, 3-8) as Alexis Hart had 12 kills, Regan Pittman 11 and Stephanie Samedy 10. Maddie Haggerty and Rebecka Poljan had nine kills each for the Spartans … No. 17 Purdue ( 18-4, 7-4) won at Rutgers (6-18, 0-11) 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13 as Sherridan Atkinson, Blake Mohler and Caitlyn Newton had 12 kills each.

Creighton beats Marquette: The No. 10 Bluejays (19-4, 11-0) won their 11th in a row, which included a previous win over Marquette (19-5, 9-2). Jaali Winters led with 25 kills in the 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 road victory. She hit .442 and had an assist, 19 digs and a block. Taryn Kloth added 17 kills, three digs and two blocks and Megan Ballenger had 12 kills, four digs and two blocks.

Allie Barber led Marquette with 22 kills, hitting .362, and had three digs and a block. Anna Haak added 13 kills and 11 digs.

SEC: No. 14 Kentucky (15-4, 9-0) swept Georgia (12-9, 3-7) 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 as Leah Edmond, Brooke Morgan and Alli Stumler had nine kills each …No. 24 Missouri (19-4, 9-2) beat LSU (7-14, 2-8) 25-21, 26-24, 25-12. Kylie Deberg led Mizzou with 15 kills, five digs and four aces and Alyssa Munlyn had 10 kills with no errors in 14 swings to hit .714 … Alabama (18-6, 5-5) won at Texas A&M (12-10, 5-5) 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 14-25, 15-10 as Hayley McSparin had 14 kills while hitting .462. She had four blocks. Hollann Hans led A&M with 19 kills, 13 digs, an assist, two aces and two blocks … And Auburn (9-11, 2-8) beat Ole Miss (12-12, 2-8) in five. Tatum Shipes led with 21 kills, two digs and six blocks, one solo. Brenna McIlroy had 18 kills, 10 digs, two assist, three aces and three blocks. Emily Stroup led Ole Miss with 18 kills, eight digs and two blocks, one solo.

ACC: Pittsburgh (23-0, 11-0 rolled over Wake Forest (8-15, 3-8) 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 as Stephanie Williams and Nika Markovic had 11 kills each. Williams had no errors in 29 swings and hit .579 to go with 10 digs and a block, and Markovic had two errors in 17 swings and hit .529 and had an ace and two digs. Chinaza Ndee had four kills and seven blocks. Caitlyn Delia and Caroline Rassenfoss had 10 kills each for Wake. Delia had no errors in 15 swings and hit .667 and had four blocks, two solo …

No, 22 Louisville (17-5, 10-1) beat Boston College (13-10, 3-8) 18-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 as Amanda Green had 16 kills, six digs, an ace and two blocks. Melanie McHenry had 13 kills, four assists, 14 digs and a block. BC’s Cat Balido had 13 kills and hit .462 …

Notre Dame (13-8, 7-4) swept visiting Syracuse (12-7, 8-3) as Charley Niego had 15 kills, hit .371 and had nine digs and three blocks … Miami (13-6, 9-3) swept Virginia Tech (13-10, 4-7) as Elizaveta Luianova and Kolby Bird had 10 kills each. Luikianova had one error in 15 swings and hit .600, while Bird had no errors in 21 attacks and hit .476 …

Duke (12-8, 6-5) swept Virginia (6-15, 2-9) as Payton Schwantz had 12 kills and hit .429, and Clemson (12-12, 3-8) NC State (10-11, 4-7) in four as Brooke Bailey had 20 kills, hit .356, and had five digs and four blocks.

Around the nation: UCF (19-3, 10-0 American Athletic Conference) went the limit against visiting Houston (14-11, 1-9). McKenna Melville led with 27 kills on 75 attacks. She hit .267 and had 20 digs, an ace and two blocks, one solo. Kristina Fisher added 16 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Megan Duncan had 17 kills, 14 digs, an assist, an ace and three blocks for Houston …

Cincinnati (19-5, 9-1) stayed a game back with a four-set win at Memphis (10-12, 3-7) as Jordan Thompson had 20 kills and hit .415 …

Rice (18-4, 9-0) built its lead to two games in Conference USA by sweeping second-place UTSA (16-6, 8-2). Nicole Lennon had 13 kills, 15 digs, an ace and two blocks for Rice …

Texas State improved to 21-5 overall, 12-0 in the Sun Belt, with a five-set win over visiting Louisiana (12-13, 4-7) as Cheyenne Huskey and Janell Fitzgerald had 14 kills each …

Streaking Stony Brook (15-8, 8-0 America East) won its 11th in a row with a four-set win over New Hampshire despite 19 kills, 20 digs, a block and an ace by UNH’s Kennedi Smith …

VCU (15-7, 10-0) beat Dayton (17-7, 8-2) in five in the Atlantic 10 as Vicky Giommarini led with 18 kills, 19 digs, an assist, an ace and a block. Lauren Bruns had 19 kills for Dayton …

Northern Iowa improved to 17-7, 11-0 atop the Missouri Valley with a five-set win over Valparaiso (20-6, 7-4) as Piper Thomas had 20 kills, hit. 405 and had four blocks.