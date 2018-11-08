Maryland not only beat No. 15 Michigan for the first time ever, it won at Ann Arbor on Wednesday and provided one of the more stunning results in the Big Ten this season with a sweep of the Wolverines, who hit .066.

The line of the night went to Emily Stroup of Ole Miss, who had 32 kills in a five-set loss at LSU.

The recaps and notes follow, but first a look at Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

Top-ranked and unbeaten BYU has a West Coast Conference match against visiting Santa Clara.

The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC are off, but the Pac-12 has four matches, including No. 2 Stanford playing host to No. 17 Oregon, No. 19 Washington State at No. 21 UCLA, and No. 13 USC at home for No. 25 Washington. Also, Oregon State plays at Cal.

No. 16 Cal Poly has a Big West match at UC Davis.

There are five matches in Conference USA, including league-leading Rice at FAU as the Owls try to stay unbeaten in conference play.

MAC West-leading Ball State is at Toledo, while Colorado State, which leads the Mountain West, is at Utah State.

The team with the most wins in nation, 27-2 Stephen F. Austin, puts its 14-0 Southland mark on the line at Nicholls State. And WAC-leading UT Rio Grande Valley — up by a game in the win column — is at second-place Kansas City.

NCAA.com has the complete Thursday schedule.

Links to all matches that are being broadcast or streamed can be found in the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Big Ten: Surprising Maryland (16-11, 7-8 Big Ten) set a team record for the most B1G victories with its 25-20, 30-28, 25-19 win over Michigan (19-7, 8-7).

It was the first time Maryland beat Michigan in nine tries. Erika Pritchard led Maryland with 16 kills, an ace, 11 digs and two solo blocks. Liz Twilley added 11 kills, two digs and four blocks. The Terps hit .196.

This also was Maryland’s first road win over a ranked team in program history

Michigan got 10 kills from Carly Skjodt, who had seven digs, a solo block and three assists. Paige Jones had nine kills, but hit minus 054 …

No. 6 Nebraska (19-6, 10-5) won at Iowa (12-14, 5-10) 25-15, 25-22, 25-13, as Mikaela Foecke led with 13 kills, hitting .344, with eight digs, an assist, three blocks and an ace. Lexi Sun had 12 kills, hit .400, and had 11 digs, two assists and two aces. Reghan Coyle had 11 kills for Iowa, which hit .070 and had one block …

Something had to give in East Lansing, where both teams had lost eight of nine. Accordingly, Michigan State (16-12, 4-11) broke a seven-match skid by beating Ohio State (12-15, 3-12), which lost its seventh in a row.

Maddie Haggerty led the Spartans with 18 kills and had one error to hit .567 in the 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 25-10 victory. Haggerty added an ace, 11 digs and four blocks, one solo. Alyssa Chronowski and Rebecka Poljan had eight kills each. Poljan had seven blocks, one solo. Naya Gross added four kills and nine blocks, one solo, as the Spartans had a season high 18 blocks.

Big 12: No. 5 Texas (16-4, 11-1) swept visiting Kansas State (13-10, 3-9) 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 as Micaya White led with 13 kills, hit .323, and had two assists, two aces, nine digs and a block. Yaazie Bedart-Ghani added nine kills with no errors in 13 swings to hit .692 and had a dig and a block. Gloria Mutiri led K-State with seven kills, one of five Wildcats with five kills or more …

Oklahoma (14-10, 6-6) won in five at Texas Tech (16-10, 5-7) behind 24 kills by Alyssa Enneking, who added two aces, a block and 18 digs. Sarah Sanders had 13 kills, two digs and three blocks. Brooke Kanas had 19 kills for Texas Tech and Emily Hill had 13, 12 digs and six blocks, one solo, to go with an ace and two assists …

Baylor (16-7, 8-4) beat visiting Iowa State (12-13, 5-7) 25-13, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21 as Shelly Fanning led a balanced attack with 16 kills. She had one error and hit .577 and had two digs, an assist, an ace and nine blocks, one solo. Jess Schaben had 26 kills and hit .344 for Iowa State and had eight digs, an ace and four blocks …

And West Virginia (11-14) beat visiting Marshall of Conference USA (10-18) in four. Katelyn Evans led the Mountaineers with 16 kills and Natania Levak had 10.

SEC: Visiting No. 24 Missouri (21-5, 11-3) swept Auburn (10-14, 3-11) 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 as Dariana Hollingsworth hit .450 with 11 kills, 10 digs and a block. Alyssa Munlyn had 10 kills and hit .562 and had four blocks, one solo. Auburn’s Tatum Shipes had 10 kills but hit .000 …

LSU (10-14, 5-8) had to go the distance to beat visiting Ole Miss (13-15, 3-11) 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 16-14 as Taylor Bannister led the Tigers with 22 kills, five digs and four blocks. Toni Rodriguez added 16 kills, an assist, two aces and 12 digs. Whitney Foreman had 12 kills, hit .385 and had eight blocks, one solo.

Emily Stroup had another big match for Ole Miss, this time with 32 kills while hitting .282 after taking 78 swings. She had an ace, nine digs and three blocks.

Around the nation: Towson (15-14, 9-6) upset James Madison (20-6, 12-3) in the Colonial as Jocelyn Kuilan led with 17 kills, hit .333, and had six digs and two blocks … Carris Campbell had 18 kills for Furman in its five-set SoCon win over Wofford … Georgia State beat Georgia Southern as Madelyn Ott had 15 kills and four blocks in the Sun Belt victory.