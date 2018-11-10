Stanford wrapped up its 18th Pac-12 regular-season title as the No. 2 Cardinal swept visiting Oregon State on Friday, while Utah upset No. 20 Arizona despite 29 kills from Kendra Dahlke, who played for the first time in two weeks.

Eighth-ranked Wisconsin came back from 0-2 to beat visiting No. 12 Purdue.

Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson had 31 kills — in 102 swings — and 20 digs in a loss to No. 22 UCF. Hers was one of many big-time efforts in losing causes.

Pepperdine’s match Saturday at Loyola Marymount was postponed because of the fires near Malibu and the surrounding area. The school also postponed its water polo match at UC Santa Barbara.

The match will be rescheduled for a later date to be determined at LMU. Any further updates or changes will be made available on www.PepperdineWaves.com.

The recaps and notes follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule.

Top-ranked BYU is home for a West Coast Conference match with San Francisco.

The Big Ten has a full slate with some huge matchups.

No. 3 Minnesota playing host to No. 12 Purdue, No. 4 Illinois is home for No. 7 Penn State, No. 6 Nebraska goes to No. 15 Michigan, and No. 8 Wisconsin is home for Indiana. Also, Maryland is at Ohio State, Iowa goes to Michigan State and Rutgers plays at Northwestern.

There are three matches in the Big 12, including No. 5 Texas at home for Kansas. Baylor goes to Kansas State and West Virginia is at Iowa State.

In the Pac-12 No. 25 Washington goes to No. 22 UCLA and No. 17 Oregon plays at Cal.

There is one Saturday match in the ACC when Clemson goes to Virginia. The SEC is off.

No. 16 Cal Poly has a Big West match at UC Irvine.

Saturday’s complete schedule can be found at NCAA.com.

And every NCAA Division I women’s match that is being streamed or broadcast can be found in the VolleyballMag.com daily TV listings.

Big Ten: Wisconsin (17-6, 10-5) came back to beat Purdue 16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 15-10 despite 26 kills by Sherridan Atkinson. Dana Rettke led a balanced Wisconsin attack with 16 kills, hit .343, and had four digs and two blocks, one solo. Tionna Williams, Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg had 12 kills each. Atkinson hit .339 for Purdue and had 14 digs and two blocks, one solo. Caitlyn Newton had 17 kills, three digs and four blocks, two solo …

Minnesota (21-3, 15-0) beat Indiana (15-11, 6-9) 25-12, 25-17, 25-22. Regan Pittman led with 11 kills and hit .350 and had five digs and three blocks. Stephanie Samedy had 10 kills with no errors in 19 swings to hit .526 and had two aces, 10 digs and four blocks. Kamryn Malloy led Indiana with nine kills, 12 digs and a solo block …

Illinois (23-3, 12-3) beat visiting Rutgers (6-22, 0-15) 25-20, 25-22, 25-11. Jacqueline Quade led with 10 kills … Penn State (20-5, 11-4) was the first guest in Northwestern’s new facility and dealt the home team a 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 defeat. Jonni Parker led with 11 kills and setter Bryanna Weiskircher had four kills in six swings, 37 assists and six digs. Nia Robinson led Northwestern with 12 kills.

Pac-12: No. 2 Stanford (24-1, 16-0) swept visiting Oregon State (11-17, 1-15) 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 to not only win for the 22nd time in a row, but clinch the league title outright. Stanford won without outside Kathryn Plummer and middle Tami Alade.

Michaela Keefe led Stanford with 11 kills. Holly Campbell had three kills and eight blocks and Audriana Fitzmorris had nine kills, hit .381 and had six blocks. Oregon State hit .069 …

Utah (14-12, 6-9) held off visiting Arizona (18-9, 7-8) 26-24, 25-14, 18-25, 18-25, 15-11. Dani Drews led the Utes with 17 kills, 11 digs, an assist, an ace and three blocks, two solo. Kenzie Koerber had 13 kills and six digs and Choy Bailey not only had 37 assists, but had five kills in seven swings with one error and 16 digs. Dahlke, out with a sprained foot, was big in her return for Arizona, getting 29 kills, two aces, 14 digs and three blocks, one solo. Paige Whipple added 16 kills and 16 digs. Julia Patterson had four kills, 49 assists and 16 digs …

And Colorado (15-11, 7-8) swept visiting Arizona State (13-14, 4-11) 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 behind 16 kills from Alexa Smith, who hit .353. Anyse Smith added 11 kills and seven blocks. Alyse Ford led ASU with 15 kills and hit .407.

ACC: Wake Forest (9-18, 4-11) broke a six-match skid and shocked Miami (13-9, 9-6) 16-25, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-10. Caroline Kuhn and Caitlyn Della led with 13 kills each. Della had one error in 19 swings and hit .632 to go with six blocks, one solo. Miami’s Kolby Bird had 18 kills, hit .368, and had an assist, two aces, two digs and a block … Louisville (19-7, 12-3) won in four at Boston College (13-14, 3-12) as Claire Chaussee had 15 kills, four digs and a block. Jewel Strawberry had 17 kills, 12 digs, an assist, two aces and a solo block for BC … Jade Parchment had 21 kills as NC State (13-12, 7-8) won in four at Notre Dame (15-10, 9-6). Sydney Bent led Notre Dame with 24 kills and 10 digs … And Virginia (8-17, 4-11) held off Virginia Tech (14-13, 5-10) in five as Sarah Billiard led a balanced attack with 15 kills and no errors in 33 swings to hit .455. She had two digs and eight blocks, one solo, Grace Turner added 14 blocks, seven digs and five blocks. Kaity Smith had 17 kills and Jaila Tolbert 16 for VT.

SEC: No. 11 Kentucky (19-4, 13-0) swept Mississippi State (5-21, 1-12) 25-15, 25-17, 25-14. Leah Edmond led with 10 kills, six digs and two aces … Arkansas (11-12, 5-8) swept visiting Georgia (13-11, 4-9) as Hailey Dirrigi led with 19 kills. She hit .567 and had seven digs …And visiting South Carolina (18-6, 9-5) won at Texas A&M (13-13, 6-8) 25-19, 27-29, 25-15, 27-29, 15-8 behind the Mikaylas. Mikayla Shields led with 18 kills, nine digs and four blocks, and Mikayla Robinson had 14 kills, hit .423, and had two digs and eight blocks, three solo. Hollann Hans had 20 kills for A&M to go with an assist, two aces and 15 digs.

Around the nation: In the only Big 12 match of the night, Oklahoma (15-10, 7-6) beat visiting TCU (13-11, 5-8) in four as Alyssa Enneking led with 19 kills and hit .415. She had 10 digs and three blocks and an ace. élan McCall and Anna Walsh had 18 kills each for TCU …

Both ranked teams in the Big East swept. No. 9 Creighton (23-4, 15-0) swept Georgetown (14-13, 7-8) behind 15 kills by Taryn Kloth, who had one error in 23 attacks to hit .609 and had eight digs, an ace and a block. No. 18 Marquette (23-5, 13-2) swept Butler (8-19, 5-10) as Allie Barber had 20 kills and hit .394 …

UCF (23-2, 14-0 American Athletic) beat visiting Cincinnati (21-7, 11-3) 25-27, 27-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-11 for its 20th victory in a row and second this season over the Bearcats. McKenna Melville led UCF with 26 kills in 85 swings, 20 digs, two blocks and assist. Kristina Fisher had 13 kills, hit .333, and added 12 digs and an assist. Jordan Thompson of Cincinnati had another magnificent match, this time with 31 kills in 102 swings. She had 15 errors, hit .157, and added three assists, two aces, 20 digs and three blocks, one solo … Also in the AAC, UConn’s Caylee Parker had 23 kills, 12 digs, two aces and two blocks in a five-set win at Memphis …

Stony Brook (18-8, 11-0) which had already clinched the America East title, had to go five to win at UMBC for its 14th victory in a row. Emily Costello led with 27 kills, 21 digs and two blocks …

Missouri Valley-leader Illinois State (23-5, 15-1) stayed a half-game up with sweep of Loyola. Marissa Stockman led with 12 kills and had no errors in 21 swings to hit .571 to go with a dig and seven blocks. Northern Iowa (20-8, 14-1), coming off a loss to Illinois State, kept pace, sweeping Missouri State as Karlie Taylor had 18 kills, hit .306, and had 12 digs and a block …

LIU Brooklyn (15-7, 12-1) improved its lead in the Northeast Conference with a five-set win over second-place Bryant (20-11, 10-3). Kora Schaberl led with 20 kills, three digs and three blocks. Caroline Kennedy had 18 kills for Bryant to go with five digs and two blocks …

Volleyball Baton Rouge product Madison Daigle had 11 kills in 20 errorless swings to hit .550 as Texas State swept UT Arlington. Daigle added an assist, three digs and six blocks, one solo. Teammate Janell Fitzgerald had 19 kills with one error in 26 swings to hit .692 …

Dayton stayed a game back of idle VCU atop the Atlantic 10 standings with a sweep of LaSalle. Lauren Bruns led with 12 kills … Meg Wolowicz had 21 kills, hit .315 and had seven digs, an ace and a block for NIU in its MAC win over Central Michigan …

In addition to those mention earlier, there were quite a few strong performances in losing efforts. Southern Utah fell in five to Northern Colorado, but Janet Kalaniuvalu had 30 kills, three assists, an ace, a block and nine digs for SUU …Fordham lost in five to visiting George Washington, but Kaitlin Morley led with 28 kills, 20 digs and three blocks … Madeleine Casey had 22 kills, hit .326 and had four digs and a block for Columbia in a five-set Ivy League loss to Brown.