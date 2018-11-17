Tenth-ranked Pittsburgh went to Florida State and came away with a share of the ACC championship.

Colorado upset No. 16 Oregon, while Seton Hall never got the chance against No. 17 Marquette. Their match was postponed since Seton Hall couldn’t get to Milwaukee because of the weather.

There were some surprises — there will be a new champion in Conference USA, for example — and predictable results in mid-major conference tournaments around the country as more teams saw their 2018 seasons end.

The recaps and notes follow — with links to all the conference tournaments — but first a look at Saturday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball key matches.

