NCAA: CU puts UCLA on the edge, Utah, Vols get upsets, 3 tourneys begin

Happy Thanksgiving, a day on which the Big Sky, Missouri Valley and Western Athletic conferences start their respective conference tournaments.

And a day after UCLA got swept at home and now has to win its final regular-season match against arch-rival USC to even be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

And speaking of No. 15 USC, it was an upset victim on Wednesday, getting swept at home by Utah.

There was another upset, as No. 22 Tennessee swept No. 13 Florida, some surprises, like NC State sweeping Syracuse.

And a few teams had to go five to get away with road wins, like No. 12 Purdue at Indiana, No. 17 Oregon at No. 19 Washington and No. 24 Missouri at LSU.

The recaps follow, but first a look at the Thanksgiving Day schedule.

In the Big Sky quarterfinals, Idaho State plays Sacramento State, Montana State plays Northern Arizona, Montana plays Idaho and Northern Colorado plays Weber State.

The Missouri Valley Conference quarters, with Northern Iowa and Illinois State waiting to play in Friday’s semifinals pits Drake vs. Bradley and Missouri State against Valparaiso.

And in the WAC, again with UT Rio Grande Valley and NM State awaiting, CSU Bakersfield plays Utah Valley and Seattle plays Kansas City.

The Big East semifinals are Friday. All four of those tournament champions get the leagues’ automatic NCAA tourney bids.

For any match that is being broadcast or streamed, you can get the link at the VolleyballMag.com daily TV listings.

Pac-12: In the most recent NCAA RPI ranking, UCLA stood No. 35. In the updated but unofficial Figstats RPI the Bruins are 37th. That would get UCLA an at-large bid, but it becomes a moot point if the Bruins (13-13) don’t win Friday.

They dropped to 8-11 in the Pac-12 after losing to visiting Colorado (18-12, 10-9) 25-20, 25-15, 26-24 as Justine Spann had 17 kills, hit .368, and had three assists, two blocks and 11 digs. Anyse Smith had 11 kills, hitting .400, and Alexa Smith had nine kills and 16 digs for Colorado, which was strengthening its own NCAA case. UCLA, which has lost seven of its last nine matches, got 10 kills from Emily Ryan, who had three blocks and an ace …

Second-ranked Stanford (27-1, 19-0) won its 25th in a row with a 25-23, 25-14, 26-24 sweep at Arizona State (14-17, 5-14). Kathryn Plummer led with 11 kills, four digs and a block. Audriana Fitzmorris had eight kills, hit .533, and had six blocks, one solo. Alyse Ford had 17 kills for Arizona State …

Oregon (19-10, 12-7) moved into a tie for second with USC after its 16-25, 25-23, 12-25, 25-20, 15-13 win at Washington (18-11, 10-9). Lindsey Vander Weide led a balanced attack with 18 kills, hitting .326. She had 17 digs, two blocks, three assists and an ace. Willow Johnson added 15 kills, hit .353, and had four blocks, three digs and an ace. Setter August Raskie not only had 61 assists, but eight kills with one error to hit .514, and 12 digs. Kara Bajema led Washington with 21 kills, hitting .415, and had 15 digs, an assist and a block …

Utah (17-13, 9-10) stunned USC (20-10, 12-7) on its home court 25-19, 25-21, 25-18. Dani Drews led the Utes with 22 kills. She hit .429 and had an ace, five digs and two blocks, one solo. Brooke Botkin had 13 kills for USC, which was also upset by Arizona State in its previous match …

No. 20 Washington State (20-9, 11-8) swept visiting Oregon State (11-20, 1-18) 25-15, 25-9, 25-18 as Taylor Mims had 12 kills … And No. 24 Arizona (21-10, 10-9) went the distance to beat visiting Cal (15-15, 7-12) 25-17, 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10. Kendra Dahlke led with 19 kills and 18 digs and Paige Whipple had 14 kills and 14 digs. Cal’s Mima Markovic had 21 kills, 15 digs and a solo block.

Big Ten: Third-ranked Illinois (27-3, 16-3) won 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 at Michigan State (17-15, 5-14). Beth Prince and Megan Cooney led with Illini with 13 kills each. Cooney hit .407 and had five blocks. Maddie Haggerty had 16 kills for the Spartans …

Purdue (23-7, 12-7) won 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 15-10 at Indiana (16-14, 7-12) as Sherridan Atkinson led with 20 kills, 11 digs, three aces and a solo block. Caitlyn Newton had 17 kills, hitting .368. Deyshia Lofton led a balanced IU attack with 18 kills while hitting .553 to go with two digs and six blocks, two solo …

And No. 18 Michigan (21-9, 10-9) beat Northwestern (15-16, 5-14) 25-11, 25-15, 25-19. Paige Jones had 13 kills, nine digs and a block for the Wolverines. Northwestern hit .000.

SEC: No. 11 Kentucky (23-4, 17-0) clinched the title outright with its 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 win at South Carolina (19-8, 10-7). Leah Edmond led UK with 21 kills, hit .327, and added an assist, an ace, four digs and a solo block. Courtney Furlong led South Carolina with 13 kills and hit .370 …

Tennessee (24-5, 15-2) took sole possession of second place with its 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 victory over visiting Florida (23-6, 14-3), which played its seventh match in a row without leading attacker Thayer Hall. According to a Florida spokesperson, the freshman outside hitter has “been dealing with an undisclosed injury.”

Danielle Mahaffey led Tennessee with 11 kills and hit. 450. Erica Treiber had 10 kills, hit .318, and had three digs and four blocks, one solo as the Vols beat Florida for the first time since 2012. Florida, which hit .118, got seven kills and three blocks from Rachael Kramer …

Missouri (23-7, 13-5) won at LSU (12-16, 7-10) 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 15-11. Kyle DeBerg had a career-high 23 kills, hit .345 and had an assist, an ace, 12 digs and two blocks. Leketor Member-Meneh had 16 kills, five digs and a block. Alyssa Munlyn had 11 kills, hit .381 and had three blocks. Taylor Bannister led LSU with 19 kills, two aces and four digs and Toni Rodriguez had 16 kills, hit .378, and had four digs and two blocks, one solo …

Also in the SEC, Georgia (14-14, 5-12) swept visiting Arkansas (11-16, 5-12); Texas A&M (16-13, 9-8) won in three at Alabama (19-12, 6-11) behind 19 kills from Hollann Hans, who hit .429 and had 12 digs and three blocks, one solo; and Auburn (12-15, 5-12) beat visiting Mississippi State (5-25, 1-16) in five.

Big 12: No. 5 Texas (19-4, 14-1) won at Texas Tech (17-12, 6-9) 25-21, 25-21, 25-18. Micaya White led with 15 kills,

hit .375 and had seven digs and two blocks …

Iowa State (15-13, 8-7) got a big sweep over visiting Kansas (15-11, 8-7) 27-25, 25-18, 25-22. Eleanor Holthaus led with 13 kills, hitting .722 after having no errors in 18 swings. She had a dig and two blocks. Ashley Smith had 14 kills for Kansas … No. 25 Baylor (19-8, 11-5) beat visiting West Virginia (11-18, 2-13) 25-27, 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 as Yossiana Pressley had 20 kills, nine digs and three blocks. Aniah Philo had 14 kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Kristin Lux had 13 kills, eight digs, an ace, and two blocks, for the Mountaineers, who hit .087 … And Kansas State (15-12, 5-11) kept its at-large hopes alive as the Wildcats won at TCU (15-12, 7-9) 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21. Kylee Zumach led with 21 kills, hitting .409, and Gloria Mutiri had 15 kills, hit .419, and had 11 digs and four blocks. Katie Clark had 15 kills and hit .300 for the Horned Frogs.

ACC: No. 10 Pittsburgh (29-1, 17-1) completed an unbeaten home season (18-0) with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 win over Georgia Tech (17-13, 6-11). Nika Markovic had 12 kills for the Panthers, hitting .409, and had seven digs, an assist and two blocks. Layne Van Buskirk had 10 kills with no errors in 15 swings to hit .667. She had two digs and three blocks …

Florida State (18-9, 14-3) swept North Carolina (8-19, 4-14) as Payton Caffrey had 16 kills and hit .314 to go with an ace, a dig and four blocks, one solo. Destiny Cox had 12 kills and hit .370 for UNC …

In a big battle between teams hoping for at-large bids, Duke (15-11, 9-8) beat visiting Notre Dame (16-12, 10-8) in five. Jessi Bartholomew led Duke’s balanced attack with 18 kills, hit .361 and had three blocks. Charley Niego had 19 kills, 10 digs, an ace and four blocks for ND …

NC State (15-12, 9-8) swept visiting Syracuse (17-8, 13-4). Freshman Jade Parchment had 19 kills — the most in an ACC three-set match this season — and 11 digs for the Wolfpack. Teni Sopitan had 16 kills and hit .467 … Boston College (15-12, 5-12) swept visiting Virginia (8-20, 4-14) and Clemson (16-14, 7-10) won in five at Virginia Tech (14-16, 5-13) behind 15 kills and five blocks by Ava Pritchard.

American Athletic: No. 21 UCF (27-3, 18-0) won its 24th match in a row and completed its unbeaten AAC season with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 defeat of rival USF (20-11, 9-9). McKenna Melville led with 14 kills, 16 digs and a block. Kristina Fisher and Anne-Marie Watson had 11 kills each. Jac’cara Walker led USF with 15 kills …

Cincinnati (25-7, 15-3) swept ECU (13-16, 5-13) as Jordan Thompson had 21 kills, hit .515, and had five digs … Also in the AAC, Temple beat UConn in four despite 21 kills by Caylee Parker, Tulane won its 13th out of 14 as it swept Memphis, Houston beat SMU in four, and Wichita State beat Tulsa in five. Emily Thorn had 22 kills for Tulsa.