NCAA: Minnesota goes to Penn State, Big Sky, MVC, WAC tourney results

The stakes are high Friday night when No. 3 Minnesota goes to No. 7 Penn State. A win for Minnesota (24-2 overall, 18-2 B1G) wraps up a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

A loss to the Nittany Lions (22-6, 13-5)?

That would certainly make things interesting for the NCAA selection committee that gathers Friday in Indianapolis with the bracket announcement coming Sunday night.

Also in the BIG, No. 6 Nebraska is home for Ohio State, No. 8 Wisconsin is at Rutgers, Maryland goes to Iowa and Indiana plays at Northwestern.

UCLA (13-13, 8-11) is now in single-elimination mode. A loss for the Bruins against visiting No. 15 USC on Friday ends UCLA’s season because it would mean an overall record below .500, which makes a team ineligible for the NCAA Tournament.

Also in the Pac-12 on Friday, Colorado (RPI 46) goes to Utah (RPI 40) in another huge-stakes match.

In the SEC, just one of the league’s four ranked teams is in action as No. 13 Florida is home for South Carolina. Also, LSU is at Texas A&M, Mississippi State goes to Georgia and Arkansas is at Alabama.

The ACC’s only ranked team, No. 10 Pittsburgh, is finished, Duke (RPI 48) has plenty on the line when Miami comes to town, Florida State is playing for seeding when it goes to NC State, so is Louisville when it plays host to Georgia Tech and Boston College goes to Clemson.

There is one Big 12 match as Texas Tech goes to Iowa State.

There were three tournaments that got under way on Thanksgiving Day, the Big Sky, Missouri Valley and WAC, and their results follow.

Friday, the Big East semifinals pit No. 9 Creighton against Villanova and No. 16 Marquette against St. John’s. For any match that is being broadcast or streamed, you can get the link at the VolleyballMag.com daily TV listings.

Big Sky: Friday’s semifinals pit top-seeded Northern Arizona against fifth-seeded Idaho State and second-seeded Idaho against No. 6 Northern Colorado.

Idaho State (19-13) beat Sacramento State (16-16) in four. Abby Garrity led with 14 kills, 12 digs, an assist and an ace …

Northern Arizona (24-8) swept Montana State (11-19) for its 11th win in a row. NAU hit .398, led by Heaven Harris, who had 13 kills with one error in 23 swings to hit .522, and Abby Akin, who had 11 kills with one error in 18 swings to hit .556. She added two digs and three blocks …

Idaho (22-9) swept Montana (10-21). Sarah Sharp led with 12 kills. She had one error in 31 swings and hit .355 to go with two blocks. Montana’s Mykaela Hammer ended her season with 16 kills while hitting .353 and had eight digs, and three blocks …

And host Northern Colorado (15-12) swept Weber State (18-10) as three players — Taylor Muff, Brittany Lawrence and Jadyn McCartney — had nine kills each. McCartney had no errors in 15 swings and hit .600 and Lawrence had one error in 14 swings and hit .571 to go with three digs and two blocks, one solo.

Missouri Valley: Both matches went five as Drake knocked off Bradley and Valparaiso beat host Missouri State. The semifinals have Illinois State playing Drake and Northern Iowa taking on Valpo.

Drake (21-13), which won an MVC tourney match for the first time since 1998, had to go the distance to beat Bradley (23-8) 25-15, 15-25, 25-23, 22-25, 17-15. What’s more, it was the first time a sixth-seed won an MVC tourney match after going 0-23.

Grace Schofield led with 19 kills, six digs and a block. Teammates Elle Tubbs and Cathryn Cheek had 12 kills each. Tubbs had three aces, six digs and two blocks, while Cheek had two aces, 22 kills and seven blocks, one solo. Erica Haslag had 23 kills for Bradley, adding an assist, six digs, and two blocks, one solo. Hannah Thompson had 18 kills, two assists, an ace, 19 digs and two blocks. Yavianliz Rosado set the MVC record with 40 digs …

Valpo (25-9) got 21 kills from Katherine Carlson in its 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9 win over Missouri State (17-15). Carlson had 10 digs, a solo block and an assist. Allison Ketcham had 17 kills, 21 digs and four blocks, one solo. Laynie Dake had 19 kills and hit .369 for Missouri State to go with two digs and five blocks. Amelia Flynn added 18 kills, 14 digs, an assist and two blocks.

WAC: The semifinals show UT Rio Grande Valley playing Utah Valley and NM State playing Kansas City.

Utah Valley (18-12) ousted CSU Bakersfield (14-16) in five as Kazna Tarawhiti had 16 kills, 17 digs, three blocks and an ace …

Kansas City (21-10) swept Seattle U (11-19). Tyrecia Lukes led with 16 kills, hitting .583. She had four blocks.

Coaching carousel: Add two more to the list. Southern Illinois fired Kari Thompson after two seasons. That was new. Delaware State fired head coach Whitney Johnson in October and assistant Kameron Beans is listed as the acting head coach.