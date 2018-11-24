NCAA: Penn State topples Minnesota, USC ousts UCLA, 4 tourney titles at stake

No perfect Big Ten season for Minnesota.

Not after the third-ranked Gophers, who had won 19 matches in a row, lost in five Friday at Penn State as Nittany Lions freshman Jonni Parker went off with 29 kills, seven digs and five blocks.

UCLA?

Gone after losing in five at home to No. 15 USC, finishing below .500 for the first time in program history and subsequently becoming ineligible for the NCAA Tournament.

There was an upset in the WAC tournament when Utah Valley knocked off top-seeded UT Rio Grande Valley and will now play NM State on Saturday for the league’s automatic bid.

Three other conferences will decide titles, as well, although when No. 9 Creighton faces No. 16 Marquette for the Big East title, they will do so knowing both will get NCAA bids.

That’s also the case in the Missouri Valley Conference, where both teams are in but Northern Iowa plays Illinois State for the tourney title.

In the Big Sky, the two teams that tied for the regular-season title, Idaho and Northern Arizona, play for the bid.

The Big Ten wraps up Saturday and there’s no celebration time for No. 7 Penn State, which welcomes No. 8 Wisconsin to Happy Valley. Minnesota travels to Rutgers, which hasn’t won an B1G match in forever, but has to win to maintain its hold on a top-four NCAA seed. That’s the same for No. 4 Illinois, which goes to No. 12 Purdue. No. 6 Nebraska is home for Maryland, No. 18 Michigan is at Michigan State and Ohio State goes to Iowa.

The only Big 12 matches are No. 5 Texas playing host to West Virginia and Oklahoma at Kansas.

The ACC finishes with Wake Forest at Syracuse.

And there are two SEC matches as No. 11 Kentucky tries to finish the league season unbeaten when Auburn visits, and Ole Miss goes to No. 22 Tennessee.

For any match that is being broadcast or streamed, you can get the link at the VolleyballMag.com daily TV listings.

Big Ten: Penn State (23-6, 14-5) beat Minnesota (24-3, 18-1) 20-25, 25-21, 30-28, 24-26, 15-12 behind Parker’s big night. Her 29 kills were the most by a Penn State freshman since 2001. Nia Reed had 16 kills, four digs and four blocks, and Kaitlyn Hord had 12 kills, hit .346, and had seven blocks. Setter Bryanna Weiskircher had five kills, hit .300, had 63 assists, 15 digs and five blocks.

Stephanie Samedy had 24 kills and hit .357 for Minnesota. She had two assists, an ace, 13 digs and three blocks. Alexis Hart had 16 kills and Morgan Taylor and Regan Pittman had 12 kills each. Pittman had three digs and seven blocks, two solo. Setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson had three kills, 63 assists, an ace, 10 digs and three blocks, two solo …

Nebraska (23-6, 14-5) took batting practice at Ohio State (12-19, 3-16) as Lexi Sun had 12 kills with no errors to hit .533 in a 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 victory. Ohio State hit minus .044 …

Wisconsin (21-6, 14-5) won at Rutgers (6-26, 0-19) 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 behind eight kills each by Tionna Williams, Molly Haggerty and Dana Rettke, who had seven blocks, one solo. Sahbria McLetchie had 10 kills for Rutgers, which hit .011 …

Erika Pritchard had a career-high 31 kills — the most for a Terrapin since 2010 — as Maryland (18-13, 9-10) grinded to a 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 16-25, 16-14 victory at Iowa (14-16, 6-13). Pritchard had two aces, 10 digs and three blocks. Katie Myers and Liz Twilley had 12 kills each. Meghan Buzzerio led Iowa with 23 kills, 15 digs and added an assist, an ace, and a block …

And Northwestern (16-16, 6-14) beat Indiana (16-15, 7-13) 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 as Abyranna Cannon had 12 kills and seven blocks. Deyshia Lofton had 12 kills for the Hoosiers.

Pac-12: UCLA battled back from 0-2, but nonetheless ended its season 13-14 overall, 8-12 in the league, and will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. USC is 21-10, 13-7 after the 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 16-25, 15-9 victory.

In addition to Botkin’s line, Khalia Lanier had 18 kills despite hitting .031 to go with an ace, eight digs and four blocks. Emily Baptista had 16 kills, hit .355, and had three digs and two blocks. Mac May led UCLA with 16 kills and Madeleine Gates had 13 while hitting .417 to go with three digs and four blocks. Emily Ryan added 10 kills, four aces, four digs and six blocks …

Utah (18-13, 10-10) helped its own seeding case and dealt a potentially serious blow to Colorado’s at-large chances, as the Buffaloes fell to 18-13, 10-10 and saw their RPI drop to 48th in the Figstats unofficial ranking.

Dani Drews was magnificent for Utah, leading with 30 kills while hitting .367. She had an ace, a block and 11 digs. Kenzie Koerber had 13 kills and hit .333 to go with five blocks and 10 digs, and Megan Yett had 12 kills, two aces and 18 digs. Alexa Smith led CU with 18 kills, 18 digs, an assist, an ace and two blocks. Justine Spann had 13 kills and Naghede Abu and Anyse Smith had 11 kills each. Abu had eight blocks, one solo.

SEC: No. 13 Florida (24-6, 15-3) swept visiting South Carolina (19-9, 10-8) behind 13 kills from Paige Hammons, who had a dig and four blocks, one solo …

Texas A&M (17-13, 10-8) ended on a positive note with a five-set win over visiting LSU (12-17, 7-11) as Hollann Hans had 26 kills, an assist, six aces, and 15 digs … Georgia (15-14, 6-12) beat visiting Mississippi State (5-26, 1-17) in four as Majesti Bass had 20 kills and hit .533 and Mallory Hernandez had 19 kills … and Alabama (20-12, 7-11) beat visiting Arkansas (11-17, 5-13) in five as Ginger Perinar had 17 kills, Doris Carter 14 and Cidivia Hall 13 while hitting .706. Hailey Dirrigi had 19 kills for Arkansas.

ACC: Duke (16-11, 10-8) helped its NCAA chances with a five-set win over visiting Miami (13-12, 9-9) as Payton Schwantz led a balanced attack with 18 kills and 17 digs. Andie Shelton had 17 kills, 11 digs and six blocks. Elizaveta Lukianova led Miami with 22 kills, a dig and five blocks …

Florida State (19-9, 15-3) beat NC State (15-13, 9-9) in four behind 17 kills by Payton Caffrey and 15 by Christina Ambrose, who hit .433 and had seven digs and three blocks. Jade Parchment led NC State with 19 kills …

Louisville (21-8, 4-14) swept visiting Georgia Tech (17-14, 6-12) as Melanie McHenry had 20 kills, hitting .462 …

And Clemson (17-14, 8-10) beat visiting Boston College (15-15, 5-13) in five. Brooke Bailey had 18 kills for Clemson and McKenna Goss had 18 for BC.

Big 12: The only match saw Iowa State (16-13, 9-7) sweep visiting Texas Tech (17-13, 6-10). Jess Schaben led with 16 kills, as she hit .482 and had six digs and two blocks.

Big East: Creighton (27-4) swept Villanova (17-14) for its 19th win in a row. Jaali Winters led with 13 kills, 16 digs and two blocks.

Marquette (26-5) beat St. John’s (23-11) in four as Allie Barber had 23 kills, hit .345 and had a block. Efrosini Alexakou led St. John’s with 19 kills, 11 digs and three aces.

Creighton beat Marquette twice in their regular-season meetings. Last year, Marquette beat Creighton in the Big East final in five.

Big Sky: Idaho and Northern Arizona tied for the regular-season title and NAU (25-8) swept their only meeting.

Friday, Idaho (23-9) had to go five to beat Northern Colorado (15-13). Sarah Sharp led with 20 kills, five digs and three blocks, Kaela Straw had 19 kills, four digs and three blocks, and Reece Carman had 13 kills, four digs and four blocks. Taylor Muff had 20 kills and 14 digs for Northern Colorado.

NAU, which won its 12th in a row, swept Idaho State (19-14) as Heaven Harris had 11 kills and three blocks. Abby Garrity led ISU with 11 kills.

Missouri Valley: The league’s top two teams will vie for the title when Northern Iowa faces Illinois State.

UNI (23-9) beat Valparaiso (25-1) in four, while Illinois State (25-6) swept Drake (21-14).

Karlie Taylor had 21 kills for Northern Iowa and had 14 digs and two blocks. Piper Thomas had 17 kills and four blocks, one solo.

Kaylee Martin led Illinois State with 16 kills. Lexi Wallen had 11 and Ali Line 10. Natalie Fry — who had no errors in 23 swings and hit .609 — and Cathryn Cheek had 14 kills each for Drake.

WAC: Utah Valley (19-12) knocked off UTRGV (22-9), a team with which it had split its regular-season matches. The Wolverines will play NM State (23-7) in the title match after its win over UMKC (21-11).

Utah Valley’s Kazna Tarawhiti had 13 kills, three digs, an ace and three blocks in a sweep that saw UTRGV hit .134. NM State won in four as Savannah Davison had 13 kills, 10 digs, two aces and two blocks. Ashley Anselmo had 12 kills, a dig and four blocks.