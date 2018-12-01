Oregon had to go five and beat Baylor to get there, but the Ducks joined Florida, Texas and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament round of 16.

There were 24 first-round matches Friday, as well, as all the seeded teams won, most in sweeps.

Of note, South Carolina had to go five — winning the first set 34-32 — to oust Colorado, Tennessee rallied from 0-2 to beat Colorado State, and Cal Poly, playing without star Torrey Van Winden, lost to San Diego.

Which leaves us this for Saturday as the round of 16 will be completed:

Michigan (23-9) vs. Pittsburgh (30-1)

Washington (19-12) vs. Creighton (29-4)

Purdue (24-8) vs. Kentucky (25-4)

Penn State (24-7) vs. Syracuse (19-8)

Missouri (24-7) vs. Nebraska (25-6)

Cincinnati (25-7) vs. Marquette (27-6)

South Carolina (20-9) vs. Minnesota (26-3)

Louisville (22-8) vs. Illinois (29-3)

Utah (19-13) vs. BYU (28-1)

Tennessee (26-5) vs. Washington State (22-9)

Loyola Marymount (21-9) vs. Stanford (29-1)

San Diego (17-12) vs. USC (22-10)

All the broadcast and streaming links can be found at VolleyballMag.com’s daily TV listings.

We also have the NIVC, where the third-round shows North Texas at Iowa State, Valparaiso at Tulane, Charleston at Clemson and UNLV at Portland.

UNH coach Hirschinger retires: This news release from the University of New Hampshire came Friday:

University of New Hampshire head volleyball coach Jill Hirschinger, who guided the Wildcats to seven America East Conference regular-season and tournament championships, will conclude an illustrious head coaching career that spanned 40 seasons, including the last 23 at the helm of the Wildcats.

Hirschinger, who will continue in an advisory role with the program during the transition to a new head coach, earned 372 of her 781 all-time coaching victories at UNH from 1996-2018. The native of West Allis, Wis., guided the Wildcats to nine 20-win seasons, highlighted by a career-high 24 victories in 1999, and league crowns in 1998, 2002, 2003 and four consecutive championships from 2013-16.

Oregon, Florida, Texas, Wisconsin advance: Oregon (22-10) held on for a 25-18, 13-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13 victory during which Baylor (20-9) would not quit.

“Baylor played well, and we were able to beat them,” Oregon coach Matt Ulmer said. “That’s a big deal to us. I just thought we played with a lot of pride. We were going to do everything we could to come out of here with a win.”

Lindsey Vander Weide led the Ducks of the Pac-12 with 21 kills, 12 digs and four blocks. Ronika Stone had 11 kills — including the match winner — hit .450, and had six digs, an ace and eight blocks, one solo. Willow Johnson had eight kills, three aces, three digs and five blocks. And Lauren Page had seven kills, hit .462, and had a dig and six blocks. Setter August Raskie had two kills, 45 assists, three blocks and 10 digs.

Oregon awaits the winner of the South Carolina-Minnesota match.

Baylor of the Big 12, which lost in the NCAA second round for the third year in a row, got 17 kills from Yossiana Pressley, who had eight digs and two blocks. Shelly Fanning had 11 kills, three digs, two aces and three blocks, and Aniah Philo had 10 kills and 12 digs. Gia Milana added nine kills, two digs and five blocks. Setter Hannah Lockin had three kills in five errorless swings, 44 assists, four aces, nine digs and three blocks.

“Congratulations to Oregon. What a fun, hard‐fought battle and a great atmosphere,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “ … The Ducks played really hard from the start. They kind of punched us in the face in that first set, but we were able to come back and it turned into a fun, epic five‐set battle. I think multiple points in each set could have turned the tide and both teams played hard.”

Florida of the SEC (27-6) rolled over upstart FGCU — which upset UCF in the first round — 25-17, 25-13, 25-17. Paige Hammons continued to sparkle as she led the Gators with 14 kills, an ace, eight digs and a block. Holly Carlton had nine kills with no errors in 20 attacks to hit .450 and added an ace, two digs and five blocks.

ASUN-champion FGCU ended its season 26-6 after hitting .102. Cortney VanLiew led with 12 kills and five digs.

Florida awaits the Utah-BYU winner.

The Big 12’s Texas is in the round of 16 for the 13th year in a row and 31st time in the 39-year history of the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns (22-4) put an end to Texas State’s historic season 25-14, 25-17, 25-14. Logan Eggleston led Texas with 16 kills. She had two errors in 23 swings and hit .609 to go with a dig and two blocks, one solo. Micaya White had 11 kills, an assist, three aces, seven digs and a block. Janell Fitzgerald had seven kills to lead Texas State (27-7), which won the Sun Belt and made it to the second round for the first time.

Texas awaits the Michigan-Pittsburgh winner.

And the Big Ten’s Wisconsin (24-6) is in the round of 16 for the sixth year in a row after grinding past Pepperdine of the West Coast Conference (21-9) 25-16, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13. Tionna Williams led a balanced Wisconsin attack with 14 kills, hitting .458, to go with two blocks. Grace Loberg had 12 kills, hit .393, and had 15 digs, Molly Haggerty had 12 kills, hit .333, and had 18 digs and a block, and Dana Rettke had nine kills, hit .368, and had six blocks.

Hannah Frohling and Shannon Scully had 11 kills each for Pepperdine.

Wisconsin, which hit .338, awaits the USC-San Diego winner.

At Pittsburgh: ACC-champion Pittsburgh (30-1) beat MAAC-champion Iona (20-8) and the Big Ten’s Michigan (23-9) beat Patriot League-champion Navy (23-9).

Nina Markovic had 16 kills for Pitt in its 26-24, 25-18, 25-15 sweep. She hit .423, had six digs and two blocks. Stephanie Williams and Kayla Lund had nine kills each.

Pittsburgh is 0-5 all time in the NCAA second round.

Claire Archibald led Iona, which hit .098, with 12 kills.

Michigan swept Navy 25-23, 25-20, 25-10 behind 17 kills by Carly Skjodt, who hit .325 and had nine digs and three blocks, one solo. Katarina Glavinic had six kills with no errors in 15 swings to hit .400 and had a dig and four blocks. Kelsey Kingsland had eight kills for Navy, which hit .053.

At Creighton: Washington of the Pac-12 (19-12) got past Saint Mary’s of the WCC (19-10), while Big East-champion Creighton (29-4) swept South Dakota of the Summit League (21-10).

Washington won 25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22 as Kara Bajema had 16 kills, hit .400, and had an assist, an ace, eight digs and four blocks, two solo. Claire Hoffman had 13 kills, hit .346 and had four assists, three aces, six digs and a block. Lindsey Calvin and Sarah Chase had 12 kills each for Saint Mary’s and Sienna Young had 11.

Creighton won its 21st match in a row with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 win over South Dakota. Taryn Kloth led with 16 kills. She had no errors in 23 swings and hit .696 to go with two aces, two blocks and four digs. Jaali Winters had 12 kills, seven digs, an assist, an ace and two blocks. Taylor Wilson led South Dakota with 12 kills. She hit .579 after having one error in 19 attacks.

At Kentucky: Purdue of the Big Ten (24-8) swept ETSU of the SoCon (28-7) and SEC-champion Kentucky (25-4) did the same to Ohio Valley-champion Murray State (22-10).

Purdue won 25-23, 25-7, 25-18 as Sherridan Atkinson had 12 kills, hit .321, and had seven digs and four blocks. Grace Cleveland had 10 kills with no errors in 22 swings to hit .455. Leah Clayton had 11 kills for ETSU.

Kentucky won 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 as Leah Edmond led a balanced attack with 17 kills. She hit .324. Alli Stumler had 12 kills and hit .355 to go with 15 digs, an assist, and a dig. Rachel Giustino led Murray State with 11 kllls, 12 digs and a block.

At Penn State: Syracuse of the Big East swept Ivy League-champion Yale for its first NCAA tourney win ever, and Penn State of the Big Ten (24-7) swept MEAC-champion Howard (20-11).

Syracuse won 25-22, 25-21, 25-16. Polina Shemanova led with 12 kills, 12 digs, two aces and five blocks. Izzy Simqu had 13 kills for Yale.

Penn State hit .474 in its 25-9, 25-9, 25-8 rout with four players with getting seven or more kills, led by Jonni Parker’s nine. Howard hit .000.

At Nebraska: The SEC’s Missouri (24-7) ousted Arizona of the Pac-12 (22-11) and Nebraska of the Big Ten (25-6) made short work of Colonial-champion Hofstra (25-8).

Missouri got 11 kills each from Kylie DeBerg and Dariana Hollingsworth and 10 from Alyssa Munlyn in its 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 victory. Paige Whipple had 11 and Kendra Dahlke 10 for Arizona.

Lauren Stivrins had 12 kills, hit .500, and had an ace, two digs and three blocks in Nebraska’s 25-19, 25-12, 25-16 victory. Lauren Masciullo capped her tremendous season for Hofstra with 10 kills.

At Marquette: The American Athletic Conference’s Cincinnati (26-7) hit .457 and swept the Missouri Valley’s Illinois State (25-8), while Marquette (27-6) bounced Big South-champion High Point (21-10).

Jordan Thompson had 20 kills for Cincinnati in its 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 win. She hit .320, had two assists, two blocks and six digs. Erica Kostelac had 14 kills and hit .650 and Maria Mallon had 12 kills. Illinois State lost despite hitting a remarkable .351, which included 17 kills from Kaylee Martin. She hit .536 and had seven digs and a block.

Marquette’s 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 win saw Allie Barber lead with 12 kills while hitting .407. Her team hit .337. Abby Broadstreet led High Point, which hit .054, with nine kills.

At Minnesota: As it said on its website, “Gamecocks Survive and Advance.” Yes they did, as South Carolina of the SEC (20-9) got past the Pac-12’s Colorado (18-4) and Big Ten-champion Minnesota (26-3) swept Northeast-champion Bryant (22-13).

Mikayla Shields led South Carolina with 19 kills and Courtney Furlong had 16 in a 34-32, 19-25, 25-12, 13-25, 15-13 victory. Shields hit .348, had 15 digs, three aces and three blocks. Furlong hit .444 and Claire Edwards, Mikayla Robinson and Brittany McLean had 10 kills each. Colorado’s Anyse Smith had 17 kills and hit .375, Alexa Smith had 16 kills and 13 digs, and Justin Spann had 13 kills and Naghede Abu had 12 kills with no errors in 23 swings to hit .522 to go with six blocks, two solo.

Minnesota’s 25-10, 25-16, 25-21 win saw Alexis Hart lead with 12 kills. She hit .478 and had five blocks. Taylor Morgan had eight kills, hit .467, and had nine blocks and a dig. Bryant hit .008.

At Illinois: Louisville of the ACC (22-8) swept Dayton of the Atlantic 10 (23-8), while the Illini (29-3) rolled past MAC-champion Eastern Michigan (21-14).

Melanie McHenry and Amanda Green had 15 kills each for Louisville. Green hit .355 and had eight digs.

Illinois hit .455 in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-20 victory. Jacqueline Quade and Ashlyn Fleming — who had no errors in nine attacks — had eight kills each. Jordan Smith led EMU with 11 kills.

At BYU: Utah of the Pac-12 (19-13) swept Denver of the Summit League (27-3), while WCC-champion BYU (28-1) blasted American East-champion Stony Brook (21-9), which had won 17 in a row.

Utah won 25-23, 25-18, 27-25 as Dani Drews led with 18 kills, an ace and 12 digs. Megan Yett had 11 kills and Kenzie Koerber had 10. Becca Latham led Denver with 13 kills and Lydia Bartalo had 11.

BYU’s 25-20, 25-13, 25-12 victory saw Roni Jones-Perry led with 17 kills, an assist, two aces, six digs and four blocks. Stony Brook hit minus .034.

At Washington State: Tennessee of the SEC (26-5) won the match of the night when it beat Mountain West-champion Colorado State (23-8) 26-28, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12. Then Washington State (22-9) held off Big Sky-champion Northern Arizona 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21.

Tennessee played again without head coach Eve Rackham, who is still on maternity leave after the birth of her son, Jude, born November 19. Freshman Lily Felts had a career-high 19 kills and added 15 digs, two assists, two aces and three blocks. Tessa Grubbs had 18 kills and Erica Treiber and Addisyn Rowe had 12 kills each. Rowe had one error in 14 swings, hit .786, and had two digs and five blocks, and Treiber had nine digs and six blocks.

Breana Runnels had 21 kills, 10 digs and six digs for CSU. Kirstie Hillyer had 18 kills, hit .471, and had an assist, two digs, and eight blocks, one solo.

Washington State’s Taylor Mims led a balanced attack with 15 kills, eight digs, two blocks, an assist and three aces. McKenna Woodford had 16 kills, four digs and two blocks. Jocelyn Urias added 13 kills while hitting .423 and had four aces, seven digs and two blocks. NAU’s Heaven Harris had 17 kills.

At Stanford: Loyola Marymount of the WCC (21-9) swept Duke of the ACC (16-12), before top-seeded Stanford (29-1) made short work of SWAC-champion Alabama State (23-18).

Sara Kovac had 22 kills as LMU won 25-16, 25-22, 25-16. She hit .514 and had five digs, three blocks and an ace. Ade Owokoniron had 11 kills to lead Duke.

Meghan McClure had nine kills with one error to hit .444 for Stanford and had nine digs, a block and two aces. Tami Alade had seven kills with no errors in nine swings to hit .778 and Courtney Bowen had five kills in six errorless swings. Stanford hit . 446. Bayle’ Bennett led ASU with eight kills.

At USC: San Diego of the WCC (17-12) beat Big West-champion Cal Poly (25-3) as Van Winden sat out after being put into concussion protocol.

This is from sanluisobispo.com:

With Torrey Van Winden unavailable, the back-to-back conference champion and No. 14-ranked Mustangs sustained a 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22 loss to unranked San Diego in the first round at USC’s Galen Center.

Van Winden, ranked third nationally with 5.07 kills per set, was injured when a volleyball hit her in the face during Tuesday’s practice. The junior was placed in concussion protocol Friday and was not medically cleared to play.

(VolleyballMag.com had a 12-story series about the terrible problem of concussions in volleyball this past August).

In the nightcap, USC of the Pac-12 (22-10) swept Southern Conference-champion Samford (19-15).

Lauren Fuller led San Diego with 22 kills. She hit .419 and had two assists, an ace, eight digs and two blocks. Roxie Wiblin had 15 kills, two assists, an ace, four digs and two blocks.

Cal Poly, which had its best season ever, was led by Adlee Van Winden, Torrey’s sister, who had 19 kills, six digs, an ace and a solo block.

Emily Baptista had 12 kills in USC’s 25-18, 25-19, 25-14 victory. She hit .476. Khalia Lanier and Brooke Botkin had 11 kills each. Kelsi Hobbs led Samford with 12 kills.

NIVC: There were eight more winners Friday. The schedule, recaps and boxscores can all be found at NIVC Tournament Central.

On Wednesday, North Texas (19-16) plays at Iowa State (18-13). Then Thursday, Valparaiso (27-10) goes to Tulane, Charleston (23-11) is at Clemson (19-14), and UNLV (21-11) goes to Portland (20-12).