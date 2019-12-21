NCAA semifinal photo gallery

There was a ton of great action Thursday as Wisconsin defeated Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19, and Stanford defeated Minnesota 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 to set up a Stanford-Wisconsin final Saturday evening.

VolleyballMag.com’s Ed Chan, Michael Gomez, and Tim Britt were on hand to capture the action, with a photo gallery below. Just click on any photo to view it full size.

