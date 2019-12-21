NCAA semifinal photo gallery

CC McGraw makes the pancake dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
There was a ton of great action Thursday as Wisconsin defeated Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19, and Stanford defeated Minnesota 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 to set up a Stanford-Wisconsin final Saturday evening.
VolleyballMag.com’s Ed Chan, Michael Gomez, and Tim Britt were on hand to capture the action, with a photo gallery below. Just click on any photo to view it full size.
Morgan Hentz lays out for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Minnesota’s Taylor Morgan hits over Stanford’s Holly Campbell and Meghan McClure/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lauren Barnes jumps in celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Yossiana Pressley hits against Madison Duello, Danielle Hart, Grace Loberg/TechandPhoto Images
Bri Coleman serves at PPG Paints Arena/Michael Gomez photography
The Stanford crowd supports their team/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kathryn Plummer gets her hands on the Baylor attack/Michael Gomez photography
Yossiana Pressley prepares for a spike in the PPG Paints arena/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wisconsin’s Grace Loberg finds a line opening/TechandPhoto Images
Meghan McClure reaches for an angle spike/TechandPhoto Images
Kevin Hambly communicates with his squad/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Molly Haggerty takes advantage of the hole in the Baylor block/TechandPhoto Images
Stephanie Samedy is all smiles/Michael Gomez photography
Alexis Hart goes high hands against the Stanford block/Michael Gomez photography
Lauren Barnes leaps into the huddle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
CC McGraw makes the pancake dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Gia Milana and Shelly Stafford are all smiles after a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jenna Gray runs the Stanford offense/Michael Gomez photography
Gia Milana, Shelly Stafford, Hannah Lockin celebrate in the Baylor huddle/TechandPhoto Images
Taylor Morgan gets way up for a kill/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Shelly Stafford, Marieke van der Mark are ecstatic after a Baylor point/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wisconsin volleyball in pregame introductions/Michael Gomez photography
CC McGraw celebrates as the Stanford attack falls wide/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wisconsin volleyball reaches the national final/TechandPhoto Images
The Stanford tree/Michael Gomez photography
Jenna Gray jump sets/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
M.E. Dodge and Molly Haggerty hug after the Badgers’ semifinal win/Michael Gomez photography
Baylor”s Yossiana Pressley reaches way over/Michael Gomez photography
Wisconsin’s Molly Haggerty, Danielle Hart, and Madison Duello celebrate/TechandPhoto Images
Madison Duello takes a high swing off the hands/TechandPhoto Images
Yossiana Pressley attracts the Wisconsin block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Baylor’s Shelly Stafford finds her way through the block/Michael Gomez photography
Regan Pittman hits the overpass unopposed/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tiffany Clark enjoys the moment/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Regan Pittman snaps a spike past Madeleine Gates/Michael Gomez photography
Morgan Hentz lunges for a dig/TechandPhoto Images
Gia Milana rips a spike angle/TechandPhoto Images
Kathryn Plummer blasts a ball past Taylor Morgan and Stephanie Samedy
Morgan Hentz pursues the ball to the press tables/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taylor Morgan and Airi Miyabe celebrate/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Yossiana Pressley hits angle as the Bears cover/TechandPhoto Images
Adanna Rollins receives the ball for serve/Michael Gomez photography
Jenna Gray dumps on two/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Baylor’s Marieke van der Mark and Shelly Stafford hug/TechandPhoto Images
Wisconsin’s Tiffany Clark goes all out for a dig against in Thursday’s NCAA national semifinals/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Yossiana Pressley hits as long serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
M.E. Dodge celebrates a Grace Loberg block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Baylor middle Kara McGhee blocks with Hannah Lockin/Michael Gomez photography
Lauren Barnes takes flight after a ball off the back line/TechandPhoto Images
Kylie Miller sets against the PPG Paints arena backdrop/Michael Gomez photography
Tara Wulf makes a running bump set/Michael Gomez photography
Marieke van der Mark leaps to celebrate/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke and Sydney celebrate a block/Michael Gomez photography
CC McGraw digs a ball/Michael Gomez photography
Morgan Hentz acknowledges a teammates’ block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Stanford band plays/Michael Gomez photography
Grace Loberg and Hannah Lockin joust/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sydney Hilley backsets/Michael Gomez photography
Stanford takes a team jump to celebrate/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tiffany Clark, Molly Haggerty, Dana Rettke, Izzy Ashburn, Sydney Hilley celebrate the semifinal win/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stephanie Samedy celebrates with her team/Michael Gomez photography
Yossiana Pressley winds up for a spike/TechandPhoto Images
Yossiana Pressley elevates for a spike/TechandPhoto Images
Stephanie Samedy exploits a gap in the Stanford block/TechandPhoto Images
Yossiana Pressley reaches high for a spike/TechandPhoto Images
Regan Pittman celebrates in the Minnesota huddle/Michael Gomez photography
The Wisconsin Badgers pregame huddle/Michael Gomez photography
Dana Rettke hits a Sydney Hilley slide set/TechandPhoto Images
Kathryn Plummer turns a back row set back towards the line/TechandPhoto Images
Yossiana Pressley goes up for a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wisconsin celebrates/Michael Gomez photography
Ryan McGuyre and Kelly Sheffield enjoy a light moment before their national semifinal/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Baylor celebrates/Michael Gomez photography
CC McGraw waits to serve/Michael Gomez photography
The Badgers thank their fans/Michael Gomez photography
Madeleine Gates goes one-on-one against Alexis Hart/Michael Gomez photography
Morgan Hentz and Jenna Gray vie for the ball/Michael Gomez photography
Baylor’s Hannah Lockin reaches to joust/Michael Gomez photography
Madeleine Gates and Kathryn Plummer put up a formidable block for Stanford/TechandPhoto Images
The Stanford cheering squad is anxious for a win/Michael Gomez photography
The Stanford cheerleading squad/Michael Gomez photography
Gia Milana spikes as her teammates cover/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lauren Barnes comes up with a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Morgan Hentz extends for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Gia Milana, Shelly Stafford, Hannah Lockin celebrate the point/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Dana Rettke leaps into the Wisconsin huddle/TechandPhoto Images
Dana Rettke leaps in jubilation/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Holly Campbell reaches high for a quick set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Marieke van der Mark turns her lefty swing line/TechandPhoto Images
Adanna Rollins is stopped by Holly Campbell and Kathryn Plummer/Michael Gomez photography
Kylie Miller sets as Kathryn Plummer keeps an eye on the dump/Michael Gomez photography
Gia Milana and Shelly Stafford celebrates the stuff block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kathryn Plummerturn a back row spike inside out/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stanford setter Jenna Gray dumps against Minnesota’s Taylor Morgan/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wisconsin’s Grace Loberg jousts with Baylor’s Hannah Lockin/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Wisconsin bench congratulates their starters/TechandPhoto Images
Lauren Barnes yells in celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Morgan Hentz lays out for the pancake/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
CC McGraw leaps in celebration/Michael Gomez photography
Stephanie Samedy celebrates/Michael Gomez photography
Kathryn Plummer hitts off the hands of Minnesota’s Taylor Morgan
Meghan McClure prepares to serve/Michael Gomez photography
Kathryn Plummer and Holly Campbell shut down this spike attempt by Stephanie Samedy/Michael Gomez photography
Taylor Morgan, CC McGraw, Kylie Miller celebrate/Michael Gomez photography
Madeleine Gates hits around the block of Regan Pittman/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kate Formico and Caitie Baird chest bump/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Stanford bench celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Dana Rettke gets a one-on-one opportunity against Yossiana Pressley/TechandPhoto Images
M.E. Dodge and Dana Rettke celebrate the point/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Baylor’s Shelly Stafford is blocked, from left, by Wisconsin’s Madison Duello, Danielle Hart, and Grace Loberg/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Adanna Rollins is congratulated by her teammates after a block/Michael Gomez photography
Kathryn Plummer hits out of the back row against Regan Pittman and Kylie Miller/TechandPhoto Images
Stephanie Samedy flies to reach the back row set/Michael Gomez photography
