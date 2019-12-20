NCAA semifinals: Wisconsin beats Baylor, Stanford faces Minnesota

PITTSBURGH — Dana Rettke ran a hitting and blocking clinic on Baylor on Thursday night, and Wisconsin is back in the last match of the NCAA volleyball season for the first time since 2013.

The junior middle blocker had 19 kills — including the match winner on an overpass — hit .484, and had eight blocks — one solo — three aces, and two digs as she almost single-handedly demolished Baylor in the end of sets three and four as the Badgers won 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19.

Molly Haggerty had 15 kills and hit .414. She didn’t commit her first error until her 21st swing of the match. The junior outside also had nine digs and two blocks.

While Wisconsin — which lost to Baylor in September — improved to 27-6, Baylor’s season ended 29-2.

In the second NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship semifinal, third-seeded Stanford (28-4), the Pac-12 champion, faces No. 7 Minnesota (27-5), which tied for second in the Big Ten. Earlier this season, in a September 13 match at Penn State, Minnesota ended Stanford’s 37-match winning streak.

Defending-champion Stanford has won the most NCAA titles, eight, including two of the last three. Minnesota has never won, although the Gophers lost to Texas in the 2015 national-championship match and got to the semifinals in 2016.

Grace Loberg struggled terribly for the first two sets — at one time, she had three kills and was hitting minus .048 — but finished with seven kills including a blast to end the third set. She hit .029, and had an assist, two digs, and three blocks.

Madison Duello had five kills, an assist, and three blocks, and Danielle Hart had six kills, hit .417, and had a dig and six blocks. Setter Sydney Hilley had two kills in seven attempts, 43 assists, three aces, seven digs, and four blocks. Tiffany Clark had 18 digs.

Yossiana Pressley was her usual spectacular self for Baylor as the junior outside had 25 kills, but hit .191. Her team hit .183, while Wisconsin hit .267. Pressley, likely to be named the AVCA national player of the year on Friday, added an assist, an ace, and 16 digs.

Shelly Stafford had 10 kills for the Bears, hit .300, and added two assists, four digs, and three blocks.

Marieka van der Mark had eight kills. Hannah Lockin had a kill in 10 attempts, had 44 assists, an ace, seven digs, and four blocks.

Big Ten-champion Wisconsin lost in the national-title match twice, in 2000 and 2013.

Baylor, which tied for the Big 12 title, was in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row and eighth overall.

History: Since USC won the first NCAA championship in 1981 — the same year Texas was winning the last AIAW title — only 10 schools have won it all.

Especially in the last 15 years when titles have gone only to Stanford (two of the last three years), Nebraska (in 2006, ’15, ’17), Penn State (2007-10, 2013-14), UCLA (2011), Texas (2012), and Washington (2006).

For that matter, the only other teams to win it all are Long Beach State (1989, 1993, ’98), Hawai’i (1982, ’83, ’87), USC (1981, 2001, ’02), and Pacific (1985, ’86).

Stanford has not only won the most titles, it has lost in the championship match the most times, also eight. Penn State has seven titles and finished second three times. Nebraska, which has five titles, has lost in the final match four times. UCLA and Texas also have four runner-up finishes.

