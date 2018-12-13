Stanford steamrolls BYU in first NCAA national semifinal

MINNEAPOLIS — Stanford is back in the championship match.

The Cardinal simply overpowered BYU and won the first two sets Thursday night — both by 25-15 — in the first semifinal of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship and then took the third 25-18 to advance to Saturday’s national-title match.

Stanford (33-1), which went unbeaten in winning the Pac-12 title, won its 31st match in a row after losing to BYU in five in Provo on August 31. BYU saw its season end 31-2 as the Cougars hit minus .026. BYU’s previous low hitting percentage was .158 in their only other loss, a sweep in the last West Coast Conference match of the season.

Big Ten rivals Illinois (32-3) and defending national-champion Nebraska (28-6) faced off in the second match. This was their third meeting of the year after each won in four sets on the other’s home court.

BYU hit minus .132 in the first set and was hitting minus .107 after two sets. The Cougars got out-blocked 17-4, which included 14 blocks by Stanford’s Tami Alade, one solo. Alade came into the match as the NCAA leader this season at 1.80 blocks per set.

Stanford, which hit .281, had 12 kills from Kathryn Plummer and 11 from Audriana Fitzmorris, the Cardinal’s 6-foot-6 pin hitters. Fitzmorris had nine blocks. Holly Campbell had four kills with no errors in seven swings to hit .571 and had three blocks. And libero Morgan Hentz was her usual spectacular self with a match-high 20 digs.

“There were no surprises tonight,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said. “Stanford is a great team. They serve tough. They have a big block. We weren’t serving tough enough for us to get any touches, get some blocks.

“As soon as our passing broke down in set one, it was super hard for us to generate any offense. We were trying to swing wide, go high off hands. The passing wasn’t there, the sets were off the net. We tried our best, but they took us out of our game.”

In the first set, Stanford fell behind early, rallied, and then broke a 13-13 tie with a 9-0 run. Roni Perry-Jones led BYU with four kills but hit .000. In the second set, it was all Stanford. Jones-Perry had one more kill in the second. Heather Gneiting also had five kills.

Jones-Perry led BYU with 12 kills but hit minus .114. Gneiting and the other BYU middle, Kennedy Eschenberg, finished with five kills each and Madi Robinson had four.

They were a really good block,” Jones-Perry said. “So it was tough. They did a really nice job.”

Stanford, tied with Penn State with seven national titles, won it all in 2016. The Cardinal also won NCAA crowns in 1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, and 2004.

Olmstead became just the fourth woman to coach in the final four.

BYU was back in the final four for the first time since 2014, when the Cougars lost to Penn State in the championship match. The school went to the 1993 national semifinals when coach Elaine Michaelis became the second woman to do so. Cathy George took Texas-Arlington in 1989, while the only other woman to coach a team in the final four is Florida’s Mary Wise, whose Gators lost to Nebraska in last year’s title match.

Illinois, seeking its first NCAA title, advanced to the 1988 national semifinals and lost in the 2011 NCAA-title match to UCLA. Nebraska is in its fourth consecutive final four. The Huskers won it all in 1995, 2000, 2006, 2015, and 2017.