Nebraska, Florida both win in five and will play for NCAA crown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two times five — sets that is — made for a long but absolutely fascinating night of college volleyball.

And when the last ball hit the floor, a soft Rachael Kramer shot that lifted Florida past Stanford 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 18-25, 15-10 just before the clock struck midnight in the Central time zone on Thursday, Saturday’s NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship was set:

The Gators will play Nebraska.

It’s a rematch of the second match of the season, when Florida beat the Huskers in five in Gainesville back on August 26.

“It should be a really fun environment,” said 27th-year Florida coach Mary Wise, the only women to previously coach a team into the championship match when she took the Gators this far in 2003. No woman coach has won the NCAA title.

As most expected, Nebraska and Penn State played a national semifinal for the ages. And ultimately setter Kelly Hunter turned on her teammate’s overpass, won a joust with both hands and powered the ball to the floor, and the Huskers won 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 28-26.

“I told you guys all week Penn State and Nebraska bring out the best in each other,” Nebraska coach John Cook said.

No one would argue, although it obviously brings out the very best in the Huskers, who have now beaten Penn State seven times in a row.

Nebraska (31-4) is into the final for the second time in three years — the Huskers won it all in 2015 — and will play the winner of the Stanford-Florida match. And it started about an hour, 20 minutes late, because the first semifinal was not an event that went quickly.

Mikaela Foecke led Nebraska with 19 kills, hitting .278, and had 19 digs, two assists, three blocks and one of the Huskers’ 10 aces. Briana Holman and Annika Albrecht had 13 kills each. Holman, who hit .400, had four blocks. Albrecht, who hit just .103, had 13 digs, a block, two aces and three assists. Libero Kenzie Maloney was at times spectacular as she had 21 digs, six assists and four aces.

And setter Kelly Hunter, who did not play against Florida in August, had a remarkable line of 47 assists, 23 digs, an ace and six blocks.

The fifth set was tied 6-6, Nebraska built a 9-6 lead, but Penn State pulled to 9-8 before the Huskers pulled away.

Penn State (33-2) lost only to Nebraska this season. The Huskers won in a sweep in the Big Ten opener for both teams in September. Simone Lee led with 18 kills. She hit .260, had 15 digs, a solo block, and two of the Nittany Lions’ five aces.

Haleigh Washington added 13 kills, hit .273, and had three digs and six blocks. Ali Frantti added nine kills, but struggled terribly through four sets. She finished hitting .049 and had 10 digs and two blocks. Heidi Thelen also had nine kills and had seven blocks, one solo.

Many of the Nebraska fans in the Sprint Center left before or during the second match, but before they did the crowd was measured at 18,374, an NCAA semifinals record.

Florida (30-1) lost only to fellow SEC co-champion Kentucky this season. The Gators hit on all cylinders early, appeared overwhelmed in the third and fourth sets, and then controlled the fifth.

Rhamat Alhassan led the Gators with 17 kills. She had just two errors in 29 swings, hit .517 and added four blocks and an ace. Carli Snyder only hit .196, but the lanky outside had 16 kills after taking a match-high 56 swings. She had three of Florida’s six aces, nine digs and two blocks. Shainah Joseph had 11 kills and Kramer had eight. She hit .000 but had five blocks.

Stanford’s season ended 30-4. Merete Lutz led with 19 kills and had just two errors in 38 swings to hit .447. Kathryn Plummer had 16 kills and eight digs and Meghan McClure had 11 kills and 12 digs. Libero Morgan Hentz, who made incredible dig after incredible dig, had 25 total and added six assists.