VolleyballMag.com’s top photos from Thursday’s NCAA semifinals

Thursday’s NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship first two matches in Kansas City were played before a semifinals record crowd of 18,347. Granted, many of them left after Nebraska defeated Penn State in five sets, and they missed another great five-setter when Florida beat Stanford.

VolleyballMag.com’s husband-and-wife photo team of Ed and Julie Chan, were on hand to record the action.

