NCAA: S. Carolina fires Swanson, Haggerty redshirts, VCU, AP extend streaks

South Carolina, which is 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference, fired coach Scott Swanson on Wednesday. Dottie Hampton has been elevated to interim head coach and Shonda Cole promoted to associate head coach.

Seventh-ranked Wisconsin, which has gotten off to an 11-2 start overall, 2-2 in the Big Ten, will continue to play without sophomore outside hitter Molly Haggerty. The VolleyballMag.com second-team All-American, who had offseason back surgery, will redshirt the 2017 season. Haggerty led Wisconsin in 2016 with 3.41 kills per set.

In on-the-court action Tuesday, VCU went out of conference to beat Maryland-Eastern Shore for its 14th win in a row, Austin Peay won again and Oral Roberts’ loss and Denver’s win created quite a logjam atop the Summit League.

And Furman is just 10-7, but stands atop the Southern Conference alone at 4-0 after beating The Citadel.

The NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball results from Tuesday follow, but first a look at Wednesday’s matches. There are only 20 on the schedule, but most involve power-five conference teams.

Top-ranked and unbeaten Florida plays host to Texas A&M in one SEC match, while in the other Auburn goes to Tennessee.

The Big Ten has three matches on tap, including No. 6 Minnesota at No. 7 Wisconsin. Last week, No. 14 Michigan State and No. 4 Nebraska had two impressive victories each. They play each other Wednesday night in Lincoln. Also, No. 22 Michigan goes to Iowa.

There are four matches in the Big 12, starting with No. 11 Kansas at West Virginia. No. 22 Iowa State is home for Baylor. Also, Texas Tech goes to Oklahoma and Kansas State is at TCU.

In the Pac-12, No. 13 UCLA goes to Arizona, while in the ACC Miami plays at Florida State.

Swanson out at South Carolina: In the school’s news release, it said that Swanson:

Has been relieved of head coaching duties for the University of South Carolina volleyball program, effective immediately, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Wednesday.

Swanson was in his seventh season leading the Gamecocks, and compiled an overall record of 101-99 (.505), 35-80 (.304) in Southeastern Conference matches. South Carolina failed to reach the postseason during his tenure.

“We appreciate the dedication and hard work that Coach Swanson has brought to this program over the past seven years,” said Tanner. “However, I have made a decision that in the best interest of the program, we needed to make a change and have new leadership. We wish Coach Swanson all the best in his future endeavors.”

The Gamecocks play at home Friday against Georgia.

Denver wins, ORU loses in Summt: The Pioneers came back for a 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 27-25 victory that left them and Omaha both 3-1 in conference play. Oral Roberts, which lost to South Dakota 25-13, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19, is 7-10 but leads the league at 4-1. Denver and Omaha are tied with North Dakota State and South Dakota at 3-1.

Denver’s Becca Latham had 17 kills and hit .421. Hayley Dotseth had 23 kills and hit .396 for South Dakota. She also had 12 digs.

VCU keeps rolling: Vicky Giommarini had 19 kills en route to a 25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 27-25 victory. Rebekah Strange had 32 digs and also had her 100th career ace.

Austin Peay extends streak: The Govs have won 11 in a row and stand at 17-2 overall, 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Ashley Slay had 12 kills, six blocks and an ace in the 25-21, 25-11, 25-11 win over Murray State.

Furman atop SoCon: Nicole Mack had 15 kills and nine digs as Furman beat The Citadel 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22. Teammate Jamila Johnson had 14 kills and 12 digs