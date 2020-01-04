NCAA volleyball: Top-ranked Hawai’i men beat Charleston, BYU, Lewis win

Preseason No. 1 Hawai’i opened its season Friday night with a sweep of visiting Charleston as five matches dotted the NCAA men’s volleyball schedule.

Other winners included BYU at Loyola, Lewis over King, and Urbana, which lost in four to visiting North Greenville in the first match in program history.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule.

UCLA continues its Eastern swing when the No. 2 Bruins play at George Mason, site of May’s NCAA Championship.

Third-ranked BYU moves across the Chicago area to No. 6 Lewis, Ohio State opens its season against visiting North Greenville, Stanford is home for UC Santa Cruz, and Hawai’i takes on Charleston again.

If a match is being shown, we have the link at our VolleyballMag.com TV listings page.

Hawai’i of the Big West beat visiting Charleston of the EIVA 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 as the Rainbow Warriors hit .450. Colton Cowell led a balanced attack with 10 kills, hit .444, and had an assist, a block and two digs. Rado Parapunov had nine kills, hit .313, and had two digs. Patrick Gasman had four kills in as many attacks, an assist, two of his team’s eight aces, and three blocks.

Charleston, which hit .246, had one ace and 16 errors. Max Senica led with nine kills, hit .333, and had a block and a dig. Lachlan Bray had five kills in seven errorless swings to hit .714 and added an assist …

BYU of the MPSF opened its season with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 victory at No. 11 Loyola of the MIVA as Gabi Garcia Fernandez led with 22 kills and hit .415 and Davide Gardini had 21 kills and hit .424. Garcia Fernandez had an assist, four of his team’s 11 aces, four of its 19 service errors, five digs and two blocks. Gardini had nine digs and four blocks.

Cole Schlothauer had 11 kills, five digs, an assist and two blocks for Loyola, and teammate Devin Joslyn had 11 kills, hit .409, and had an assist, four aces, four digs and a block. Loyola had eight aces and eight errors …

Sixth-ranked Lewis of the MIVA also opened its season with a win, hitting .615 in a 25-10, 25-13, 25-14 blasting of visiting King of Conference Carolinas, which fell to 0-2 on its Illinois trip.

Tyler Mitchem led Lewis with 11 kills and hit .692. He had two blocks, one solo. Kyle Bugee had eight kills and hit .500 to go with four of his team’s eight aces and four digs. Ryan Coenen had seven kills, hit .600 and had an ace and five digs. Lewis had 15 service errors.

The Tornado hit minus .018 and had one ace and nine errors …

North Greenville of Conference Carolinas won 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21 at Urbana, an independent in Ohio.

From the Urbana news release:

“Among the many firsts included the first-ever point won on offense when Tyler Chavez blasted the program’s service ace to give the Blue Knights their first-ever lead at 2-1 early in the first set.”

It’s a start.

Sam Hargett, who had the program’s first kill, and Pascual Chavez led Urbana with 11 kills each. Jack Brinkman added 10. Their team had two aces, both by Pascual, and 22 service errors. Urbana hit .198.

North Greenville got 15 kills from Jackson Gilbert, who hit .379 and had two assists, three of his team’s five aces and five of its 21 errors, five digs and two blocks, one solo. Cade McGee had 11 kills and two digs, and Ben Hamsho had 10 kills, hit .467, and had three of hits team’s eight aces, four of its 21 errors, and two blocks, one solo. North Greenville hit .362 …

Stanford of the MPSF, ranked seventh in the preseason poll, opened with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of visiting Menlo College. Stanford hit .444, had three aces and 20 service errors. Menlo hit .115 and had one ace and 14 errors.

Will Rottman led Stanford with 10 kills, hit .421, and had an assist, an ace, five digs and two blocks. Stephen Moye had six kills, hit .667, and had four blocks and two digs. Edin Ibrahimovic had 11 kills for Menlo.