NCAA volleyball: Catching up on the results, first POWs of the season

Ohio State swept visiting Urbana in NCAA men’s volleyball on Tuesday and Lincoln Memorial did the same to Mount Olive.

We’ll catch up on the results and the first POWs of the season, but first a look at Wednesday’s schedule, which features two matches.

Preseason No. 7 Stanford of the MPSF (2-0) goes to Saint Francis of the EIVA. The Pennsylvania school will be playing its season opener. Saint Francis won the only other meeting between the schools, beating the Cardinal two years ago.

King of Conference Carolinas (0-2) plays at Tusculum. Tusculum, playing its season opener, is a tiny school in Greeneville, Tennessee.

To watch those matches or any others that are being shown, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings page for direct links to the broadcasts.

POWs: The MIVA tabbed Tyler Mitchem of Lewis as the offensive player of the week and Ohio State’s Martin Lallemand as the top defensive player. Click here for the MIVA news release.

The EIVA gave its offensive POW award to Princeton’s George Huhmann, while George Mason’s Jack Reese got the defensive honor. Click here for the EIVA news release.

In the Big West, UC Irvine’s Alexandre Nsakanda is the POW. Teammate Scott Stadick is the defensive player of the week, while Guilherme Voss of Hawai’i got the nod for top freshman. Click here for the Big West news release.

King’s Joshua King is the Conference Carolinas POW. Click here for the league’s news release.

And in the MPSF, BYU’s Gabi Garcia Fernandez is the offensive POW and teammate Davide Gardini is the defensive honoree. Click here and scroll down for more.

Results: The MIVA’s Ohio State (2-0) made short work of visiting Urbana (0-2), a first-year program. Three players — Matt Tompkins, Martin Lallemand and Samuel Clark — had nine kills each in the 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 victory and Tyler Alter had eight.

Ohio State hit .391 and had three aces and 10 serving errors, while Urbana hit .133 and had one ace and 17 errors.

Pascual Chavez had 11 kills for Urbana …

Lincoln Memorial, which plays in the IVA, opened its season with a 25-23, 25-18, 26-24 victory over visiting Mount Olive of Conference Carolinas (0-1). LMU, which won for the 19th time in a row at home, got 13 kills from Evan Cory, who hit .308, had two assists, a block and six digs. His team hit .329 and had eight aces and 12 errors.

Mount Olive hit .233 and had four aces and 11 errors. Tobi Azeez led with 13 kills …

On Sunday, No. 9 Pepperdine of the MPSF opened its season with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-14 rout of visiting Cal Lutheran. While the match counted for Pepperdine, Cal Lutheran, a Division III school, played it as an exhibition.

Noah Dyer had 10 kills with no errors in 18 attacks to hit .556 for Pepperdine and had two assists, four blocks and six digs. His team hit .382 and had seven aces and 12 errors. Cal Lutheran hit minus .037 …

There were two matches Monday as No. 2 UCLA of the MPSF improved to 3-0 and dropped the EIVA’s No. 10 Princeton to 0-3 in a tough five-set match.

Cole Ketrzynski led UCLA with 17 kills and hit .500 to go with an ace, five blocks and five digs in the 25-17, 26-24, 35-33, 16-25, 15-10 victory. Daenan Gyimah had 14 kills, hit .458, and had two aces, five blocks and a dig. The Bruins hit .342 and had 10 aces and a whopping 35 service errors.

Princeton, which hit .252, had five aces and 21 errors. George Huhmann led with 16 kills and four blocks, but hit .171 and had six serving errors. Parker Dixon had 12 kills and five blocks, two solo …

Another MPSF team, Concordia, opened with a 25-13, 25-9, 24-26, 25-12 victory over Saint Katherine as 16 players got at least one kill. Concordia hit .354 and had 11 aces and 19 errors. Saint Katherine hit .024 and had two aces and 16 errors. St. Katherine is a tiny school located in San Marcos, California.