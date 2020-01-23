Gabi Garcia Fernandez had 19 kills and hit .517 as AVCA second-ranked BYU won in four Wednesday night at No. 5 UC Irvine in NCAA men’s volleyball.

There were two other matches on the schedule as Concordia beat Vanguard and Barton went five to beat Queens in a shootout between Tristan Santoyo of Queens and Angelos Mandilaris of Barton.

There are three matches Thursday, two at No. 12 George Mason in Fairfax, Virginia, as Ball State of the MIVA (3-1) plays the home team of George Mason of the EIVA (2-2), and No. 11 Purdue Fort Wayne of the MIVA (3-1) plays NJIT (2-2). Also, UC San Diego of the Big West (3-2) is at the MIVA’s Lindenwood (2-2) in St. Charles, Missouri.

To watch those matches or any others that are being shown, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings page for direct links to the broadcasts.

BYU of the MPSF improved to 7-0 with its 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15 victory at UCI of the Big West (3-2).

Fernandez added an assist, three aces, four blocks and seven digs. Davide Gardini had 16 kills, two aces, five blocks and seven digs. Zach Eschenberg had eight kills, a block and nine digs, and Felipe de Brito Ferreira had eight kills and seven blocks, one solo. Wil Stanley had 48 assists, an ace, two blocks and 13 digs. His team hit .339 and had six aces and six errors.

The Anteaters hit .232 and had six aces and 14 errors. Alexandre Nsakanda had 15 kills and hit .342 to go with an assist, two of those aces, three blocks and eight digs. Joel Schneidmiller had 10 kills, an assist, two aces, three blocks and six digs.

BYU plays at UCI again Friday.

Barton of Conference Carolinas opened its season with a 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-10 win over visiting Queens (2-3). Angelos Mandilaris led Barton with 29 kills and hit .442. He had four of his team’s nine aces against 17 errors, seven digs and two blocks, one solo. Adrian Inglesias had 17 kills, hit .314, and had an assist, 11 digs and three blocks. Oscar Fiorentino had three kills in as many attempts, 51 assists, nine digs and two blocks.

Tristan Santoyo of Queens had 28 of his team’s 50 kills as he hit .436 and had three of his team’s nine aces against 15 errors, seven digs and three blocks. Cody Nix had eight kills and nine blocks, three solo …

Concordia of the MPSF (4-2) beat Vanguard 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18. Raymond Barsemian had 14 kills as 19 CUI players saw action.