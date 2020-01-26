NCAA volleyball: NJIT upsets Ball State, Long Beach tops Pepperdine

The New Jersey Institute of Technology men’s volleyball team continued to flex its muscles as the Highlanders swept visiting Ball State on Saturday for their third victory in a row. NJIT not only beat Ball State for the first time, but did so on the heels of upsetting No. 11 Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Among the other results Saturday, No. 4 Long Beach State topped No. 9 Pepperdine, the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters beat a Division I team for the first time in program history when they defeated visiting Saint Francis of the EIVA in five, and Wyatt Harrison of UC San Diego had 27 kills in a victory over McKendree.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Sunday’s five-match schedule that includes the EIVA’s Penn State, ranked No. 10, playing host to USC of the MPSF, and No. 6 UCLA of the MPSF facing Ohio State of the MIVA, also at Penn State. Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas is at McKendree of the MIVA where the MPSF’s Grand Canyon faces Quincy of the MIVA. Also, Daemen is still looking for its first win of the program when it plays D’Youville.

MPSF: The league went 1-2 Saturday.

The Big West’s Long Beach improved to 5-0 with its 25-23, 25-28, 22-25, 25-15 victory over visiting Pepperdine (3-2). Ethan Siegfried led the Beach with 15 kills and hit .353 to go with two of his team’s six aces against 11 errors. He added 10 digs. Simon Anderson had 13 kills, four blocks and five digs, and Spencer Olivier had 13 kills, two aces, 10 digs and three blocks, one solo. Their team hit .316.

Pepperdine, which hit .256 and had one ace and 12 errors, also had three players with double-digit kills. Ben Weinberg led with 14, Jacob Steele had 12 and Noah Dyer had 11 …

UC Santa Barbara of the Big West (6-0) hit a season-low .198 but still swept Stanford (4-3) 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 UCSB had just 37 kills, nine each by Roy McFarland and Randy DeWeese. The Gauchos had five aces — two by McFarland and three by Keenan Sanders — and had nine errors. Injury-depleted Stanford hit .110, had three aces and 15 errors. Jaylen Jasper led with 11 kills and Will Rottman had eight. Redshirt-freshman libero Justin Lui, 5-foot-10, had to play setter and had 20 assists, two blocks and five digs …

Grand Canyon (5-2) swept Lindenwood of the MIVA (3-4) 25-19, 25-19, 25-21. Camden Gianni led with 13 kills and hit .429. His team hit .392 and had six aces and 15 errors. Christian Janke had nine kills and Ian McClain eight kills with no errors in 13 attacks to hit .615. Lindenwood, which hit .242, had three aces and 14 errors. Jeremy Kirch led with nine kills.

Big West: There were two other Big West teams in action as CSUN (2-5) swept Division III independepent Cal Lutheran (5-5) and UC San Diego (6-2) won in five at the MIVA’s McKendree (3-4).

Daniel Wetter had 14 kills with no errors in 17 swings to hit .824 for CSUN. He had three of his team’s whopping 13 aces against 14 errors. Maciej Ptaszynski had seven kills and four of those aces …

Wyatt Harrison had 27 kills and just one error in 53 attacks for UCSD and added an assist, three aces and two blocks. Kyle McCauley had 15 kills. Their team hit .248 and had seven aces and 15 errors. Zach Schnittker had 16 kills for McKendree, which hit .155 and had one ace and seven errors.

EIVA: The league had mixed results Saturday, but the highlight was NJIT (4-2) coming up big against Ball State of the MIVA (3-3) 27-25, 25-16, 26-24. Julian Meissner led with 16 kills and hit .520. Jens Feldthus had 14 kills and hit .423 and had three of his team’s five aces against 20 errors.

Kaleb Jenness led Ball State with 10 kills. His team hit .163 and had three aces and 11 errors …

Pelegrin Vargas had 20 kills as No. 11 Purdue Fort Wayne of the MIVA (4-2) bounced back with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 win at George Mason (3-3). Vargas, who hit .386, had two assists, an ace, seven blocks and 10 digs. Tomas Gago had 12 kills and hit .391. Their team hit .226 and had two aces and 21 serving errors. Mason, which hit .061, had one ace and 11 errors. Richie Hoff led with 11 kills, 11 digs and four blocks, one solo …

As mentioned, Lincoln Memorial (4-3) beat a DI team for the first time in its four-year history, a 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12 victory over Saint Francis (2-4). LM, an independent located in Harrogate, Tennessee, won despite hitting .124 with no aces and 18 errors. Cory Evans and Johansen Negron led with 12 kills each. Evans had seven blocks, one solo. Pedro Carvalho had six kills and 10 blocks, three solo. SFU hit .067 and had five aces and 25 errors. Michael Fisher led with 17 kills …

Lewis of the MIVA (5-3) beat visiting Charleston (1-7) 25-15, 25-22, 25-15. Lewis hit .368 and had eight aces and 17 errors. Tyler Mitchem led with 10 kills and hit .600. Charleston hit .052 and had one ace and nine errors …

Also, Sacred Heart swept St. Joseph’s, a team located in Patchogue, N.Y., and also beat Arcadia in four.

MIVA: Also in the MIVA, Quincy (2-5) swept Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas (0-3) and Loyola (3-5) did the same to Urbana (0-8).

Eddie Jakubauskas led Quincy with 10 kills … Devin Joslyn had 13 kills and hit .500 for Loyola, while Kyle Piekarski had 12 kills in 14 errorless attempts to hit .857.

Conference Carolinas: Mount Olive (7-3), 3-0) swept Emmanuel (0-6, 0-3), Barton (3-0, 2-0) did the same to Erskine (1-4, 0-3) , and King (3-5, 1-0) had to go five to beat Belmont Abbey (2-5, 0-2).

Tobi Azeez and Jarrod Ferguson had 12 kills each for Mount Olive, Angelos Mandilaris had 13 kills with no errors in 16 attacks to hit .816 for Barton, and Sean Kohlhase had 14 kills for King.

Also, Limestone swept Queens.