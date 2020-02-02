NCAA volleyball: BYU, Princeton, Barton, Ohio State, UCLA, GCU get wins

Second-ranked BYU beat visiting No. 3 UC Santa Barbara — which had 32 service errors — for the second time in as many days, but this time the Cougars had to go five tough sets as they improved to 10-0.

Princeton won another match against a West Coast team, Barton of Conference Carolinas scored a rare victory for that league when it swept the MIVA’s Loyola by going into the 30s in two of the sets, and Ohio State and UCLA scored upsets.

And Grand Canyon made some history for the program as the Lopes improved to 8-2 as they opened MPSF play with a sweep of Stanford.

The recaps follow, but first a look at what’s ahead in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

There is just one match Sunday when St. Francis Brooklyn goes to Harvard, none on Monday, two on Tuesday when UC San Diego plays at Concordia and North Greenville goes to Limestone, and none Wednesday. There are seven on Thursday’s slate, including UCLA at BYU in MPSF play.

To watch any match that is being streamed or broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

MPSF vs. Big West: BYU of the MPSF (10-0) had to rally throughout to come away with a 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26, 15-11 victory over UCSB (6-2). BYU hit just .201 and had eight aces and 23 errors. UCSB hit .283, had 64 kills compared to 47 by BYU, but just two aces and those 32 service errors.

Three players — Davide Gardini, Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Zach Eschenberg — had 12 kills each for BYU. Gardini had an assist, an ace, nine digs and a block. Fernandez, who hit .095, had four aces, 10 digs and three blocks, two solo. Eschenberg had two aces, seven digs and four blocks, one solo. Felipe de Brito Ferreira had nine kills and hit .467 to go with two digs and three blocks. Setter Wil Stanley had a kill, 38 assists, an ace, 11 digs and two blocks.

“I’m really proud of the guys, especially in a match where we didn’t necessarily play our best,” BYU Shawn Olmstead said. “A lot of credit goes to our opponent, they got our guys flustered.

“It’s a good learning experience for the guys and I’m happy with how they performed under pressure.”

Randy DeWeese led UCSB with 19 kills, an assist, an ace, six digs and seven blocks. Roy McFarland had 15 kills, hit .333, and had seven digs and three blocks. Ryan Wilcox had 11 kills, 12 digs and a block, Keenan Sanders had 10 kills in 18 errorless swings, a dig and three blocks, and Brandon Hicks had eight kills and eight blocks, one solo. Casey McGarry had a kill, 53 assists, an ace, 17 digs and two blocks …

Fifth-ranked UC Irvine of the Big West (5-3) went to USC and dealt the Trojans a 25-22, 25-14, 13-25, 27-25 defeat. USC dropped to 2-7.

Alexandre Nsakanda led UCI with 14 kills as he hit .522 and had four aces and five digs. Joel Schneidmiller had 12 kills, two aces, four digs and two blocks. Scott Stadick had 11 blocks, one solo, to go with three kills. JB Kam had eight kills, four digs and three blocks, one solo.

UCI hit .253 and had nine aces and 17 errors. USC hit .237 and also had nine aces but 17 errors. Adam Flood led the Trojans with 13 kills, hit .409, and had two aces, an assist, a dig and a block …

No. 8 UCLA of the MPSF (5-3) won 23-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23 at previously unbeaten No. 4 Long Beach State of the Big West (5-1). It was Long Beach’s first defeat in the Pyramid since the Bruins also won there on March 26, 2016.

UCLA, which held a 14-3 blocking advantage, hit .330 and had three aces and 19 errors. Cole Ketrzynski led with 17 kills as he hit .343 and had an assist, two block and five digs. Alex Knight had 10 kills, hit .348, and had four blocks and 10 digs. Matthew Younggren had nine kills and hit .667 to go with an assist, two digs and seven blocks. Setter Mads Kyed Jensen had eight kills in nine errorless attempts, 32 assists, all three of his team’s aces, and four blocks, one solo.

Simon Anderson and Shane Holdaway had 11 kills each and Ethan Siegfried 10 for Long Beach, which hit .226 and had five aces — two by Anderson — and 21 errors. Holdaway hit .529 and had an ace, a block and a dig. Carlos Rivera had three kills, 41 assists, five digs and two blocks, one solo.

GCU sweeps Stanford: The Lopes (8-2, 1-0) not only beat visiting No. 9 Stanford (4-4, 0-1) 25-20, 25-28, 25-19, but won their seventh in a row and beat the Cardinal for the first time ever.

Camden Gianni led Grand Canyon with 13 kills and hit .481. He had three aces, a block and seven digs. Christian Janke had 12 kills, hit .476, three aces, three digs, and Hugo Fisher had nine kills, hit .316, an ace, a block and a digs. Heath Hughes had 37 assists and a block.

“We know that Stanford in missing their setter, but I am proud that our young group executed the scouting report, made some changes along the way and played with more personality than they have been,” GCU coach Matt Werle said. “We are getting better and smarter.”

Speaking of which, 5-foot-10 redshirt-freshman libero-turned-setter Justin Liu again took on the role for the second time and had 29 assists and four digs. Jaylen Jasper led with 12 kills, hit .333, and had two aces and 11 digs. Will Rottman had nine kills, hit .350, and had four digs. Stanford hit .274, had three aces and 10 errors, but just two blocks.

Barton beats Loyola 25-14, 33-31, 35-33: The Bulldogs (4-1) scored one of the biggest regular-season victories in program history in the match at George Mason as Angelos Mandilaris went off for 25 kills while hitting .382. He had an ace, eight digs and four blocks, one solo. Adrian Iglesias had 10 kills, an assist, four blocks and five digs. Barton hit .287 and had four aces and 15 errors.

Loyola (3-7) hit .159 and had three aces and 13 errors. Kyle Piekarski, who hit .611, and Cole Schlothauer had 13 kills each. Piekarski had two digs and five blocks, while Schlothauer had two aces and seven digs.

Also at Mason, visiting No. 6 Lewis of the MIVA (7-3) hit .437 as it swept the homestanding 12th-ranked Patriots of the EIVA (4-4) 25-18, 25-21, 26-24 as Ryan Coenen had 20 kills and hit .485. Coenen added an ace, a block and four digs. Tyler Mitchem added 13 kills and had no errors in 17 attacks to hit .765. He had two blocks and three digs. Kevin Kauling had three kills in as many attempts, 44 assists, three aces, two digs and two blocks, one solo. Lewis had seven aces and 20 errors.

Mason, which hit .205, had two aces and seven errors. Sam Greenslade led with eight of his team’s 28 kills — Lewis had 50 — and he had an assist, an ace, two digs and two blocks, one solo.

MIVA vs. EIVA: It was a good night for the MIVA, as Ohio State beat No. 7 Penn State and Ball State beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania.

Ohio State improved to 8-1 with a 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 sweep at Penn State (4-4). Reese Devilbiss led Ohio State with 15 kills and hit .560 after having one error in 25 swings. He had an ace, six digs, and four blocks, one solo. Martin Lallemand had 11 kills and hit .435 after having one error in 23 attacks. He had 10 digs and a block. Setter Michael Wright had 35 assists, two aces and four digs. His team hit .427 and had five aces and 16 errors.

Penn State hit .267 and had five aces and 16 errors. Brett Wildman led with 13 kills, hit .323, and had two assists, three of those aces, and three digs. Calvin Mende had 10 kills, an ace, a dig and two blocks, one solo …

Ball State (5-3) hit .493 and won 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 at Saint Francis (2-6). Kaleb Jenness led with 12 kills and hit .364 to go with two assists, three blocks and three digs. Matt Szews and Ben Chinnici had eight kills each. Szews had no errors in 18 attacks and had two assists, two aces, a block and three digs. The Cardinals had two aces and 14 errors.

Saint Francis hit .211 and had one aces and 14 errors. Michael Fisher led SFU with 14 kills, an assist and four digs.

More EIVA: Visiting Princeton (4-4), tied with Concordia at No. 13 in the AVCA Poll, knocked off CSUN of the Big West (2-7) 25-18, 25-22, 25-21. George Huhmann and Jerod Nelsen had 10 kills each and Parker Dixon nine. Huhmann had two aces, two digs and six blocks, one solo. Nelsen hit .421 and had two aces, a block and six digs, and Dixon had nine kills, hit .412, and had six blocks and two digs. Princeton hit .271 and had eight aces and 11 errors.

CSUN hit .125 and had two aces and 11 errors. Maciej Ptaszynski led with 11 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, three blocks and a dig. Kyle Hobus had eight kills but hit .000 and had an ace, eight digs and three blocks, one solo …

NJIT (5-2) swept visiting St. Francis Brooklyn (2-2) 25-19, 25-20, 25-18. Alvaro Gimeno and Jens Feldthus had 10 kills each. Gimeno hit .500, while Feldthus had no errors in 19 attacks and hit .526 and had an ace, a block and four digs. His team hit .342 and had seven aces and 17 errors. St. Francis hit .176, had two aces and 16 errors, and just 26 kills. David Vorfi led with eight kills.

Also: Lindenwood of the MIVA (5-4) had to go four to beat independent Urbana (0-10) as four players had nine or more kills … McKendree of the MIVA (6-4) swept Tusculum (2-7) as it hit .409 … Another MIVA team, Quincy (2-7), lost in five to St. Xavier (5-0) …

There were two other matches involving Conference Carolinas teams. Belmont Abbey won a league match in four at Lees-McRae, while Erskine lost in four to Webber International.

Belmont Abbey (3-6, 1-2) got 12 kills from Andrew Kohut and 11 from Liam Maxwell. Their team hit .119 and had seven aces and 19 errors. Lees-McRae (0-6, 0-2) hit .010 and had six aces and 16 errors … Erskine dropped to 2-6, while Webber International, a private school located in Babson Park, Florida, is 3-0. Daniel Hermida had 23 kills for Webber as he hit .421 and had three aces and three digs. His team hit .363 and had six aces and 24 errors, while Erskine hit .221 and had seven aces and 15 errors.