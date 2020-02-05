NCAA volleyball: AVCA Poll, Bucknell hires a women’s coach, men’s results and POWs

The two remaining unbeaten volleyball teams, 9-0 Hawai’i and 10-0 BYU, remained Nos. 1 and 2 in the latest AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll. Hawai’i got 11 first-place votes and BYU the other five.

UC Santa Barbara, which lost twice at BYU last week, stayed at No. 3, while UC Irvine moved up to fourth, trading places with Long Beach State.

There was no major movement, but Stanford dropped from ninth to No. 13. Ohio State — with the third-best record in the nation at 8-1 — got back in at No. 15 and UC San Diego dropped out.

Click here to see the AVCA Poll.

Women’s coaching carousel: Bucknell has a new head coach. The Patriot League school hired Princeton assistant Tyler Hagstrom to take over a team that finished 14-14 last season, 3-13 in the league. Bucknell has been to the NCAA Tournament twice, in 1998 and 2000 …

A couple of schools added assistants, including two-time NCAA-champion Stanford.

Stanford hired Gary Mano to fill the void left by the retirement of longtime assistant Denise Corlett. Mano is a former San Jose State assistant and general manager and college recruiting coordinator for the City Beach club. Mano and Stanford coach Kevin Hambly both went to BYU …

Illinois assistant Alfred Reft left the Big Ten program to become the associate head coach at San Diego. He replaces Brent Hilliard, who left USD to move across town as the head coach at San Diego State … … Also, Brian Wright left TCU to become an assistant at Ohio State.

Head-coaching jobs remain open at a handful of Division I schools, including USC of the Pac-12 and NC State of the ACC.

Men’s update: There are no matches Wednesday but seven on Thursday, inclulding some key MPSF battles and top-ranked Hawai’i is back in action for the first time in almost two weeks.

In the MPSF, the big one is when No. 7 UCLA goes to No. 2 BYU. Also, No. 8 Pepperdine goes to Stanford. Hawai’i is home for its own tournament and opens play against Queens.

To watch any match that is being streamed or broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Since our last roundup Sunday, there were three matches, as Harvard beat St. Francis Brooklyn on Sunday and then Tuesday Limestone swept North Greenville in Conference Carolinas and then-No. 15 UC San Diego of the Big West swept no. 14 Concordia of the MPSF.

Harvard (5-2) had four players with 10 or more kills in its win over St. Francis (2-3), led by Campbell Schoenfeld. He had 16 kills, hit .389, had two assists, an ace, 12 digs and two blocks …

Limestone (5-1, 2-1 ConfCarolinas) got 16 kills from Francisco Salinger Cenzual, who hit .542 and had an assist, two aces, two blocks and three digs. North Greenville dropped to 4-3, 2-1 …

Kyle McCauley had 11 kills for UCSD (8-3) and hit .429 against Concordia (4-4). He added two assists, a block and 11 digs. Collin Shannon had nine kills and hit .400 an dhad an ace, four blocks and nine digs. Connor Walbrecht had three kills in five attempts, 33 assists, four digs and seven blocks, two solo. Raymond Barsemian had 14 kills and hit .444, but his team had just 12 other kills and CUI hit .090.

Men’s POWs: The EIVA offensive player of the week is Princeton’s Jerod Nelson, while the defensive honor went to Harvard’s Chase Howard …

The MPSF offensive player is Christian Janke of Grand Canyon, while BYU’s Wil Stanley took the defensive award …

In the MIVA, Ryan Coenen of Lewis is the offensive honoree and the defensive POW is Lindenwood’s A.J. Lewis …

It was all UC Irvine in the Big West. Joel Schneidmiller is the POW, Scott Stadick the defensive player of the week, and Patrick Vorenkamp the top freshman …

As we posted Conference Carolinas had yet to announce its POW.