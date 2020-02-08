The MIVA had a surprise Friday night when visiting McKendree knocked off No. 6 Lewis in the league opener for both teams. McKendree, which beat then-No. 8 BYU last year, registered the biggest upset in program history.

Otherwise it was more or less business as expected Friday in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball. The recaps follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule.

Three MPSF matches are on tap as No. 2 BYU plays host to No. 8 Pepperdine, No. 7 UCLA goes to No. 13 Stanford, and Grand Canyon is at USC. Also, Concordia plays Queens in Hawai’i.

In the Big West, the highlight is a match between the league’s top two teams in Hawai’i’s tournament as the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors play host to No. 4 UC Irvine. It’s a non-league match. The other Big West teams have non-conference opponents as No. 3 UC Santa Barbara plays No. 9 Penn State of the EIVA at Ohio State, No. 5 Long Beach State plays at No. 15 Ohio State of the MIVA, UC San Diego is home for independent Vanguard, and CSUN plays at the MIVA’s Lindenwood.

There are MIVA league matches as No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne goes to Loyola. Ball State plays Damen and Quincy plays Grand View.

The EIVA shows all non-conference action. Harvard is home for Mount Olive of Conference Carolinas, Sacred Heart plays host to Conference Carolinas’ Barton, Saint Francis plays host to St. Francis Brooklyn, and No. 11 George Mason and host Charleston both play Tusculum.

Also in Conference Carolinas, Erskine plays King and Emmanuel plays Lees-McRae in league matches, while North Greenville is home for Campbellsville.

To watch any match that is being streamed or broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

MIVA: Start with McKendree (7-4, 1-0), which beat Lewis (7-4, 0-1) 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9 as the Bearcats hit .339 and had three service aces and 21 service errors. Patrick Ross led with 14 kills, two assists, two of those aces, a block and eight digs as McKendree is off to the best start in program history.

Ethan Carroll had 13 kills, hit .370, and had an assist, and also a block and eight digs. Lucas Galifos had nine kills in 11 errorless attacks to hit .818 and he had four blocks and a digs. Ryan Serrano had six kills in seven errorless attempts, 41 assists, three blocks and four digs.

Lewis hit .254 and had five aces and 24 errors. Ryan Coenen led with 19 kills, three assists, an ace, two blocks and 12 digs. Tyler Mitchem had 12 kills, hit .458 and had three blocks. Dalen Instenes had 11 kills, hit .320, and had an assist, two aces, three blocks and 10 digs. TJ Murray had eight kills and hit .583 to go with six blocks, one solo, and Kevin Kauling had two kills in four errorless tries, 46 assists, an ace, two blocks and five digs …

Purdue Fort Wayne (5-2) crushed visiting independent Urbana (0-12) as 10 Mastodons had kills in the 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 victory. Richie Diedrich led with seven as he hit .667. PFW hit .475 and had eight aces and just nine errors. Urbana hit minus .029.

At Ohio State: UC Santa Barbara (7-2) beat Ohio State (8-2) and Long Beach State (6-1) beat Penn State (4-5).

Randy DeWeese had 17 kills for UCSB in its 26-28, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 victory over Ohio State. He had an assist, an ace, 13 digs and four blocks, one solo. Ryan Wilcox had 13 kills, hit .407, and had an ace, six digs and three blocks. Roy McFarland had 12 kills, two assists, 10 digs and three blocks. Casey McGarry had two kills in five errorless tries, 48 assists, eight digs and a block. The Gauchos hit .346 and had two aces and 18 errors.

Ohio State hit .211 and had one ace and 17 errors. Martin Lallemand led with 12 kills, three assists, that ace, six digs and block. Ethan Talley tallied 11 kills and hit .474 to go with an assist, a dig and a block …

Long Beach also hit .346 in its 24-26, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 victory over Penn State. Ethan Siegfried led with 12 kills, hit .480, and had an assist, an ace, three digs and three blocks. Simon Anderson had 11 kills, an assist, six digs and two blocks, and Shane Holdaway had 10 kills with no errors in 15 attacks to hit .667. He added two assists, a dig and four blocks, one solo. Carlos Rivera was perfect on three swings, had 38 assists, an ace, five digs and two blocks. His team had three aces and 23 errors.

Penn State hit .200 and had six aces — five by Henrik Falck Lauten — and had 25 errors. Brett Wildman led the Nittany Lions with 15 kills, an assist and two blocks. Calvin Mende and Falck Lauten had 10 kills each.

Hawai’i, UCI win: Hawai’i (11-0) beat visiting Concordia (4-6), while UCI (7-3) won again in Honolulu, having to go four to beat Queens (4-6).

Hawai’i won 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 and hit .469. Rado Parapunov led with 17 kills as he hit .560 and had a block and three digs. Colton Cowell had 15 kills, hit .355, and had an assist, an ace, three blocks and seven digs. Filip Humler had eight kills, an assist, five blocks and four digs. Patrick Gasman and Guilherme Voss had seven kills and five blocks each. Hawai’i had two aces and 13 errors.

Concordia, which hit .180, had two aces and three errors. Raymond Barsemian led CUI with 11 kills as he hit .321 and had four blocks and four digs …

Joel Schneidmiller stayed hot for UCI as he had 23 kills and hit .618. UCI hit .310 and had eight aces and 10 errors. Schneidmiller had two of those aces to with an assist, three blocks and seven digs. JB Kam had 10 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, two aces, a dig and five blocks, one solo. Scott Stadick had nine kills and five blocks, one solo.

Queens hit .147 and had two aces and 11 errors. Nic Cavallaro led with 11 kills, an assist, an ace and six digs.

Around the nation: Lindenwood of the MIVA (6-4) scored a big program victory with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25 win over visiting CSUN of the Big West (2-8). Lindenwood hit .357 and had seven aces and 20 errors. AJ Lewis led with 16 kills as he hit .529 and had an ace, four blocks and 11 digs. Diego Negron and Jeremy Kirch had 10 kills each. Negron hit .364 and had two aces, three blocks and three digs. CSUN, which hit .198 and had eight aces and 18 errors, got 10 kills each from Maciej Ptaszynski and Daniel Wetter and nine from Kyle Hobus. Ptaszynski had four aces, nine digs and three blocks, one solo. Wetter hit .500 and had an ace, three blocks and a dig …

Princeton (5-4, 3-0) swept NJIT (5-3, 0-1) in a match that left the 12th-ranked Tigers two games up in the early season EIVA lead. Princeton won 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 to end NJIT’s four-match winning streak as the Tigers hit .364 and had three aces and 12 errors. George Huhmann and Parker Dixon led with 13 kills each. Huhmann hit .419 and had two aces, six digs and four blocks, one solo, while Dixon hit .348 and had a block and two digs. NJIT hit .275, had seven aces — five by Roque Nido — and 21 errors. Julian Meissner led with 12 kills and he had five digs and two blocks, one solo. Alvaro Gimeno had 11 kills, hit .333 and had two assists, two aces, a block and seven digs …

No. 11 George Mason (5-4, 1-0) opened EIVA play with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 win at Charleston (1-9, 0-3). Mason hit .342 and had seven aces and 16 errors. Brad Creamer led a balanced attack with 10 kills, two aces and three digs. Charleston hit .257, had three aces and 20 errors, and got eight kills from Jake Vorburger …

Harvard of the EIVA (6-2) beat visiting Barton of Conference Carolinas (4-2) 25-15, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16 as Campbell Schoenfeld led with 17 kills as he hit .406 and had an assist, an ace, seven digs and two blocks. The Crimson hit .396 and had 15 aces — six by Matthew Ctvrtlik — and 21 errors. Ethan McCrary had eight kills and Ethan Smith and Eric Li seven each. Barton hit .253 and had three aces and 17 errors. Angelos Mandilaris led with 12 kills, an assist, an ace, three digs and a block …

Sacred Heart of the EIVA (4-1) beat visiting Mount Olive of Conference Carolinas (7-4) as the Pioneers hit .351 in the 25-20, 25-16, 16-25, 25-19 victory. SHU had two aces, both by Rob Chatterton, and 17 errors. Chatterton and Calin Butler led with 16 kills each. Chatterton hit .636 and had a dig and four blocks, while Butler hit .389 and had nine digs and a block. Mahony Connor had 11 kills, hit .333 and had seven digs and four blocks. Mount Olive, which got 20 kills from Tobi Azeez, hit .227, had two aces and 16 errors. Azeez hit .349 and had an assist, an ace, five digs and a block. Jarrod Ferguson had 13 kills, hit .333, and had two assists, an ace, 10 digs and two blocks …

Erskine (3-6, 1-4) won a Conference Carolinas match 25-19, 26-24, 26-24 at Lees-McRae in Banner Elk, North Carolina (0-7, 0-3) as Edge Austin led with 14 kills. Jacob White added 11 kills and hit .400 and had an assist, nine digs and three blocks. Erskine hit .286 and had three aces and 14 errors, while Lees-McRae hit .152 and had four aces and 14 errors. Drew Sims led with 11 kills, an ace, a dig and a block …

King (5-5, 3-0) also won an ConfCarolinas match, beat visiting Emmanuel (1-7, 1-4). King hit .379 and had eight aces and 16 errors, while Emmanuel hit .200 and had two aces and 14 errors. Sean Kohlhase led King with 15 kills and hit .323 to go with an assist, eight digs and two blocks. Suetonius Harris had 14 kills, hit .382, and had an assist, three digs and a block. Joshua Kim had 11 kills, hit .381, with two assists, three aces, 12 digs and five blocks, one solo. Jack Sarnowski had two kills in five errorless attempts, 47 assists, two aces, seven digs and two blocks. Don Thompson had 17 kills for Emmanuel to go with an assist, an ace, seven digs and two blocks, and Aleksa Lakic had 15 kills, an ace and three digs …

Also, Limestone of Conference Carolinas 6-1) swept Campbellsville (3-2) as Limestone hit .090 and Campbellsville .067.