NCAA volleyball: MIVA’s Lewis, Lindenwood, Ball State, Loyola win

Sixth-ranked Lewis beat No. 14 Ohio State as MIVA play got under way Thursday.

Also, Lindenwood knocked off No. 9 Purdue Fort Wayne, Ball State beat McKendree and Loyola topped Quincy.

Those were the only matches on the NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball schedule, but things are considerably busier Friday.

There’s a big non-conference matchup in Palo Alto when top-ranked Hawai’i of the Big West goes to No. 11 Stanford of the MPSF. Also in the Big West, CSUN is home for UC Merced.

There are three other MPSF league matches as No. 2 BYU is home for Grand Canyon, No. 8 UCLA goes to Irvine to play Concordia, and No. 7 Pepperdine is home for USC.

In the EIVA, things heat up with four Valentine’s Day league matches as No. 10 Penn State plays host to Princeton, No. 13 George Mason is home for Harvard, NJIT goes to Saint Francis, and Sacred Heart is at Charleston.

And in Conference Carolinas, the two league matches have Emmanuel at Belmont Abbey and North Greenville at Mount Olive, while King goes to Lincoln Memorial.

To watch any match that is being streamed or broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

MIVA recaps: Visiting Lewis (8-4, 1-1 MIVA) overpowered Ohio State (8-4, 0-1) 25-22, 25-17 25-17 as Ryan Coenen had 15 kills and hit .542 and Tyler Mitchem had 13 kills and hit .684 after having no errors in 19 attacks. Mitchem added his team’s only ace against 13 serving errors, two digs and six blocks, while Coenen had five digs and three blocks. Kevin Kauling had two kills in four errorless tries, 33 assists, three digs and a block. Lewis hit .416.

Ohio State, which hit .148, had two aces and 12 errors. Samuel Clark led with eight kills, hit .385, and he had two blocks …

Jeremy Kirch had 15 kills as Lindenwood (8-4, 1-0) beat visiting Purdue Fort Wayne (6-3, 1-1) 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23. Kirch had an assist, two of his team’s six aces against 14 errors, and had three blocks and five digs. Sam Schindler had 10 kills, hit .444, and had an ace, a dig and seven blocks. Diego Negron had eight kills, three blocks and nine digs. Elijah Tabuarua had a kill, 33 assists, two aces, two blocks and five digs.

Lindenwood won despite hitting .189, but PFW hit .178 and had no aces and 18 errors. Pelegrin Vargas led with 16 kills and had two assists, six digs and four blocks, one solo …

Kaleb Jenness led with 21 kills as Ball State (8-3, 1-0) beat visiting McKendree (7-5, 1-1) 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24. Jenness hit .356 and had an ace, a block and eight digs. Matt Szews had 16 kills, two assists, two aces, three blocks and five digs. Their team hit .262 and had seven aces and 11 errors. Quinn Isaacson had a kill, 48 assists, two blocks and 11 digs.

“McKendree is a very good team, so this is a big with for us” Ball State coach Joel Walton said.

“They run good offense and are tough on defense, but we played really well tonight and our team put in a lot of hard work to get this one. I’m really pleased to start off conference play this way. If you want to be in the conversation at the end of

McKendree hit .261 and had four aces — three by Patrick Ross — and 17 errors. Ross and Ethan Carroll led with 14 kills each. Ross added an assist, three blocks and six digs, while Carroll had two blocks and four digs. Wyatt Dimke had 11 kills …

And Loyola (4-8, 1-1) snapped a three-match skid with a 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 win at Quincy (3-9, 0-1).

Cole Schlothauer led Loyola with 14 kills, an assist, two aces, a block and five digs. Kyle Piekarski had 12 kills, hit .444, and had a block and five digs, and Devin Joslyn had 12 kills, an ace, two blocks and five digs. Their team hit .311 as Ian Cowen had 49 assists, two blocks and nine digs, and the Ramblers had four aces and 15 errors.

“It’s great to get a road win in conference and it’s always difficult to do,” Loyola coach Mark Hulse said. “I’m very happy with how the guys battled and stuck together on the road.”

Quincy hit .222 and had three aces and 15 errors. Omari Wheeler led with 10 kills, four blocks and four digs.