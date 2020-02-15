NCAA volleyball: Mason, Penn State get EIVA victories, Hawai’i, BYU, Pepperdine win

Richie Hoff had 19 kills and No. 13 George Mason beat Harvard in five sets Friday night and No. 10 Penn State won its league opener with a sweep of No. 11 Princeton in key EIVA battles.

There were no upsets in Division I-II men’s volleyball, but top-ranked Hawai’i of the Big West swept visiting No. 11 Stanford of the MPSF as the same teams play again Saturday.

Saturday’s schedule is busy, starting with the aforementioned Stanford at Hawai’i. Also in the Big West, No. 14 UC San Diego goes to No. 5 UC Irvine.

There is one other match involving an MPSF team when Grand Canyon plays host to Ottawa of Arizona.

The MIVA is back in action with four matches. Sixth-ranked Lewis goes to Ball State, No. 9 Purdue Fort Wayne is at Quincy, No. 14 Ohio State is home for McKendree, and Loyola goes to Lindenwood.

The EIVA slate shows Penn State home for NJIT, Princeton at Saint Francis, George Mason home again for Harvard, and Sacred Heart at Charleston.

There are three Conference Carolinas matches as Erskine goes to Belmont Abbey, Limestone is at Mount Olive, and North Green plays at Barton. Lees-McRae is home for Lincoln Memorial.

Also, Daemen is at Penn State-Altoona.

To watch any match that is being streamed or broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

EIVA: George Mason (7-4, 2-0) beat visiting Harvard (7-3, 1-1) 22-25, 32-30, 25-23, 21-25, 15-7. Hoff had two assists, an ace, five digs and five blocks, one solo, to go with his 19 kills. Brad Creamer had 14 kills, an assist, three aces, seven digs and four blocks, one solo. Jack Reese had 13 kills and hit .370 to go with an ace, two blocks and five digs, and Sam Greenslade had 11 kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks and 15 digs.

“It was not the prettiest of victories tonight, but we found a way to win when it mattered,” Mason coach Jay Hosack said. “I am real proud of my guys and how they dug deep in that second set.”

Mason hit .231 and had seven aces and 17 serving errors.

“We are going to watch film, get better, and learn some things about ourselves,” Hosack said. “Harvard is a good team and they are going to come after us tomorrow and give us all they got and we have to be ready for it.”

Campbell Schoenfeld led Harvard with 23 kills and hit .352. He had eight blocks and seven digs. Ryan Hong and Eric Li had 10 kills each. Hong had no errors in 15 swings and hit .667 and had five digs and eight blocks, one solo. Li had an ace, eight digs and one block. Harvard hit .221 and had two aces and 17 errors …

Penn State (5-5, 3-1) beat visiting Princeton (5-5, 3-1) 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 as Brett Wildman had 17 kills, hit .433, and had an assist, two aces, a block and six digs. Cal Fisher had 13 kills, an ace, nine digs and two blocks, one solo, and Bobby Wilden had 10 kills, hit .571, and had three digs.

“I really thought our guys took advantage of a lot of situations especially in games two, three and four,” said Penn State coach Mark Pavlik, whose team hit .295 and had five aces and 19 errors. “I thought we didn’t leave as many points on the table as we did in game one. I thought we played with better poise the last three games, especially games three and four where we got the lead and held onto it. Pretty good win for us tonight.”

Princeton hit .271 and had one ace and 19 errors. George Huhmann led with 13 kills, an ace, four block and a dig. Jerod Nelson and Parker Dixon had 11 kills each …

NJIT (6-3, 1-1) won in four at Saint Francis (3-7, 0-1) as Julian Meissner had 13 kills and Alvaro Gimeno 12. NJIT hit .330 and four aces — three by Meissner — and 18 errors. Saint Francis hit .135 and had seven aces and 14 errors. Michael Fisher had 16 kills …

Charleston (3-9, 1-3) beat visiting Sacred Heart (4-3, 0-2) in four as Maarten Bartels had 11 kills and Max Senica nine. Their team hit .281 and had four aces and 17 errors. Sacred Heart hit .223 and had five aces — four by Rob Chatterton — and 12 errors. Calin Butler led with nine kills.

Around the nation: Hawai’i improved to 13-0 with its 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Stanford (5-6). Hawai’i had 48 kills and Stanford just 28. The Rainbow Warriors hit .458 and had three aces and 15 errors. Rado Parapunov led with 15 kills, hit .462, and had three blocks and four digs. Filip Humler had 13 kills with one error in 19 attacks and hit .619 to go with three blocks and three digs. Stanford, which hit .179, had one ace and 11 errors. Jaylen Jasper led with 10 kills …

The Big West’s CSUN (3-9) swept visiting UC Merced (6-7). Daniel Wetter led with 13 kills as he hit .647 and had two blocks …

There were three MPSF matches as No. 2 BYU swept Grand Canyon, No. 7 Pepperdine swept USC, and No. 8 UCLA beat Concordia in four.

BYU (13-0, 3-0) won 25-22, 25-18, 28-26 at Grand Canyon (9-3, 2-1) as the home team drew a record 3,879 fans. BYU, which hit .360, got 10 kills from Zach Eschenberg and nine each from Alex Ah Sue and Davide Gardini. Ah Sue, playing for Gabi Garcia Fernandez, who was not in the lineup, hit .438 and had two aces, a block and four digs. Gardini had an assist, four block and six digs. Setter Wil Stanley had two kills, 36 assists, five digs and four blocks, one solo. His team hit .360 and had three aces and 12 errors. GCU hit .167 and had four aces and 12 errors. Christian Janke led with 12 kills but hit .065 and had no aces and six errors …

Pepperdine (6-3, 3-1) overpowered slumping USC (2-10, 0-3) 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 behind 12 kills by Jacob Steele, who had one error in 21 attacks and hit .524. He had three blocks and eight digs. Austin Wilmot had eight kills, hit .583, and had four blocks and a dig. Their team hit .288 and had seven aces — four by Alex Gettinger — and seven errors. USC hit .234 and had three aces and 13 errors. Brandon Browning and Kyle Gear had nine kills each for the Trojans …

Cole Ketrzynski had 17 kills and Daenan Gyimah 14 as UCLA (6-5, 1-2) won at Concordia (6-8, 1-2) 25-19, 17-25, 28-26, 25-17. Ketrzynski had an assist, an ace, three blocks and seevn digs. Gyimah hit .600 and had three blocks, one solo. Their team hit .301 and had nine aces — four by Matthew Younggren — and 20 errors. Concordia hit .221 and had nine aces and 16 errors. Raymond Barsemian led with 14 kills, an assist, two aces, six digs and four blocks, one solo. Jordan Hoppe had 13 kills, hit .379, and had an assist, an ace, two blocks and five digs …

In Conference Carolinas, Belmont Abbey (6-6, 3-2) swept Emmanuel (2-8, 2-5) and Mount Olive (8-5, 4-0) beat North Greenville (4-6, 2-3) in four. Belmont Abbey hit .411 as Liam Maxwell had 12 kills and Kyle Ferguson had 10 and five blocks … Jarrod Ferguson had 12 kills, two aces, an assist, five digs and a block for Mount Olive …

Also, independent Lincoln Memorial (7-4) beat King of Conference Carolinas (6-5) in five behind 17 kills from Evan Cory, who hit .353, had two assists, four aces, seven digs and three blocks. Diego Marcano had 21 kills for King to go with two assists, an ace, two digs and two blocks … and Daemen improved to 6-5 with a sweep of SUNY Potsdam.