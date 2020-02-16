NCAA volleyball: UCSD, Quincy, Harvard score men’s upsets

There were a few upsets Saturday in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball as Kyle McCauley had 24 kills and No. 14 UC San Diego knocked off No. 5 UC Irvine in the Big West, Quincy beat No. 9 Purdue Fort Wayne in the MIVA, while in the EIVA Harvard beat No. 13 George Mason.

The recaps from around the nation follow, but first a look at what’s ahead.

There are four matches Sunday, including the always-interesting MPSF Los Angeles battle when USC goes to UCLA. There’s a Conference Carolinas match between Limestone and Barton, and Urbana goes to Alderson Broaddus and New Jersey City is at St. Francis Brooklyn.

There are no matches Monday, but two more ConfCarolinas matches are scheduled with Erskine at Emmanuel and Belmont Abbey at North Greenville, while Lees-McRae is home for Tusculum.

On Wednesday, UC Santa Barbara of the Big West goes to UCLA, while in the MIVA Quincy plays at Lewis and in ConfCarolinas Barton is at Mount Olive.

To watch any match that is being streamed or broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Big West: UCSD (11-3, 1-0) opened league play with a 25-20, 22-25, 28-26, 16-25, 15-12 victory at Irvine. The win is the Tritons’ first ever in Big West play. McCauley got his 24 kills while hitting .333 and added two assists, three of UCSD’s 11 aces against 20 errors, two blocks and 10 digs. Wyatt Harrison had 16 kills, six assists, three aces, a block and five digs. Connor Walbrecht had 44 assists, three aces and 20 digs as his team hit .178.

UCI (7-5, 0-1), which hadn’t played since losing at Hawai’i a week earlier, hit .242 and had six aces and 19 errors, four in the fifth set. Joel Schneidmiller led with 21 kills, hit .432, and had two assists, a block and eight digs. Alexandre Nsakanda had 12 kills, an ace, three blocks and four digs. Scott Stadick had nine blocks to go with six digs .

Top-ranked Hawai’i improved to 14-0 and has won 23 sets in a row after winning at No. 11 Stanford of the MPSF (5-7) 25-23, 25-13, 25-20.

Hawai’i hit a season-low .247, but Stanford hit .099 in the match played at Burnham Pavilion. Hawai’i, which beat Stanford on Friday, too, had seven aces and nine errors. Stanford had one ace and 11 errors.

Colton Cowell and Rado Parapunov had 11 kills each for Hawai’i. Colton hit .611 and had three assists, three aces, a block and four digs, while Parapunov had an ace, three blocks and three digs. Jaylen Jasper had 10 of Stanford’s 29 kills.

MIVA: Quincy (4-9, 1-1) went down 0-2 but came back to upset No. 9 PFW (6-4, 1-2) despite 24 kills by Pelegrin Vargas 22-25, 27-29, 25-23, 25-23, 15-11. Omari Wheeler led with 18 kills and had an ace, 14 digs and four blocks, one solo. Michael Ladner had 13 kills, two blocks and three digs and Adam Meyer had eight kills, hit .375, and had a dig and 10 blocks, four solo. Quincy won despite hitting .185 and it had two aces and seven errors.

Vargas also had an assist, an ace, two blocks and seven digs. Tomas Gago had 14 kills, an ace, five blocks and a dig. PFW hit .149 and had 10 aces — five by Wilmer Hernandez — and 21 errors …

No. 6 Lewis (9-4, 2-1) won 25-16, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20 at Ball State (8-4, 1-1) as Ryan Coenen had 20 kills, hit .444, and had a block and 10 digs. Kyle Bugee and Tyler Mitchem had 12 kills each. Bugee hit .500 and had an assist, an ace, three digs and seven blocks, one solo. Mitchem hit .320 and had two digs an eight blocks, while Kevin Kauling had two kills, 52 assists, an ace, six digs and three blocks. His team hit .449 and had two aces and 14 errors. Ball State hit .197 and had five aces and 10 errors. Kaleb Jenness led with 15 kills, two assists, an ace and four digs …

No. 14 Ohio State (9-4, 1-1) won 25-20, 29-27, 25-23 at McKendree (7-6, 1-2) as the Buckeyes hit .340. Martin Lallemand led with 14 kills and hit .500 to go with an assist, four digs and a block. Samuel Clark had 10 kills, hit .562, and had an ace, two digs and three blocks, one solo. Michael Wright had 39 assists, four digs and three blocks. Ohio State had two aces and 17 errors, while McKendree hit .204 and had two aces and 12 errors. Patrick Ross led the home team with 15 kills …

Diego Negron had 23 kills as Lindenwood (9-4, 2-0) beat visiting Loyola (4-9, 1-2) 29-27, 25-17, 20-25, 16-25, 15-9. Negron hit .318 and added an assist, an ace, a block and eight digs. Jeremy Kirch and AJ Lewis had 11 kills each and Alex Pappas had eight kills and eight blocks. Lindenwood hit .239 and had four aces and 10 errors. Loyola, which hit .203 and had eight aces and 10 errors, got 18 kills from Cole Schlothauer, 14 from Kyle Piekarski and 11 from Devin Joslyn. Piekarski hit .571 and had an assist, two aces, six blocks and two digs.

EIVA: Tenth-ranked Penn State (6-6, 2-0) swept visiting NJIT (6-4, 1-2) 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 as Brett Wildman led with 17 kills and the Nittany Lions hit .345. Wildman hit .560 and had an ace, a block and three digs. Henrik Falck Lauten and Cal Fisher had eight kills each. Fisher had three of his team’s six aces against 12 errors. NJIT hit .278 and had two aces and 14 errors. Jens Feldthus led with 11 kills and hit .421, and Alvaro Gimeno had 10 kills, hit .333, and had two blocks and eight digs …

Harvard (8-3, 2-1) won 25-21, 26-24, 16-25, 25-17 at George Mason (7-5, 2-1) after losing in five to the Patriots on Friday. Griffin Schmitt led Harvard with 15 kills and hit .483 to go with an ace, three blocks and eight digs. Campbell Schoenfeld had 11 kills and Eric Li 10 as their team hit .288 and had one ace and nine errors. Mason hit .194 and had four aces and 13 errors. Bryce Gatling had 16 kills with no errors in 24 attacks to hit .667 and Sam Greenslade and Jack Reese had 13 kills each. Reese had four blocks, three solo …

Princeton (6-5, 4-1) won 19-25, 26-24, 25-17, 31-33, 15-10 at Saint Francis (3-8, 0-2) despite hitting .145 and having four aces against 24 errors. George Huhmann led with 15 kills as he hit .333 and had an assist, three aces, two blocks and three digs. Parker Dixon had 13 kills and Jerod Nelson 10. Joe Kelly had 36 assists, four blocks and seven digs. Saint Francis hit .133, had seven aces — four by Blake Liprando — and 27 errors. Michael Fisher had 18 kills, two aces, two blocks and nine digs …

Charleston (4-9, 2-3) beat visiting Sacred Heart (4-4, 0-3) for its third win in a row as Lachlan Bray had 18 kills and Max Senica 15 in the 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory. Charleston hit .313 and had eight aces — five by Bray — and 16 errors. Sacred Heart hit .254, had nine aces and 14 errors, and got 18 kills from Calin Butler, who hit .349 and had two aces, four blocks and eight digs.

Around the nation: There was one other MPSF team in action as Grand Canyon (10-3) beat visiting Ottawa of Arizona (1-1) in four. Ten different Lopes had kills, including Grayson Browning with eight and Camden Gianni and Hugo Fischer with six …

In Conference Carolinas action, Belmont Abbey (7-6, 4-2) beat Erskine (3-8, 1-5) in four, Limestone (7-2, 3-2) did the same to Mount Olive (8-6, 4-1), and Barton (6-2, 3-0) swept North Greenville (4-7, 2-4). Liam Maxwell had 20 kills for Belmont Abbey as he hit .350 and had nine digs and five blocks … Francisco Salinger Cenzual had 20 kills for Limestone and teammate Andrew Holman had 17 …. Angelos Mandilaris led Barton with 17 kills as he hit .484 and had two aces and three digs …

Independent Lincoln Memorial (8-4) swept Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas (0-9). Eleven LM players had kills as the Railsplitters hit .424. Lees-McRae hit minus .092.