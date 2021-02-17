NCAA volleyball: USD, BYU, Pepperdine get WCC wins; Peterson lifts Dayton

San Diego, BYU, and Pepperdine were winners Tuesday in the West Coast Conference as COVID and weather continued to alter the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

The line of the day went to Jamie Peterson of Dayton as she had 28 kills in a win over Wright State.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Wednesday’s schedule. It might be light, but it includes Penn State heading to Ohio State, which is unbeaten in the Big Ten. Also, Michigan is at Michigan State.

In the West Coast Conference, LMU is back at BYU, San Diego returns to Santa Clara, and Pacific goes to Pepperdine.

Also, Duke of the ACC is home for the Sun Belt’s App State, which will be playing its first spring match.

If a match is being shown, we have the link to watch on our VolleyballMag.com TV and Streaming Listings.

WEST COAST — Santa Clara finally got to open its season on Wednesday, but San Diego (5-0) spoiled the Broncos’ debut by winning in four. Roxie Wiblin led USD with 14 kills as she hit .345 and had an assist, an ace, nine digs, and two blocks. Grace Frohling added 13 kills, an ace, 11 digs, and three blocks. Laura Madill had two kills, 32 assists, five digs, and two blocks.

Sophia Tulino had 15 kills for Santa Clara to go with an ace, four aces, four digs, and a block. Julia Sangiacomo had 12 kills, six digs, and a block …

BYU (6-0, 5-0) hit .416 and swept visiting LMU (3-4). The Cougars had 45 kills with eight errors in 89 attacks. Kate Grimmer led with 12 kills and she had no errors in 18 swings to go with a dig and two blocks. Kennedy Eschenberg had 10 kills with one error in 16 attacks and six blocks, one solo. Taylor Tausinga Hifo had four aces, and Whitney Bower had four kills in as many tries, 37 assists, an ace, five digs, and a block.

Kari Geissberger had 14 kills and hit .345 for LMU. The Lions had no blocks …

Meg Brown had 14 kills, hit .435, and had eight blocks, one solo, as Pepperdine (5-0) beat visiting Pacific (1-4) in four. Shannon Scully had 12 kills and hit .314 and had an assist, an ace 12 digs, and five blocks, one solo. Rachel Ahrens added 11 kills, two blocks, and three digs. Isabel Zelaya had a kill, 42 assists, a solo block, and seven digs, and Madison Shields added 20 digs and two assists.

Alexa Edwards had 13 kills, an assist, eight digs, and three blocks, one solo, for Pacific. Riley Patterson added 12 kills, an assist, an ace, a block, and eight digs.

HORIZON — Green Bay (3-5) beat visiting Northern Kentucky (3-3) in five as Alexandra Zakutney had 15 kills, Shannon Coughlin 11, and Kristen Paulus 10 to go with three blocks and 11 digs. Anna Brinkmann led UNK with 18 kills and had an assist, two aces, a block, and 16 digs. Abby Kanakry had 12 kills, three blocks, and four digs …

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-2) won its sixth in a row and swept winless Robert Morris (0-6). Katie Crowe led with 17 kills as she hit .516 with one error in 31 attacks. She added a solo block and five digs. Madelyn Wurster had 13 kills and Madison Gates had two kills in five errorless tries, 36 assists, a block and 12 digs as her team hit .354. Abby Ryan had 11 kills kills for Robert Morris …

Visiting Oakland (3-3), swept the day before, did it to Cleveland State (4-4) Jessica Riedl led with 11 kills while hitting .450. She had two blocks. Jamie Walling had nine kills, hit .412, and had an ace, a dig, and three blocks. Hannah Greene had 12 kills for CSU, which hit .080.

AROUND THE NATION — Jamie Peterson had a career-high 28 kills and Dayton (2-1) of the Atlantic 10 went to Wright State (6-1) of the Horizon League and dealt the Raiders their first loss. Peterson also had three assists, two blocks, and 10 digs in the five-setter. Lexie Almodovar had 16 kills, a block, and eight digs. Alayna Yates had 12 kills and seven blocks, and Maura Collins had 27 digs and seven assists. Setter Bridget Doherty had six kills in 16 errorless tries, 54 assists, four blocks, and 17 digs. Mahalia Swink had five kills, seven blocks, and 12 digs. Celia Powers led WSU with 17 kills while hitting .441 and she had an assist, two aces, four blocks, and 18 digs. Nyssa Baker had 14 kills and hit .440, and Sam Ott had 11 kills. Lainey Stephenson had five kills in 15 errorless tries, 49 assists, and 17 digs …

In the lone Big Sky match, Northern Colorado (7-1) swept at Portland State (1-7, 0-6) as the Bears hit .339. Taylor Muff had 18 kills with two errors in 34 attacks to hit .441 and added a solo block and 12 digs. Rachel Hickman had 12 kills with one error in 22 swings. Daisy Schultz had three kills, 41 assists, two aces, three blocks, and nine digs. Megan Sester had 14 kills and hit .49 for Portland State with one error in 31 attacks. She added three digs and two blocks, one solo …

The only Conference USA match saw Rice (5-3, 4-0) winning at Southern Miss (5-4, 0-2) in a match delayed a day by weather. Nicole Lennon had 11 kills and 10 digs, and Anota Adekunle and Ellie Bichelmeyer had nine kills each. Adekunle had one error in 13 swings and had three blocks, one solo, and Bichelmeyer had one error in 20 attacks and six blocks and eight digs. Duquesne Moratska had 12 kills for USM, which hit .029 …

Southeastern Louisiana (3-2, 1-1) returned to the court for the first time in nearly two weeks and got a Southland Conference win over visiting Nicholls State (0-4, 0-3). Crispin Adams led with 11 kills as she had no errors in 14 attacks and added three digs and four blocks, one solo. Kailin Newsome had 10 kills, two assists, a block, and six digs. Lydia Frederick had eight kills for Nicholls to go with a dig and four blocks, one solo …

And both WAC matches that were played resulted in sweeps.

NM State (6-0) beat Grand Canyon (4-2) for its 26th WAC win in a row. Savanna Davison led with 18 kills as she hit .368 and had an assist, an ace, 11 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Shaney Lipscomb had eight kills with one error in 20 attacks, an assist, three digs, and six blocks, one solo. Kara Moss had 10 kills for GCU with one error in 19 swings to go with two solo blocks — the team’s only blocks — and two digs …

Dixie State (5-4, 4-4) beat visiting California Baptist (3-3) as Sydney Johnson and Lauolive Tonga had 12 kills each. Johnson hit .308, while Tonga hit .500 after having two errors in 20 attacks to go with four blocks and two digs. CBU hit .087.

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/