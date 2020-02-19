NCAA men’s volleyball: Some AVCA Poll movement, UCLA tops USC, recaps and POWs

Things didn’t exactly go topsy-turvy in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Poll, certainly not at the top, but there was quite a bit of movement this week in the other 11 spots of the top 15.

Hawai’i (12 first-place votes), BYU (4 votes), UC Santa Barbara, and Long Beach State remained the first four teams, while Lewis moved up one notch to No. 5.

The biggest jump was by UC San Diego, up four spots to No. 10. Grand Canyon moved in at No. 13, while Ohio State fell out again.

Click here for the complete AVCA men’s top 15.

Men’s schedule: There are three matches Wednesday as UC Santa Barbara of the Big West goes to No. 8 UCLA of the MPSF, Quincy plays a MIVA match at Lewis, and Barton goes to Mount Olive in Conference Carolinas.

Thursday’s slate shows two MPSF matches as USC goes to Stanford and Concordia is at BYU. Lindenwood is at McKendree in the MIVA, while in Conference Carolinas King goes to Limestone. Also, Emmanuel is home for Reinhardt and Alderson Broaddus is at Queens.

To watch any match that is being streamed or broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Men’s recaps: Since our last report, No. 8 UCLA (7-5, 2-2) defeated USC (2-11, 0-4) 23-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19 on Sunday in the MPSF. Cole Ketrzynski led UCLA with 15 kills, hitting .333, and had nine digs and a block. Daenan Gyimah had 14 kills, hit .600, and added an assist, an ace, three digs and six blocks, one solo. Mads Kyed Jensen had five kills, 37 assists, four of his team’s seven aces, six digs and five blocks. His team hit .392 and had 21 serving errors.

USC, which has lost five in a row and is off to its worst start since 2016, hit .212 and had four aces and 21 errors. Brandon Browning and Sam Lewis, who hit .455, had eight kills each.

Also Sunday, Barton (7-2, 4-0) swept Limestone (7-3, 3-3) in Conference Carolinas behind 15 kills from Angelos Mandilaris, who had one error in 28 attacks and hit .500. Francisco Salinger Cenzual had 17 kills for Limestone …

There were no matches Monday.

On Tuesday in Conference Carolinas, Emmanuel College (3-8, 3-5 Conference Carolinas) swept visiting Erskine (3-9, 1-7), while North Greenville (5-7, 3-4) beat visiting Belmont Abbey (7-7, 4-3) in four. Don Thompson had 11 kills to lead Emmanuel, while North Greenville ended a five-match losing streak behind 11 kills from Cade McGee and 10 from Luis Kanee. Liam Maxwell had 26 kills for Belmont Abbey, hitting .449 to go with an assist, an ace, three digs and a block …

Also Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas (1-9) finally broke through with a four-set win over visiting independent Tusculum of Greenville, Tennessee (3-10). Tusculum’s Matteo Miselli, a freshman outside from Italy, had a school-record 25 kills.

POWs: The AVCA national player of the week is Ryan Coenen of Lewis, also the MIVA POW. Coenen took the MIVA offensive honor, while the defensive award went to Quincy’s Noam Hannoun …

The EIVA’s offensive POW is Penn State’s Brett Wildman, while the defensive honor went to Harvard’s Ryan Hong …

The MPSF offensive player of the week is UCLA’s Gyimah, while the defensive player is Pepperdine’s JT Ardell …

In the Big West, UC San Diego’s Kyle McCauley is the POW, while teammate Connor Walbrecht took the defensive honor and Hawai’i’s Guilherme Voss is the top freshman for the second straight week …

And in Conference Carolinas, the POW is Belmont Abbey’s Maxwell.