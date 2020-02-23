NCAA volleyball: Princeton men beat Mason, UCLA tops Hawai’i and LSU on the beach

Princeton won the big EIVA men’s battle Saturday as the No. 11 Tigers won in four at No. 15 George Mason.

In NCAA beach volleyball, No. 1 UCLA got past No. 5 Hawai’i 3-2, but the Sandbows came back and knocked off No. 3 LSU 3-2, which also lost to UCLA.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Sunday’s schedule.

There are three matches on the men’s slate, including Pepperdine at Grand Canyon in a key MPSF battle. Also, Daemen plays twice, against Medaille and Elmira.

There is a Conference Carolinas match Monday when King goes to Limestone, while Tuesday’s slate shows an EIVA match when Penn State goes to Saint Francis, and UC Irvine of the Big West goes to the MPSF’s Concordia.

Beach action continues in Honolulu, with UH and LSU paired off again and UCLA set to take on No. 19 Stanford. A busy day at No. 2 Florida State includes the home team playing three times, including against No. 7 Cal Poly.

Men’s recaps: Jerod Nelson had 23 kills as Princeton (7-5, 5-1 EIVA) won at George Mason (8-6, 3-2) 25-21, 28-26, 23-25, 25-23. Nelson hit .439 and had two aces, two blocks and six digs. George Huhmann had 16 kills, an assist, three aces, four digs and five blocks, two solo, as the Tigers kept pace with league-leading Penn State atop the EIVA standings. Joe Kelly had three kills in four errorless attempts to go with 56 assists and six digs. His team hit .362 and had five aces and 20 errors. Mason hit .259 and had five aces and eight errors. Sam Greenslade and Richie Hoff had 13 kills each and Brad Creamer 12. Greenslade had an assist, two aces, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo, while Hoff had two aces, two blocks and two digs. Creamer had an assist, eight digs and four blocks, one solo …

No. 9 Penn State (8-6, 4-0 EIVA) won 25-18, 25-13, 25-23 at Harvard (9-4, 3-2). The Nittany Lions hit .348 and had eight aces and 15 errors. Cal Fisher led with 13 kills and hit .423 to go with seven digs and two blocks, one solo. Brett Wildman had nine kills, hit .389, an assist, three of those aces, a block and four digs. Sam Marsh had five kills and six blocks, one solo. Harvard hit .178 and had no aces and eight errors …

Also in the EIVA, Saint Francis (4-9,1-2) swept Sacred Heart (4-6,0-5) 26-24, 26-24, 25-22. Blake Liprando had 12 kills and Michael Fisher 11 as SFU hit .256 and had 10 aces — three by AJ Schmidt — and 12 errors. Calin Butler had 10 kills for SHU, which hit .250 and and had three aces and 10 errors …

No. 2 BYU improved to 15-0, 5-0 in the MPSF, as it hit .433 and made short work of visiting USC (3-12, 1-5) 25-18, 25-15,25-19. Davide Gardini led BYU with nine kills as he hit .636 and had two assists, an ace, eight digs and two blocks. Gabi Garcia Fernandez had eight kills, hit .467, and had two assists, three digs and six blocks, one solo. Wil Stanley had a kill, 31 assists, six digs and three blocks. BYU had four aces and nine errors. USC hit .155, had one ace and 13 errors, and got 14 kills from Billy Fauntleroy …

No. 12 Stanford (6-8, 2-3) swept visiting Concordia (6-10, 1-4) 25-23, 25-23, 25-18. Stanford hit .311, had four aces and 12 errors, and got 15 kills from Jaylen Jasper and 11 from Will Rottman, who had four blocks each. Kyler Presho had three kills and seven blocks. Concorida hit .168 and had three aces and 13 errors. Raymond Barsemian led with 13 kills …

The two ranked teams in the MIVA, No. 5 Lewis and No. 14 Purdue Fort Wayne, both won.

Kyle Bugee not only had six kills, but six aces as Lewis (11-4, 4-1) is alone at the top of the the league after its 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of Lindenwood (9-6, 2-2). Ryan Coenen led the Flyers with 12 kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks and two digs, and Tyler Mitchem had 10 kills in 13 errorless swings to go with a dig and four blocks, one solo. Bugee added an asssit, a block and seven digs. Lewis hit .324 and had more aces — eight — than errors — seven. Lindenwood hit .176 and had six aces and 15 errors. Diego Negron led with 11 kills …

Purdue Fort Wayne (8-4, 3-2) beat visiting Ohio State (9-6, 1-3) 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 behind 17 kills from Pelegrin Vargas, who hit .417 and had an assist, three aces, two blocks and three digs. Tomas Gago had 12 kill, hit .611, and had an assist, a dig and three blocks, one solo. Sean Calif was perfect on two swings, had 41 assists, two aces, a block and five digs. His team hit .343 and had seven aces and 19 errors. Ohio State hit .260, had five aces and 15 errors, and got 13 kills from Martin Lallemand and 12 from Reese Devilbiss, who hit .458 and had two assists, an ace, six digs and four blocks, one solo. Samuel Clark had six kills and six blocks …

Blake Reardon had 26 kills and Kaleb Jenness 23 as Ball State (9-5. 2-2 MIVA) came back from being down 0-2 to win 23-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 15-8 at Loyola (5-10, 2-3). Reardon hit .558 after having two errors in 43 swings and added an ace, 15 digs and two blocks, one solo. Jenness hit .395 and had three aces, a block and nine digs. Quinn Isaacson had a kill, 67 assists, an ace, a block and 10 digs. His team hit .356 and had eight aces and 19 errors. Loyola hit .271 and had seven aces and 12 errors. Cole Schlothauer led with 20 kills and Kyle Piekarski had 18 while hitting .586 to go with an ace, five blocks and a dig …

Also in the MIVA, McKendree (9-6, 3-2) beat visiting Quincy (4-11, 1-3) 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21. Lucas Galifos and Ethan Carroll had 13 kils each for McKendree, which hit .234 and had five aces and 14 errors. Omari Wheeler had 25 kills and hit .392 for Quincy, which hit .163 and had three aces and 10 errors …

There were three Conference Carolinas matches. In league play, Barton (10-2, 6-0) moved a half game ahead of idle King as it swept Belmont Abbey (7-9, 4-4) and Lees-McRae (2-9, 1-4) did the same to Limestone ((7-4, 3-4). Adrian Inglesias led Barton’s balanced attack with 14 kills. Angelos Mandilaris had 12 and Nicolo Mancin had 11 … Drew Sims had 11 kills to lead Lees-McRae … Also in ConfCarolinas, Emmanuel (4-9) lost to Lincoln Memorial (10-4), the independent that is having a strong season, in four. Evan Cory had 23 kills for LM and hit .409, while Aleska Lakic had 21 kills and hit .419 for Emmanuel.

On the beach: There were a handful of matches Friday, but things really got going around the country on Saturday.

Start with Hawai’i’s Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic where the home team lost to UCLA, beat Stanford and then beat LSU. UCLA beat LSU and swept Stanford. Also, LSU swept Stanford. Click here for the Hawai’i recap and results, here for the UCLA recap and results, and here for the LSU recap and results …

Nebraska opened its season with a sweep of Park … At San Jose State, the Spartans improved to 4-0 with wins Saturday over Santa Clara and UC Davis … Arizona beat Missouri State and Boise State in its Cactus Classic … Tulane went 2-0 at the UAB Beach Blazer Duals … Action at North Florida’s gathering saw No. 17 Georgia State beat Mercer but lose to No. 18 FAU …

At Saint Mary’s, No. 14 Grand Canyon beat No. 11 Cal. Click here for the Cal recap and results …

And VolleyballMag.com’s Travis Mewhirter is in Tallahassee for the Seminole Beach Bash that includes No. 2 Florida State, No. 7 Cal Poly, No. 9 Stetson, No. 13 South Carolina and No. 16 TCU. Read his coverage and see Tim Britt’s photo gallery here.