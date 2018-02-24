NCAA: Big upset wins for Pepperdine, Mason men; FSU, LSU win twice in beach

Another night of NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball, another night of upsets as No. 10 Pepperdine beat No. 2 UCLA and unranked George Mason not only knocked off No. 7 Penn State, but beat the Nittany Lions in three on their home court.

The showcase match of Friday saw third-ranked Hawai’i beat No. 5 UC Irvine.

Also Friday, the NCAA beach season got under way with matches around the country. Top-ranked and defending-champion USC opens its season Saturday in a tournament at Arizona State, while No. 5 Hawai’i is home for, among others, No. 3 UCLA. The beach roundup follows.

Saturday’s key men’s matches include a big MIVA battle between No. 4 Ohio State at No. 8 Loyola. Also, in the EIVA, Mason tries to keep it going at Saint Francis, while Penn State tries to bounce back against Charleston. MPSF matches include No. 6 BYU playing host to Stanford and No. 10 CSUN at Concordia. Click here for the complete NCAA scoreboard and schedule.

Pepperdine, Concordia win in MPSF: Austrian Alex Harthaller had 17 kills and hit .708 as Pepperdine improved to 9-3 overall, 3-1 in the MPSF with its 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 victory. UCLA, coming off back-to-back losses to No. 1 Long Beach State, dropped to 14-4, 3-1.

Harthaller didn’t have an error in 24 attacks. He also had six digs and four blocks, one solo. David Wieczorek had 13 kills and hit .440 as his team hit .455, compared to .203 for UCLA. Wieczorek had four of the Waves’ five aces, three digs and five blocks, one solo.

Jake Arnitz had 11 of UCLA’s 31 kills and two of its six aces. UCLA had just three blocks.

Concordia. coming off an upset of No. 12 Grand Canyon, did it again by beating USC for the first time. The 26-24, 14-25, 26-24, 25-15 win was Concordia’s first MPSF road victory.

Concordia is 7-6, 3-3. while USC dropped to 4-11, 1-4.

Concordia’s Jonathan Predney led the Eagles with 11 kills. He had two aces, three digs and two blocks. Darcy Taig and Raymond Barsemian had 10 kills each.

UCLA’s Jack Wyett had 22 kills and hit .452.

Loyola, Ball State, Fort Wayne win in MIVA: Loyola beat visiting McKendree 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 to improve to 11-3 overall, 4-1 in the MIVA, while McKendree fell to 6-7, 3-2. Loyola got 10 kills each from Ryan Jamison and Collin Mahan.

No. 14 Ball State beat visiting Quincy 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18 to improve to 8-7, 3-2. Blake Reardon had 15 kills, an ace and three digs to lead the Cardinals, who also got 12 kills from Matt Walsh and 10 from Matt Szews. Quincy is 8-8, 0-5.

No. 15 Fort Wayne went on the road and came away with a 21-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-23, 15-13 win at Lindenwood. Fort Wayne is 10-4, 2-3, while Lindenwood is 6-8, 1-5. Pelegrine Vargas led with 17 kills, two aces, five digs and two blocks, one solo. Colton Stone had 15 kills and Austin Gerwig 10.

Mason stuns Penn State in EIVA: Mason is 7-7 overall but tied for the lead with Charleston at 3-0 after its first sweep every at Penn State. The 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 outcome left the Nittany Lions 8-3, 3-1.

Hayden Wagner led Mason with 20 kills while hitting .485. He had three of his team’s seven aces, and four digs and two blocks. Christian Malias had eight kills and Bryce Gatling had five kills and five blocks.

Penn State hit .067. Calvin Mende led with seven kills.

Also in the EIVA, Charleston (8-1, 3-0) won at Saint Francis(7-9, 2-2) in five, Harvard (2-8, 2-2) came away with a sweep at Princeton(1-11, 0-4) and NJIT(3-8, 1-1 ) beat visiting Sacred Heart (2-7, 0-4) in four.

Big West wins for Hawai’i, UCSB, CSUN: Hawai’i played UC Irvine, both teams moving from the MPSF to the Big West in men’s volleyball this season, and recorded its first Big West win ever 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16.

The Rainbow Warriors (9-1, 1-0 Big West) got 21 kills apiece from Stijn van Tilburg and Rado Parapunov. van Stijnburg hit .372 and had an ace, two blocks and five digs, while Parapunov hit .351 and had two blocks, one solo. Patrick Gasman added 10 kills and four blocks.

Visiting UCI (10-4, 0-1) got 17 kills from Aaron Koubi, who hit .500 and had three blocks and five digs, and Karl Apfelbach, who had two aces and five blocks.

The same teams play again Saturday.

UCSB (5-5, 1-0) beat visiting UCSD (8-7, 0-1) 25-20, 30-38, 28-30, 16-25, 20-18 in a match that obviously could have gone either way.

The Gauchos hit just .180, but got 21 kills from Keenan Sanders, who had an ace, nine digs and three blocks, two solo. Corey Chavers added 14 kills, an ace and six blocks, one solo, and Connor Drake had 12 kills and hit .417 to go with two digs and four blocks.

UCSD got 20 kills from Tanner Syftestad, who had two aces, 15 digs and five blocks.

And CSUN won a non-conference match over Cal Lutheran 25-13, 25-12, 25-18 to improve to 8-4. Arvis Green had eight kills and hit .636. Cal Lutheran hit .000.

Conference Carolinas: King beat Mount Olive in five and Barton swept Lees-McRae to remain atop the conference.

King, 10-2 overall, got to 7-0 in the league as Jeff Sprayberry and Kiel Bell had 19 kills each. Barton is 9-6, 7-0. Angelis Mandilaris led with 15 kills and hit .480.

NCAA beach: Pepperdine upset, LSU wins twice

Second-ranked Pepperdine opened the season in Phoenix by falling to No. 14 Cal Poly 3-2. Cal Poly, coming off its best indoors season ever, boosted by transfer Torrey Van Winden, saw Van Winden team with Tia Muric for a three-set win at No. 1. Click here for the complete Pepperdine results.

Fourth-ranked Florida State won twice Friday at Stetson’s Spring Fling, beating No. 16 Florida Atlantic 5-0 and No. 8 South Carolina 4-1. Click here for complete FSU results.

No. 6 LSU also won twice, both times 3-2, beating No. 14 Cal Poly and No. 10 Grand Canyon. Click here for complete LSU results.