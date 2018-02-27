NCAA volleyball: Hawai’i moves up in AVCA beach, men’s polls; men’s POWs

After the opening weekend, Hawai’i jumped from fifth to No. 2 in the the AVCA Collegiate Beach coaches poll.

The Sandbows’ indoor men’s counterparts moved up one spot, also to No. 2, in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s weekly poll.

And the five men’s conferences announced their respective players of the week.

AVCA Beach poll: USC went 4-0 to open the first weekend and stayed No. 1. Hawai’i went 3-1 — which included a sweep of UCLA and then a 3-2 loss to the Bruins — and moved up a notch. UCLA also was 3-1 and stayed at No. 3.

Florida State was 4-0 and stayed No. 4, but Pepperdine dropped from second to fifth after going 2-1. Cal Poly made a big jump, from 14th to No. 8, getting a big boost from upsetting Pepperdine 3-2 on Friday.

Click here for the complete AVCA Beach poll.

AVCA Men’s poll: Hawai’i split two home matches with UC Irvine, but nonetheless moved up a spot from third to No. 2, because UCLA, which went from second to No. 3, lost to both top-ranked Long Beach State and now No. 8. Pepperdine.

UCI moved up from No. 5 to fourth and BYU moved up a spot to No. 5. Ohio State fell from fourth to No. 9 and Concordia Irvine moved in at 13th, tied with Grand Canyon.

Click here for the complete AVCA Men’s poll.

MIVA POWs: Lewis sophomore outside hitter Ryan Coenen won the offensive honor and Ball State sophomore setter Jake Romano the defensive award.

Coenen, winning for the second time this season and third in his career, had 21 kills in an upset over Ohio State and eight more kills and two aces in a win over McKendree. He averaged 4.14 kills and hit .305 in the two matches.

Romano went back-to-back after averaged 3.33 digs in wins over Quincy and Lindenwood. He also had four blocks in the two matches, a total of 89 assists and seven kills.

There is only one MIVA match before the weekend, but it’s a big one. It’s a battle for first place when No. 7 Lewis (11-4, 5-1 MIVA) heads into Chicago to play No. 6 Loyola (12-3, 5-1).

MPSF POWs: Speaking of Chicago, Windy City product David Wieczorek, a junior outside for Pepperdine, is the MPSF offensive POW. The defensive honor went to Concordia senior middle Taylor Falduti.

Wieczorek, also named the AVCA national POW, had 27 kills in wins over UCLA and UCSB and hit .305 along the way. He also had seven aces, 10 digs and 11 blocks. This was hit fourth career MPSF weekly win and third this season, including last week.

Falduti had a total of 15 blocks in three victories. He also had seven digs and five aces.

Big West POWs: The POW is Hawai’i junior outside Stijn van Tilburg, who had 21 kills in a win over UCI and then had 27 more in a defeat despite hitting .458. He added 12 digs, three blocks and an ace in the two matches.

The defensive POW is teammate Larry Tuileta. The senior libero had 25 digs in those two matches and a 96.3 percent serve-receive rate. The freshman of the week is Long Beach State’s Simon Anderson, who took the honor for the fourth time this season. He had four blocks and nine kills in a win over UCLA.

EIVA POWs: It was all Mason.

League-leading George Mason saw sophomore opposite Hayden Wagner take the offensive honor and graduate-student libero Johnny Gomez the defensive.

Wagner had 31 kills in Mason’s wins over Penn State and Saint Francis. He averaged 4.43 kills per set and hit . 295.

Gomez had 20 digs in those two victories, averaging 2.86 digs per set.

ConfCarolinas POW: Barton junior outside Aleksa Brkovic is the honoree after averaging four kills per set and hitting .360 in three victories. He also had 17 digs and six aces.