NCAA men: BYU gets past Pepperdine, UCLA, UCSB win

Fifth-ranked BYU stayed unbeaten in the MPSF, but the Cougars had to go five to hold off visiting No. 8 Pepperdine on Thursday night in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

In another MSPF match, third-ranked UCLA won at Stanford, while the Big West’s UC Santa Barbara beat the MPSF’s USC.

Friday’s action includes two big Big West matchups when top-ranked Long Beach State goes to No. 12 CSUN and No. 2 Hawai’i plays host to the MPSF’s Concordia, which is ranked 13th.

The EIVA’s Penn State, ranked 10th, plays at NJIT.

BYU rallies: The Cougars won 22-25, 27-29, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 to improve to 13-4, 6-0 MPSF.

“I’m proud of the guys for sticking to it,” BYU Shawn Olmstead said. “Down two sets is not the most ideal place to be in a volleyball match, but we were able to rebound and play better than in the first two sets.”

Gabi Garcia Fernandez led BYU with 18 kills. He had three of the Cougars’ six aces, seven digs and three blocks. Brenden Sander had 17 kills, hit. 467, and three digs and four blocks. Storm Fa’agata Tufug had 13 kills, two aces, three digs and four blocks.

Pepperdine (9-4, 3-2) got a big match out of David Wieczorek, who had 20 kills while hitting .351. He had four of his team’s 10 aces and eight blocks, one solo. Colby Harriman had 12 kills, two aces and five blocks, and Alex Harthaller had 10 kills.

It sets up a big MPSF match when UCLA visits on Saturday.

UCLA wins: The Bruins (15-4, 4-1 MPSF) came away with a 25-12, 25-16, 18-25, 25-21 victory at Stanford (3-14, 1-5).

Christian Hessenauer had 16 kills and hit .387 for UCLA to go with two aces, four digs and six blocks. Daenen Gyimah had eight kills, hit .400, and had an ace and seven blocks. And Dylan Missry added eight kills, hit .471, and had two aces and seven digs.

Stanford’s Jaylen Jasper had 16 kills. Setter Russell Dervay missed the match with an injury.

UCSB tops USC: In a match that was postponed when the Gauchos had travel issues because of the Santa Barbara mudslides, UCSB won 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23.

It left the Gauchos 6-5, while USC is 4-13. Keenan Sanders led UCSB with 21 kills and Corey Chavers had 15, while Gianluca Grasso and Jack Wyett had 14 apiece for USC.