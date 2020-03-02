There will likely be a new No. 1 when the AVCA Collegiate Beach Volleyball Coaches Poll comes out Monday after No. 2 LSU, fresh off its win over No. 1 UCLA, won three more NCAA matches Sunday.

Also Sunday, No. 4 USC beat previously undefeated No. 3 Florida State a day after USC was upset by No. 17 South Carolina.

Tiger Beach Challenge: LSU improved to 8-2 with sweeps Sunday of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulane and Spring Hill College. That included the No. 4 pair of Taryn Kloth and Kelli Agnew winning again to improve to 9-0 together this season without losing a set.

Hilton Head Island Invitational: USC bounced back from a 3-2 morning defeat to No. 10 Grand Canyon to knock off Florida State 3-2. It left USC 2-2 and FSU 10-1.

USC clinched the match at No. 2 when Kyla Doig and Sammy Slater beat Madison Fitzpatrick and Alice Zeimann 21-18, 15-21, 15-10.

No. 10 Grand Canyon improved to 7-1 as it not only beat USC, but then did the same to South Carolina.

Men: There were two Division I-II matches Sunday in Hoboken, New Jersey, as St. Francis Brooklyn beat St. Joseph’s of Long Island 3-1, but then was swept by Division III Stevens Institute.

Johnny Ferraro had 16 kills for St. Francis in its victory. Stevens won the second match despite hitting .220 as St. Francis hit .024. Neither team had a player with more than seven kills. Earlier Stevens swept St. Joseph’s.

There is one match Monday as Sacred Heart of the EIVA goes to North Park in Chicago.